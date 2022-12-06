Read full article on original website
Mass. State Lottery winners: 5 people win $100,000 tickets
Five people across Massachusetts claimed lottery prizes worth $100,000 on Thursday, according to state lottery officials. Two of the $100,000 winners bought their lottery tickets at separate stores in Belmont — Handy Spa and the Belmont Variety store. The other winners purchased their tickets at Aldenville Liquor Store in Chicopee, a Pride gas station in Palmer, and a Mobil gas station in Seekonk, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100K scratch ticket sold at Price Chopper
A $100,000 lottery scratch ticket was sold at a Price Chopper and claimed on Wednesday in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Sutton, and was from the “Millions” scratch off game. Overall, there were 456 winning lottery tickets worth at least...
$1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold at Reading gas station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Windy Hill Trust of Southborough has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. The trust, represented by trustee Shirley Sheridan, chose the annuity option on its prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000 (before taxes).
Critics say proposed Worcester Cultural Academy would be used to subsidize Old Sturbridge Village
All but two of the people speaking in support of a proposal to create a new charter school at a public hearing Friday were directly connected with Old Sturbridge Academy, the moving force behind said proposal or charter schools in general. In the process of seeking approval from the state,...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Worcester fined for 6M gallon sewage discharge into Lake Quinsigamond
Worcester has to open its wallet after the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday it would be fining the city for an event that led to six million gallons of untreated wastewater making its way into Lake Quinsigamond. The department determined the event violated the state’s Clean Water Act....
Here’s where you can find drive-thru holiday lights in Mass.
One of the staple parts of the holidays are holiday lights. The bright reds, greens and blues are sure to make any home or location shine bright. But perhaps one of the better light displays you can see aren’t just ones you walk through — rather ones you can drive through.
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
State announces equipment grants for fire departments
The Baker-Polito administration announced the award of $5 million in grants to fire departments across the state for the purchase of safety equipment. “We ask so much of our firefighters and no matter how dangerous or difficult the situation they always do whatever it takes to help,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “The program is an opportunity to make sure they are properly protected every time they answer a call for help.”
Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
Stockbridge is one of the best Christmas towns in the US, Readers Digest says
One town in Massachusetts is being called one of the best Christmas towns in the country to visit. Reader’s Digest compiled an extensive list of the best Christmas towns across the country. Stockbridge was the only Massachusetts town to make the list, perfect for what Reader’s Digest is calling “a Norman Rockwell Christmas.”
CDC says more Mass. counties at elevated rate of COVID risk
Ten Massachusetts counties are at an elevated risk from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an assessment based on their rate of new cases and the capacity of local hospitals to treat patients. Before Thanksgiving, two of the state’s 14 counties were rated “medium” on the...
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in RI
One lucky Rhode Islander just won an early Christmas present.
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Nov. 27 - Dec. 3
A house in Worcester that sold for $507,700 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. In total, 19 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $325,984, $197 per square foot.
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts
Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
Buyer says $240 million sale of Pride convenience chain is final
SPRINGFIELD — ARKO Corp. announced Thursday its $240 million purchase of the 50-year-old chain of Pride convenience stores in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut is final. The deal, first announced in October, separates ownership of the stores from ownership of the real estate. ARKO Corp. is a Richmond, Virginia-based,...
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
