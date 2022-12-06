ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winners: 5 people win $100,000 tickets

Five people across Massachusetts claimed lottery prizes worth $100,000 on Thursday, according to state lottery officials. Two of the $100,000 winners bought their lottery tickets at separate stores in Belmont — Handy Spa and the Belmont Variety store. The other winners purchased their tickets at Aldenville Liquor Store in Chicopee, a Pride gas station in Palmer, and a Mobil gas station in Seekonk, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

$1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold at Reading gas station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Windy Hill Trust of Southborough has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. The trust, represented by trustee Shirley Sheridan, chose the annuity option on its prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000 (before taxes).
READING, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
MassLive.com

‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers

Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

State announces equipment grants for fire departments

The Baker-Polito administration announced the award of $5 million in grants to fire departments across the state for the purchase of safety equipment. “We ask so much of our firefighters and no matter how dangerous or difficult the situation they always do whatever it takes to help,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “The program is an opportunity to make sure they are properly protected every time they answer a call for help.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
NORWOOD, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts

Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Buyer says $240 million sale of Pride convenience chain is final

SPRINGFIELD — ARKO Corp. announced Thursday its $240 million purchase of the 50-year-old chain of Pride convenience stores in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut is final. The deal, first announced in October, separates ownership of the stores from ownership of the real estate. ARKO Corp. is a Richmond, Virginia-based,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
