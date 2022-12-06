Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Olly Murs says planning his wedding is 'stressful as hell'
Olly Murs says planning his wedding is "stressful as hell". The 38-year-old pop star met the fitness fanatic at the gym and popped the question during a romantic holiday in June after three years of dating with the couple making plans to tie the knot in the summer of 2023 - but Olly admits organising their big day is proving to be quite a challenge.
Inside Nova
Christina Hall married in secret months before Hawaii wedding
Christina Hall and her husband Josh Hall tied the knot in a private months before their lavish wedding in Hawaii. Reports previously suggested the 39-year-old reality TV star had wed her third husband - realtor Josh - in secret earlier this year before they hosted a lavish nuptials in Maui in September - and now Christina has confirmed the couple tied the knot in a simple courthouse ceremony with "just the two of us".
Inside Nova
Chrishell Stause was 'surprised' by G Flip romance
Chrishell Stauss was “probably as surprised as anyone” when she fell for G Flip. The ‘Selling Sunset’ star stunned fans in May when she revealed she was dating the non-binary singer but she insisted nothing has “really changed” for her and she’s always attracted to “masculine energy”.
The Voice Finale: Season 22's Winner Is Obviously, Probably, Maybe Gonna Be…
This time last year, it was as easy to predict the winner of The Voice as it was to guess that spring would follow winter. But Season 22 has proven to be a whole other animal. Jaws dropped on Tuesday, when Team Blake Shelton’s fine-but-not-phenomenal Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape made the Final Five, and Team John Legend’s demonstrably more skilled Kim Cruse and Parijita Bastola were eliminated along with Team Gwen Stefani’s last remaining member, powerhouse Justin Aaron. Bryce and Brayden didn’t even have to sing for the Wildcard Instant Save with Team Legend showstopper Omar Jose Cardona. (Read the...
Inside Nova
Drew Barrymore doesn't get Christmas presents for her daughters
Drew Barrymore does not give her daughters Christmas presents. The '50 First Dates' actress has Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight, from her relationship with former husband Will Kopelman and explained that she prefers to take her children on a memorable trip for the festive season rather than shower them with gifts.
17 Bumble Screenshots That Are Prime Examples Of Why Modern Dating Apps Are A Struggle
"None of your business," in response to a harmless opening question seems like a bad sign.
Inside Nova
Celine Dion 'the picture of resilience' after diagnosis
Celine Dion is the "picture of resilience" amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome. The 54-year-old singer - who has children René-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband René Angélil - revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram video last week but friends say Celine is determined to lead with positivity.
Inside Nova
‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ actor Gary Friedkin dead aged 70
‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ actor Gary Friedkin has died aged 70 from complications linked to Covid. The 4ft tall star, best known for playing an Ewok in ‘Episode VI – Return of the Jedi’, passed away with “family at his side” after a month-long battle in an intensive care unit at Hospice House in St Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, in his native Ohio, according to reports on Friday. (09.12.22)
Inside Nova
Leah Remini says Kirstie Alley’s death ‘very sad’ after Scientology feud
Leah Remini has said Kirstie Alley’s death is “very sad” after the pair spent years feuding over Scientology. The actress, 52, told Rolling Stone of her grief after ‘Cheers’ star Kirstie, 71, died on December 5 aged 71 after a brief cancer battle. Ex-Scientology member...
Inside Nova
Dame Emma Thompson recalls gruelling Miss Trunchbull transformation
Dame Emma Thompson says it took over three hours every day for her to transform into Miss Trunchbull in 'Matilda the Musical'. The 63-year-old actress plays the cruel headmistress in the movie adaptation of the stage musical based on Roald Dahl's novel 'Matilda' and explained the gruelling process she had to go through to get the character's look as the costume team applied plenty of padding and facial prosthetics.
Inside Nova
Wynonna Judd spiralled into ‘panic’ during Thanksgiving without mum Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd spiralled into a “panic” during her first Thanksgiving without her mum Naomi Judd. The singer, 58, said her feeling of calm during the holiday lasted a matter of minutes before she was horrified by the concept her family set-up had changed forever following her musician’s mother’s suicide aged 76 in April.
Inside Nova
Toni Collette and husband David Galafassi divorcing
Toni Collette and her husband David Galafassi are divorcing after nearly 20 years of marriage. The 'About A Boy' actress took to Instagram to announce the pair - who married in January 2003 - are "united" in their decision to go their separate ways, and says they will "continue to thrive as a family", because their two children are of "paramount importance" to them.
Inside Nova
Lily Collins can't wait to work with Charlie McDowell
Lily Collins is eager to work with her husband Charlie McDowell. The 33-year-old actress and Charlie, 39, recently launched their own production company, and Lily is desperate to work with the director. The brunette beauty - who married Charlie in 2021 - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We've actually just launched a...
Inside Nova
Jackie Chan is working on a fourth Rush Hour film
Jackie Chan has confirmed that a fourth 'Rush Hour' movie is in the works. The 68-year-old star featured alongside comedian Chris Tucker in the action-comedy trilogy between 1998 and 2007 and revealed that talks have been held about a fourth installment. Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi...
Inside Nova
Elle King suffers concussion in fall down stairs
Elle King has suffered a concussion after falling down the stairs in the middle of the night. The 33-year-old pop star has been forced to cancel three radio shows this week after knocking herself out in the terrifying tumble which happened while she was making a bottle for her one-year-old son Lucky - revealing she sustained a nasty head injury which has left her unable to perform at gigs in Seattle, Washington, Tampa, Florida and Detroit, Michigan.
Inside Nova
Teddi Mellencamp's melanoma surgeries 'successful'
Teddi Mellencamp's melanoma surgeries were "successful". The 41-year-old reality TV star has said "peace out" to 11 melanomas and three lymph nodes after having them removed from her back, and she has encouraged others to be "proactive" if they spot anything unusual on their body. Teddi - who revealed in...
Inside Nova
Lea Michele was told to get a nose job as she 'wasn't pretty enough' for TV
Lea Michele was told to get a nose job because she "wasn’t pretty enough" to be on TV. The 36-year-old 'Glee' star has opened up about her past insecurities in a new interview celebrating her role as Fanny Brice in Broadway show 'Funny Girl' and Lea revealed she was thrilled to get a letter from her idol Barbra Streisand - who played the same part on stage in the 1968 film - as the actress said she shared Barbara's worries about her looks.
Inside Nova
Ali Stroker gives birth to son
Ali Stroker has given birth to a son. The former 'Glee' star and her husband David Perlow became parents to a little boy named Jesse on November 8 and she marked a month since his arrival by sharing the happy news with fans on her Instagram page alongside a picture of the couple holding their new baby and a sign which read: "JESSE 1 MONTH OLD".
Inside Nova
Dame Judi Dench and Finty Williams 'are like Velcro'
Dame Judi Dench and her daughter Finty Williams are like "Velcro". The 88-year-old actress moved in with Finty's 25-year-old son Sam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the trio have subsequently developed a big following on TikTok, with Finty likening their relationship to "three-way Velcro". She explained: "It started because my...
Inside Nova
Mariah Carey: ‘I never called myself Queen of Christmas’
Mariah Carey insists she does not refer to herself as the “Queen of Christmas”. She made the claim during an appearance on Wednesday (07.12.22) on ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert, to promote her CBS festive special ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’, due to be broadcast on December 20.
