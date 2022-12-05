Read full article on original website
Hannah’s Hope Foster Closet brings Christmas cheer to Mattoon children
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman in central Illinois is answering Christmas wishes for foster kids. Hannah’s Hope Foster Closet in Mattoon is wrapping up its Angel Tree campaign, but donations are still needed. “So, if we could give them a little bit of extra happiness and comfort then that’s what we want to do,” […]
WAND TV
HEALS program closes due to lack of funding
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —The HEALS (Helping Everyone Access Linked Systems) program from the Child 1st Center is no longer accepting referrals effective immediately. While the Child 1st Center will continue to serve the community, HEALS was not able to secure the funding needed to sustain the program beyond December 30.
WAND TV
Little Miracles for Christmas to help struggling families this holiday season
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Local Danville couple Kasey and Daniel Swank started Little Miracles for Christmas to ensure every child could experience Christmas magic. “It started as a Covid-19 thing. We put the chairs six feet apart, we had hand sanitizer, masks, and everything. That was just for pictures with Santa,” said Kasey Swank.
Weekly Holiday Happenings in Central Illinois: Dec. 7
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With so many events happening throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, we are continuing to put together a list of some of the merriest things to add to your calendars. Every week, we will share a new list of Holiday Happenings, so be sure to check back for more events to […]
Danville woman celebrates 100th birthday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday with a special gift: 100 letters from people she knows. Betty Meismer grew up milking cows on a farm east of Peoria in Benson. She graduated from Illinois State University with a teaching certificate and taught in a country school for four […]
Effingham Radio
Effingham Driver Services Facility Relocating To Larger Facility Location, Upgrading To CDL Facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced today that the Effingham Driver Services facility located at 444 S. Willow St. will be relocating to 1901 S. Fourth St., Suite 2. The new facility – which will also serve as a CDL facility – is approximately 3,040 square feet, which is about 1,264 square feet larger than the current facility. The last day of service at the current facility will be at the end of business on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and services will begin at the new location on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Closing on the 13th will provide the time needed to ensure the equipment, computers and phone lines are in working order on Dec. 21.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Tom Hightower: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Tom Hightower is sending ripples through the community and beyond with his leadership and initiative of acceptance, no matter where you are at in life. Tom is a 59-year-old Danville native who resides here with his wife and their 8 children. According to him, he has hundreds of kids because it does not require blood for you to provide a fathering role to people who need it.
Community mourns death of Urbana Middle School student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An Urbana mother says her 7th grader at Urbana Middle School tried to help the 12-year-old boy who collapsed and later died at the hospital. Mckaylynn Cain is one of hundreds sending condolences and prayers to Lucas Cristobal’s family. “I do not know how I would feel, I know I send […]
Shark makes holiday waves in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston is nowhere near an ocean, but that hasn’t stopped one shark from making big waves. One day in 2011, Pat Goodwin wanted to create something unique, so he built a 16-foot-tall shark out of paper mache and other materials near his home on N. County Road 1200 East. The shark […]
Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
Effingham Radio
Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham Welcomes Suresh Kumar Kulandhaisamy, MD, to Its Outreach Team
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants is pleased to welcome Suresh Kumar Kulandhaisamy, MD, clinical cardiac electrophysiology, to Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham (503 N. Maple St., Effingham) as an outreach physician. In addition to Dr. Kulandhaisamy, Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham has a full-time team that includes General Cardiologist Masoor Kamalesh, MD, FACP,...
smilepolitely.com
Closed for good: Everyday Kitchen Restaurant, Cafe, and holiday Miracle Bar
Everyday Kitchen Restaurant, Bar, Cafe, and even the pop-up Miracle Bar have closed permanently, as of yesterday. The restaurant was a handsome place for dinner, and Julie just visited the seasonal Miracle Bar for festive drinks. All reservations for dinner at Everyday Kitchen and for Miracle Bar have been cancelled.
Urbana Middle School student dies
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District announced on Tuesday that a 7th grade student at Urbana Middle School passed away earlier in the day while at school. In an email to parents, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the student died from “unknown medical reasons.” She added that the school was placed on a […]
Wabash Valley Dragway looking for answers after vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Dragway is looking for answers after having property vandalized and a truck stolen this week. Troy Mann, one of the owners of the Wabash Valley Dragway, said this likely took place sometime on Tuesday. “[Tuesday] we got notification that there was a break-in down here and some […]
Family displaced, 4 pets dead in Decatur fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur family has been displaced, and 4 pets died after a fire on Saturday. It happened on Wyoming Drive around 7 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an open garage door and roof vents. Officials say they found the fire in the basement and were able […]
WTHI
"I can't even fathom it" Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary families react to student that left school, pointed rifle at police
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more details about an incident that happened at a Vigo County elementary school yesterday. We know a student left school at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary stole a gun from a nearby house and was arrested by police. Today we learned some key...
freedom929.com
MAIN STREET NOW FULLY OPEN
(OLNEY) The demolition work is now complete and Main Street in downtown Olney has been reopened as crews spent the past few days tearing down the former Olney Cleaners’ building. The long process is finally complete after several days of an initial title search to confirm ownership, then the lengthy process of evaluating the asbestos content, then eventually the asbestos removal, and the demolition work. So with Main Street now reopen to traffic in the area, the City of Olney thanks everyone for their patience in the matter.
U of I veterinarians respond to cattle trailer crash
TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash on Interstate 74 Tuesday night required the usual first responders – firefighters and State Police – to be on the scene, but another group of people were called to respond due to some unique circumstances regarding the crash. One of the vehicles involved was towing cattle and the trailer […]
newschannel20.com
State Sen. Scott Bennett receiving hospital care
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — State Senator Scott Bennett, (D-Champaign) was taken to the hospital on Thursday. Bennett represents the 52nd district. Governor J.B. Pritzker sent out a statement wishing the best for his recovery. “Scott Bennett is genuine, kind and dedicated to serving his constituents. MK and I are...
