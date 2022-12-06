Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
2 people killed in explosion in far Southeast Bexar County, SAFD confirms
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed in an explosion in far Southeast Bexar County Friday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. at K-Bar, a construction company located in the 9700 block of South Presa Street. When firefighters arrived, they found...
Two detained, one dead after shooting at east-side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say two people are detained after a man was found shot dead in an east-side apartment complex Friday night. Officers arrived to the apartment complex along the 3300 block of Roland Avenue where they found the unidentified victim, according to an SAPD spokesperson. Investigators believe he was being chased through the complex before someone opened fire on him.
2 dead after explosion in southeast San Antonio, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a small explosion where two people died, officials say. San Antonio Police responded to K-BAR Friday night around 11:35 p.m. Police said they received multiple calls about an explosion and confirmed that an explosion did happen, but additional details were not released. Two...
Two dead in San Antonio explosion, SAFD investigating as arson
Update at 3:30 p.m.: The San Antonio Fire Department said that another victim has been located, bringing the the fatality count to two. Spokesperson Joe Arrington said the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues. Original story: San Antonio police and fire officials are investigating after an explosion at a private property reportedly killed at least one person on the Southeast Side late last night. The explosion happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday, December 9, on a large tract of private property in the 9700 block of South Presa. Police said the property is the site of K-Bar, a construction company. KSAT said in a broadcast the property spans 75 acres with a number of work trucks, work equipment and RVs were on the property. The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the explosion as arson. This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.
KSAT 12
Body, burned vehicle found hidden in brush on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found within brush near a burned vehicle on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to the 1400 block of IH-10 at IH-37 for a vehicle on fire. Officers found the vehicle off...
KSAT 12
Puppy stolen from South Side home leaves family desperate for answers
SAN ANTONIO – A southside family is asking for help finding their 8-week-old husky named Summer. Thursday morning was the last time the family saw their dog. Neighbors told them someone came and grabbed Summer and took off that day. “They saw somebody come pick her up through the...
KSAT 12
North Side bar damaged by early-morning fire; ATM being looked at as possible cause
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a North Side bar early Thursday morning. The fire was called in around 6 a.m. at the Texan Icehouse in the 4500 block of West Avenue, not far from Loop 410 and Jackson Keller Road.
CPS Energy had to turn off power before firefighters could battle blaze at abandoned building
SAN ANTONIO — Electrical hazards made it difficult for firefighters to battle a blaze at a tool yard on the northeast side of town early Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 10400 block of Tool Yard near Wurzbach Parkway at the North East Service Center. The building...
KSAT 12
Teen stabs brother trying to sleep multiple times after argument, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – While trying to go to bed, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed by his little brother early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. The stabbing happened at 5:09 a.m. in the 4000 block of Hampstead. Police said two brothers, 15 and 16 years old, had an argument...
KSAT 12
South Side home unlivable after contractor removes roof, walks off the job
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been forced to permanently move in with her daughter after a contractor hired to replace her home’s roof walked off the job, leading to extensive water damage inside. “Well, I don’t want to cry right now, but it’s really been...
San Antonio couple chases thieves driving stolen truck. How their vehicle was recovered in 15 minutes.
SAN ANTONIO — Thieves stole a locked truck from a north side apartment complex. The truck’s owners, Gary and Kyiah Mansfield, say they watched it happen and swiftly took action. The young couple shared with KENS 5 how they managed to get their car back within 15 minutes.
Fire at abandoned building may have been started by homeless trying to stay warm, battalion chief says
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters suspect arson may be to blame for a fire in an abandoned building southwest of downtown early Tuesday morning. It happened around 4:43 a.m. on the 800 block of W Southcross at Shelby Drive. Officials say the building was abandoned and they were able to...
Atascosa County deputy dies in off-duty accident
SAN ANTONIO — The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office said Friday a deputy died in an accident while he was off duty. Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez died in an accident early Friday morning near Poteet. A female passenger in the car with him was injured and taken to the hospital.
Garage total loss after fire breaks out out in upstairs apartment
SAN ANTONIO — At least one person is looking for a new place to live after a fire broke out in a garage with an apartment in the back of the house. It happened around 7 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Jennings Ave on the southwest side of town.
San Antonio Current
This 1930 San Antonio home for sale has two wraparound porches and a handcrafted fireplace mantel
San Antonio's booming near-downtown Dignowity Hill has a new property listing — this one with dual wraparound porches plus multiple artisan interior touches. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath Victorian went on the market late last month for $975,000. Built in 1930, the home has been completely renovated and restored, according to...
KSAT 12
Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple drive-by shootings targeting the same home on the Northeast Side led to several juveniles arrested this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted Friday, Dec. 2, to a KIA vehicle that was stolen and involved in a criminal incident...
KSAT 12
Reward offered for info on gunman who killed 30-year-old man during argument outside Walgreens on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who shot and killed a man during an argument at a Walgreens parking lot. Ricardo Ortega, 30, was shot just after midnight on Nov. 27 in the 4700 block...
SAPD arrests suspect in September killing of 27-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO — More than two months after she was gunned down outside an east-San Antonio bar, police say they have Samantha Gonzales' accused killer in custody. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was arrested and charged with the 27-year-old woman's murder on Wednesday, according to SAPD records. He's also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and remains jailed as of Thursday afternoon.
BCSO searches for vehicle suspected in shooting of 12-year-old boy
SAN ANTONIO — A 12-year-old boy was shot after a disagreement on the west side, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The incident occurred on Bear Springs Drive around 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Salazar says the boy was involved in the sale of an illegal substance and after...
fox7austin.com
Family of Spring Branch woman found dead has new questions after receiving toxicology results
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The family of a Spring Branch woman found dead near her home say they "now have some fairly substantial questions as to what happened" after receiving toxicology results. Shana DiMambro’s husband, Chris Antos, reported her missing on July 19. Ten days later, her body was found...
