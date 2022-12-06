Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Alleged argument between parents may have led to shots fired on Davidson Freeway in Highland Park, MSP says
A domestic incident between two family members may be to blame for shots fired on the Davison in Highland Park early Saturday morning, troopers said in an update.
Police: Carjacking near Michigan State library turned into police chase
A report of a car jacking on Michigan State's campus near the main library along West Circle Drive led to a police chase early Friday morning, officials said.
Police need help in solving arson, car theft cases
From bridge arsony to a car theft, multiple law enforcment agencies need your help this week.
fox2detroit.com
Royal Oak Township shooting suspect found in Detroit
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Royal Oak Township last month was arrested in Detroit. Michigan State Police said the victim in the Nov. 25 shooting was reluctant to speak with investigators about the shooting. However, he finally decided to provide information that led them to 30-year-old Jamison Lee Wilbourn.
kisswtlz.com
Unidentified Woman Killed In Flint
Michigan State Police are asking for help to identify a woman found shot to death in Flint. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse at about 2 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd. The woman was in her 20s and her identity is yet to be confirmed. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man intentionally ran down girlfriend, teen before crashing into building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A hit-and-run driver was arrested for intentionally running down his own family members Wednesday night in Detroit. The suspect turned himself in quickly afterward - but leaves a family heartbroken. Bridget Gaither was crossing the street with her four children trying to get away from her...
WNEM
Police asking for information about Flint homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for information about an unidentified woman who was found dead in a vacant lot in Flint. She suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Jail escapee in Detroit apprehended after manhunt
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Sheriff deputies have arrested an escaped inmate from Division 1 Wayne County Jail Wednesday night. The manhunt ended with the arrest of 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom sometime after 9:30 p.m. He had escaped around 7:11 p.m. according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Wisdom was being processed...
WILX-TV
Police respond to an armed robbery at Meijer in Bath Township
BATH TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Officers from Bath Township Police, Clinton County Sheriffs, and DeWitt Township Police responded to Meijer in Bath Township to handle a report of an armed robbery/ retail fraud. This incident happened on Monday around 8:05 p.m. Meijer’s loss and prevention team attempted to stop the...
MSP trooper welcomed home months after shooting while working undercover drug case in Detroit
Michigan State Police Sgt. Devin Kachar, who was shot multiple times while working undercover in Detroit, has returned home after more than two months of recovery and rehab.
Redford man arrested, charged for shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after dispute with employee
Livonia Police on Friday announced that 44-year-old Keon Jackson of Redford Township was taken into custody on a felony warrant for Discharge of a Firearm into a Building and Felony Firearm, in connection with the incident one week ago.
The Oakland Press
Trial underway in double homicide case
Trial is underway in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against a Pontiac man accused of gunning down two men in 2021. Dazon Louis Mathis, 23, is charged with two counts of open murder and firearms offenses for the deaths of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29, both of Pontiac. The shootings happened July 4, 2021 at around 1 p.m. when the victims showed up outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive in Pontiac where Mathis had reportedly been staying.
13abc.com
Investigators believe Monroe Co. K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Officials are investigating an alleged incident of a K9 officer attacking a deputy’s toddler in Monroe County, Michigan. The K9 has since been removed from the department. According to documentation provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office following a 13abc FOIA request, the Calhoun...
WILX-TV
Police in search of suspect wanted on multiple warrants, last seen in Hillsdale City
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police were looking for 34-year-old Todie Joe Phillips. He was last seen in the area of the Hillsdale City fairgrounds. According to authorities Phillips has been located. Phillips fled from Hudson Police Department custody on Monday evening around 9 p.m. The suspect is wanted on...
fox2detroit.com
Catalytic converters cut off 2 vehicles at Eastpointe business; suspects arrested
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects are facing charges after police say they were caught cutting catalytic converters off vehicles last week in Eastpointe. Police said they saw Kevin Eugene Davis, 38, and Katherine Alexandria Dokes, 33, leaving the parking lot of a business on Gratiot after receiving a call about a theft Nov. 30. Officers stopped the duo and found reciprocating saws and two catalytic converters inside their vehicle.
Sheriff's office: Pontiac teen returns home after learning her family reported her missing
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Pontiac girl who left home without telling her family and hasn’t been seen or heard from since texting her dad she’d be home the next day.
Police looking for man who fled custody, last seen in Hillsdale
According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office, Todie Joe Phillips, 34, was last seen in the area of the fairgrounds in Hillsdale city.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Detroit man tackled, arrested after jumping Sandusky post office counter
A 46-year-old Detroit man leapt over the service counter at Sandusky’s Post Office on Saturday, December 3, intending to assault workers, only to be tackled and detained by one of his would-be victims. Local 911 dispatchers received a call from the post office shortly before 10:30 a.m. last Saturday,...
Suspect In Death Of Mich. Man Killed For Not Holding Elevator Door Arrested
Chief James White called the shooting 'absolutely ridiculous.'
Thieves wreck several Dodge Durangos during attempted theft at Stellantis plant in Detroit
At least two vehicles were wrecked early Tuesday morning after thieves allegedly attempted to steal them from Stellantis’ Jefferson North Plant in Detroit, the automaker said.
