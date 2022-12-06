ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

fox2detroit.com

Royal Oak Township shooting suspect found in Detroit

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Royal Oak Township last month was arrested in Detroit. Michigan State Police said the victim in the Nov. 25 shooting was reluctant to speak with investigators about the shooting. However, he finally decided to provide information that led them to 30-year-old Jamison Lee Wilbourn.
DETROIT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Unidentified Woman Killed In Flint

Michigan State Police are asking for help to identify a woman found shot to death in Flint. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse at about 2 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd. The woman was in her 20s and her identity is yet to be confirmed. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police asking for information about Flint homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for information about an unidentified woman who was found dead in a vacant lot in Flint. She suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County Jail escapee in Detroit apprehended after manhunt

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Sheriff deputies have arrested an escaped inmate from Division 1 Wayne County Jail Wednesday night. The manhunt ended with the arrest of 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom sometime after 9:30 p.m. He had escaped around 7:11 p.m. according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Wisdom was being processed...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Police respond to an armed robbery at Meijer in Bath Township

BATH TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Officers from Bath Township Police, Clinton County Sheriffs, and DeWitt Township Police responded to Meijer in Bath Township to handle a report of an armed robbery/ retail fraud. This incident happened on Monday around 8:05 p.m. Meijer’s loss and prevention team attempted to stop the...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial underway in double homicide case

Trial is underway in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against a Pontiac man accused of gunning down two men in 2021. Dazon Louis Mathis, 23, is charged with two counts of open murder and firearms offenses for the deaths of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29, both of Pontiac. The shootings happened July 4, 2021 at around 1 p.m. when the victims showed up outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive in Pontiac where Mathis had reportedly been staying.
PONTIAC, MI
13abc.com

Investigators believe Monroe Co. K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Officials are investigating an alleged incident of a K9 officer attacking a deputy’s toddler in Monroe County, Michigan. The K9 has since been removed from the department. According to documentation provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office following a 13abc FOIA request, the Calhoun...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Police in search of suspect wanted on multiple warrants, last seen in Hillsdale City

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police were looking for 34-year-old Todie Joe Phillips. He was last seen in the area of the Hillsdale City fairgrounds. According to authorities Phillips has been located. Phillips fled from Hudson Police Department custody on Monday evening around 9 p.m. The suspect is wanted on...
fox2detroit.com

Catalytic converters cut off 2 vehicles at Eastpointe business; suspects arrested

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects are facing charges after police say they were caught cutting catalytic converters off vehicles last week in Eastpointe. Police said they saw Kevin Eugene Davis, 38, and Katherine Alexandria Dokes, 33, leaving the parking lot of a business on Gratiot after receiving a call about a theft Nov. 30. Officers stopped the duo and found reciprocating saws and two catalytic converters inside their vehicle.
EASTPOINTE, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Detroit man tackled, arrested after jumping Sandusky post office counter

A 46-year-old Detroit man leapt over the service counter at Sandusky’s Post Office on Saturday, December 3, intending to assault workers, only to be tackled and detained by one of his would-be victims. Local 911 dispatchers received a call from the post office shortly before 10:30 a.m. last Saturday,...
SANDUSKY, MI

