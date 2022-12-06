This time last year, it was as easy to predict the winner of The Voice as it was to guess that spring would follow winter. But Season 22 has proven to be a whole other animal. Jaws dropped on Tuesday, when Team Blake Shelton’s fine-but-not-phenomenal Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape made the Final Five, and Team John Legend’s demonstrably more skilled Kim Cruse and Parijita Bastola were eliminated along with Team Gwen Stefani’s last remaining member, powerhouse Justin Aaron. Bryce and Brayden didn’t even have to sing for the Wildcard Instant Save with Team Legend showstopper Omar Jose Cardona. (Read the...

36 MINUTES AGO