Fire crews battle early morning house fire

CHESAPEAKE, OHIO (WOWK) – Fire fighters were called to an early morning house fire in Chesapeake.

The fire was first reported just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning along 3rd avenue, near the Route 7 Interchange.

No word on if the home was occupied, but no injuries were reported.

