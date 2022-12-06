ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, OH

Fire crews battle early morning house fire

By Andie Bernhardt
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, OHIO (WOWK) – Fire fighters were called to an early morning house fire in Chesapeake.

The fire was first reported just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning along 3rd avenue, near the Route 7 Interchange.

No word on if the home was occupied, but no injuries were reported.

