Fire crews battle early morning house fire
CHESAPEAKE, OHIO (WOWK) – Fire fighters were called to an early morning house fire in Chesapeake.
The fire was first reported just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning along 3rd avenue, near the Route 7 Interchange.
No word on if the home was occupied, but no injuries were reported.
