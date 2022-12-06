‘Register to Ring’: How to join Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign during the Christmas season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Salvation Army’ s red kettle campaign is back but this year, they need bell ringers.

“Kettles mean more than just Christmas time. It means service all year,” said Major Juanita Stanford, who is with the Salvation Army in West Park.

But according to Major Stanford, volunteerism is down while the need in the community has increased.

“Right now, we are at 20% capacity. We will really have to make some decisions on what services we can provide in the coming year,” said Stanford.

Every two hours that a volunteer stands at a red kettle, The Salvation Army can provide 104 meals to local families in need.

This year, the Salvation Army added QR codes to accept online donations to help tackle the shortage of bell ringers.

“Anyone with just a little bit of time, a smile on their face, gloves, it will really make a difference for our Cuyahoga County residents,” said Stanford.

