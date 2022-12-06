ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

97X

Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights

Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

17 Things Only True Illinoisans Will Understand

Living in Illinois has its quirks and unique experiences. You know you're from Illinois when you know what "pop" is (it's not soda, folks). You've experienced the polar vortex firsthand and can navigate the Chicago "L" like a pro. You know that Portillo's is a must-visit restaurant and you have been to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

Missing Outdoor Markets? Head to Aurora Tomorrow!

Hi, it’s Leslie Harris, and if you are missing the great markets of the summertime, Aurora has an indoor market from every second and fourth Saturday. It happens at May at Society 57, 100 South River Street in downtown Aurora. Local artisans will be on hand so it will...
AURORA, IL
97ZOK

Identify Theft Bigger Problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim

Is identity theft a problem? Sure it is. Does a brand new ranking show that it's a bigger problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim, it does. WalletHub just dropped their new 2022 list for the states that are most vulnerable to identity theft. If you look at their interactive map, you'll see that Illinois is shown to be a place where you're more likely to have your identity lifted than Missouri.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Escape to The Robey Hotel in Bucktown Chicago for the Holidays

If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, consider booking a stay at The Robey Hotel in Chicago's trendy Bucktown neighborhood. This sleek and stylish hotel offers the perfect retreat for those looking to unwind and recharge. The Robey Hotel is a former clock factory...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Is a front license plate required in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Help hundreds of pets find homes this holiday season through PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center. “We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially […]
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois shelters overwhelmed as high cost of living forcing many to give up their pets

(The Center Square) – Illinois animal shelters are reporting an overwhelming number of surrendered pets this year. Dean Daubert, chief operations officer at Anderson Humane in South Elgin, said the shelter has handled 3,000 more pets this year than it did in 2021. Daubert said he does not buy the widely held belief that a lot of people were too quick to adopt pets during the pandemic and now they...
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
97ZOK

97ZOK

