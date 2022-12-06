Read full article on original website
Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights
Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Illinois Shoppers: Here Are The Deadlines For Shipping Packages
Hey, sometimes the calendar can get away from you. Most of us (not you super-organized people) have, at least one time in our lives, found that we got our holiday presents packed up for shipping just a bit too late. Give yourself a break if that happens, because it's kind...
Small Town Christmas Novelist Based her Latest Book on Illinois TV Show
Forget watching Christmas movies, this year it's time to read a Christmas book and we've found the perfect one. There's something special about the way a book can transport you into another world. Sure you might be sitting in a waiting room, or on the bus... or on the treadmill...
17 Things Only True Illinoisans Will Understand
Living in Illinois has its quirks and unique experiences. You know you're from Illinois when you know what "pop" is (it's not soda, folks). You've experienced the polar vortex firsthand and can navigate the Chicago "L" like a pro. You know that Portillo's is a must-visit restaurant and you have been to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
959theriver.com
Missing Outdoor Markets? Head to Aurora Tomorrow!
Hi, it’s Leslie Harris, and if you are missing the great markets of the summertime, Aurora has an indoor market from every second and fourth Saturday. It happens at May at Society 57, 100 South River Street in downtown Aurora. Local artisans will be on hand so it will...
Best Places To Raise A Family List Only Includes 2 Illinois Spots
Having been born and raised here in Illinois, and having repeated the pattern with my own children, I'm going to go out on a limb and say that I tend to think that there might be more than two cities in this entire state that are great places to raise a family.
Identify Theft Bigger Problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim
Is identity theft a problem? Sure it is. Does a brand new ranking show that it's a bigger problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim, it does. WalletHub just dropped their new 2022 list for the states that are most vulnerable to identity theft. If you look at their interactive map, you'll see that Illinois is shown to be a place where you're more likely to have your identity lifted than Missouri.
Escape to The Robey Hotel in Bucktown Chicago for the Holidays
If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, consider booking a stay at The Robey Hotel in Chicago's trendy Bucktown neighborhood. This sleek and stylish hotel offers the perfect retreat for those looking to unwind and recharge. The Robey Hotel is a former clock factory...
blockclubchicago.org
Portage Park Turkish Goods Store Home Line Decoration Permanently Closing After A Year Of Low Sales
PORTAGE PARK — Colorful home goods store Home Line Decoration, also called Al-Bazzar, will go dark for good after trying to keep the business afloat for the last year. The Turkish goods shop, 4358 N. Cicero Ave., plans to close at the end of the year or early next year, whenever its entire inventory is sold, owner Yousef Barakat said.
See a Midwest Dust Storm So Massive it Showed Up on Satellite
When do you know you're experiencing a massive dust storm? Answer: when it's large enough to be visible from an airplane and satellite which is what happened recently for a dust event that blew through the Midwest. This same dust storm event was witnessed in Scott County, Kansas by emergency...
Is a front license plate required in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois...
This May Be Illinois’ Most Bizarre News Story Of The Year
(I was going through some files that I've kept on some of the weirder things that have taken place in 2022 here in the state of Illinois when I stumbled upon this little gem from over the summer):. In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's...
Help hundreds of pets find homes this holiday season through PAWS Chicago
CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center. “We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially […]
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train To Make Final Stop in Chicago Area Thursday
After making stops in Bensenville and Pingree Grove earlier this month, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour will make one more stop in the Chicago area Thursday evening. The 2022 tour kicked off in cities across Maine on Nov. 23, featuring a colorfully decorated train alongside live music,...
Illinois Restaurant Draws Thousands Of Customers After Viral TikTok Video
Taco-Bout-Joy's in Glenview, Illinois has gone viral on the internet after a video showed their restaurant with zero customers. Today, that's not the case!. Taco-Bout-Joy's won't have any time to breathe after blowing up on TikTok. The restaurant owner's daughter uploaded a video on Thursday with the caption, "It breaks...
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Illinois shelters overwhelmed as high cost of living forcing many to give up their pets
(The Center Square) – Illinois animal shelters are reporting an overwhelming number of surrendered pets this year. Dean Daubert, chief operations officer at Anderson Humane in South Elgin, said the shelter has handled 3,000 more pets this year than it did in 2021. Daubert said he does not buy the widely held belief that a lot of people were too quick to adopt pets during the pandemic and now they...
Will Chicago Have A White Christmas This Year?
The Illinois State Climatologist's Office listed the chances of snow falling in each county.
One Wisconsin City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
