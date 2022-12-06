Read full article on original website
Body found in burned-out car in Montgomery County, deputies say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a burned-out car in south Montgomery County. Deputies said they received calls about a car on fire around 5 a.m. Saturday morning on Sleepy Hollow Road, which is east of I-45 near Tamina. Details are...
Double shooting leaves 1 parent dead in San Leon, Galveston Co. deputies say
The Galveston County Sherriff's Office believes this was a domestic violence incident, but they are still investigating.
Man fatally hit by possible stray bullet while sleeping inside north Harris County apartment, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was hit by a possible stray bullet while sleeping in his north Harris County apartment, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. According to Sgt. J. Brown with HCSO Homicide, deputies received multiple reports of a shooting in the...
Driver dead after crash involving wrecker on 610 West Loop near Westheimer; 21-year-old driver charged with DWI, police say
HOUSTON – A driver is dead after Houston police say he slammed into a wrecker driver while towing a stalled vehicle on 610 West Loop. At 1:35 a.m. Thursday, Houston TranStar reported a stalled vehicle, a silver-colored Lexus in a moving lane of traffic on 610 West Loop southbound lanes near Westheimer Road.
Human remains found inside burnt vehicle at construction site in Montgomery County, authorities say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after human remains were found inside a burnt vehicle in Montgomery County, according to deputies. Deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and officials with South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at a construction site in the 10800 block of Sleepy Hollow Road.
Homeowner killed in front of girlfriend while confronting prowlers in Houston's southside, HPD says
A woman witnessed her boyfriend's death during what police say was a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
The Houston Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Thursday. The accident occurred in the 1900 block of Airport Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. According to the officials, a man had been crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle.
Man killed after being shot in the head in Greater Third Ward, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been pronounced dead after he was reportedly shot in the head on Saturday afternoon in Greater Third Ward. According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 4970 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Arvilla at around 5:18 p.m. It is unclear...
2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County – Houston Personal Injury Lawyer
Two Killed in Montgomery County Crash on Interstate 45 and SH-242 Montgomery County, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deadly crash happened at about 11:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, on Interstate 45 Freeway […]
HPD: Homeowner shot, killed by masked suspects after fight in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A manhunt is underway for two suspects after a homeowner was shot and killed in southeast Houston, according to police. It happened at a home on Safeguard St., near Bellfort Ave. and Cullen Blvd. just after midnight Saturday. Police said the homeowner heard a noise in the...
Man on motorcycle and woman in SUV die in southeast Houston crash, police say
Investigators said the deadly crash happened at a southeast Houston intersection when the motorcyclist slammed into another vehicle.
21-year-old arrested and charged with DWI in deadly crash on West Loop in Galleria area
Police say the 21-year-old woman was stopped in a moving lane of traffic when another driver, who later died, slammed into the tow truck drivers helping her.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The crash happened on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound at around 11:15 p.m.
Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
Deputies investigating deadly crash involving 18-wheeler in NW Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least one person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a small vehicle Tuesday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened on Satsuma near Highway 529 in northwest Harris County. No other details were available. Satsuma and the westbound...
Argument leads to shooting during vigil near west Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One woman is currently in the hospital after a shooting near west Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigator Kevin Cote, around 9:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 6 South near Mission Bend, a woman and a man got into an argument. As they were arguing, a second woman drove up and started arguing with the first woman.
2 killed when car hits bystanders who stopped to help motorcyclist after crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Two people are dead after bystanders stopped to help an injured motorcyclist on I-45 in Montgomery County late Tuesday night. According to Texas DPS, it began at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcyclist was speeding northbound on the I-45 service road. At the same…
Fatal auto pedestrian crash in Baytown results in death of woman, deputies say
BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — A woman is dead Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road without a crosswalk in Baytown. It happened on the 7500 block of Garth Road near the I-10 East Freeway around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Harris County deputies said...
Harris County inmate convicted of killing HPD Sgt. Bruno Soboleski in 1991 no longer on death row
Retrying the punishment phase of the death penalty trial was difficult as many witnesses have died or have been declared incompetent since the original trial 30 years ago.
Boyfriend charged with murder 6 years after woman found dead in trunk of burned car in Richmond
Deputies said the 33-year-old was considered a prime suspect early on, but there was insufficient evidence to charge him. That all changed this fall.
