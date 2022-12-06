“Honest, I do have a face under all this hair! Please adopt me!” adoptable Dog of the Day

Read full article on original website
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleepsMaya DeviCumming, GA
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold DaysDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
New $20 million juvenile court building unveiled in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
cobbcountycourier.com
“Just look at this friendly face! How could you NOT adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is Venus, a short-haired mixed breed medium-sized dog. According to the shelter, Venus has a sweet disposition. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website....
cobbcountycourier.com
“Please adopt me! I’m a sweet boy who’s been living outside, and I could sure use a family!” Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day
The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a small domestic short-haired orange tabby, who has not been named yet. He is eligible for adoption on December 16. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from...
cobbcountycourier.com
“At 21 lbs. I am a REALLY big boy, but I’m the perfect cat for you to adopt!” Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day
(672) – 672. Some special events from Cobb County Animal Services for December:. For the remainder of the month of December, adoptions are only $20. And on December 17 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa Paws will be available at Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta.
cobbcountycourier.com
“The people are nice here but I do NOT LIKE THIS TABLE … please adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day
(331) – 331. Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:. “To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.
cobbcountycourier.com
“I’ll have to interview you, but I think you’d be a good fit to adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day
BLAKELY (322) – 322. Some special events from Cobb County Animal Services for December:. For the remainder of the month of December, adoptions are only $20. And on December 17 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa Paws will be available at Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta.
cobbcountycourier.com
“It’s nicer here than when I wandered outside in the weather; but I could sure use a permanent family. Please adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day
(659) – 659. Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:. “To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.
cobbcountycourier.com
“Did I hear right? You’re looking for a doggy to take home? Come over here and let’s talk!”: Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day
ZIGGY (52) – 052. Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:. “To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number.
Henry County Daily Herald
Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number.
WATCH: 'Massive' 250-Year-Old Tree Flattens Georgia Home
It trapped the owner inside.
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold Days
After writing a review of another nearby Thai restaurant, a neighbor suggested I visit Bangkok Cabin in Kennesaw for a comparison. That was an excellent reminder to return to this family owned authentic restaurant that I had visited more frequently during my full-time employment days.
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY: Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show in Lawrenceville, GA
LOOKING FOR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN LAWRENCEVILLE, GA?. MAKING ITS DEBUT AT COOLRAY FIELD THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, SHINE LIGHT SHOW IS A MAGICAL DRIVE-THRU CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW. Timed & ticketed guests are invited to stay in their cars and tune their radio to a designated radio station and immerse themselves into a wonderland of over 1M synchronized lights!
Georgia family praying for recovery after baby suffers burns on 40% of his body in freak accident
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Little Amahd's parents say it happened in an instant - one second, their happy smiling baby was just fine, and in the next - the rest of his life was changed. A freak accident left the Powder Springs child with burns on over 40% of...
Georgia Mother Receives 'Disturbing' Text Message From Missing Daughter
She tried to call the number and was immediately disconnected.
cobbcountycourier.com
Sweetwater Mission named winner of inaugural Howard Koepka Collaborative Spirit Award
The Cobb Community Foundation distributed the following press release announcing an award given Sweetwater Mission:. ATLANTA, December 7, 2022—Cobb Community Foundation (CCF) announced today that Sweetwater Mission was named the recipient of the first annual Howard Koepka Collaborative Spirit Award, an award that in its inaugural year carries with it an unrestricted grant of $10,000.
fox5atlanta.com
Holiday delivery notice scams surge
ATLANTA - It’s no secret that we are all expecting a lot of holiday deliveries. We know about the porch pirates who take those gifts from the front door. But there are some thieves who use the simple knowledge that we are all about to get overwhelmed with packages to create some confusion.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Emory Healthcare maternity nurses apparently fired because of viral TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It appears that a handful of nurses employed by Emory Healthcare in Atlanta are out of a job after a TikTok video went viral. In the video, four nurses take turns describing their various “icks” or pet peeves that come up when dealing with patients and their families.
Boy kidnapped from Hall Country returned home
A boy kidnapped by his father and taken to Puerto Rico is now back in metro Atlanta. The suspect allegedly agreed to return the two-year-old to his mother in early October after picking him up in Hall County around five-days before. Instead, the man fled to Puerto Rico with his son and girlfriend. He ended up being arrested for a home invasion there, but the toddler was found safe.
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month
Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
City of Woodstock celebrates 125th birthday
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock is celebrating its 125th birthday. The city held its 26th annual Christmas Jubilee and Parade of Lights on Dec. 3 in downtown Woodstock. The event started in 1997 to celebrate their 100th birthday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
