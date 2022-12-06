Read full article on original website
Kentucky Remembers Tornado Victims As Rebuilding Continues
(AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction. Things look much different now. In August, Bullock and her family moved into their new home. It sits on the same site where their home of 26 years was wiped out. The holiday season tragedy killed 81 people across Kentucky and turned buildings into rubble. On Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will lead commemorative events.
Warrant: Texas FedEx Driver Says He Strangled Girl In Van
The FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas last week has told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home. That’s according to an arrest warrant. Tanner Lynn Horner told investigators that Athena Strand wasn’t seriously hurt after he hit her while backing up, but he panicked and put her in his van. He said she was talking to him and told him her name. But Horner said he didn’t want her to tell her father what happened, so he first tried to break her neck and when that didn’t work, he strangled her. Jail records don’t list an attorney who could speak on Horner’s behalf.
Storm Packing High Winds, Heavy Snow Blows Into The Sierra
(AP) — A winter storm packing high winds and potentially several feet of snow is blowing into the Sierra Nevada. It’s already triggered thousands of power outages in California, closed a mountain highway at Lake Tahoe and prompted an avalanche warning in the backcountry. The storm is expected...
