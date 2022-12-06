ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Houston’s south side, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run incident on Houston’s south side Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian crash around 2:30 a.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman killed, man injured in double shooting in San Leon, police say

HOUSTON – Officers say a woman was killed and a man was critically wounded in a double shooting Friday night in San Leon. According to deputies, the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 600 block of 25 Street. Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Major Ray Nolen stated that...
SAN LEON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Who killed Manuel? Reward offered after 2021 deadly double shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a double shooting that left one victim dead and another hurt in north Houston back in December of 2021. Manuel Vidal Garza was shot and killed inside his home after several suspects broke inside, according to police. Another victim, who was with Vidal Garza at the time, was shot but survived.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Human remains found inside burnt vehicle at construction site in Montgomery County, authorities say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after human remains were found inside a burnt vehicle in Montgomery County, according to deputies. Deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and officials with South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at a construction site in the 10800 block of Sleepy Hollow Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

New details released in deadly shooting of Takeoff: Migos associate also fired shots during altercation, docs show

HOUSTON – A search warrant for the suspect accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston on Nov. 1 details the altercation that led up to the deadly shooting. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder and 22-year-old Cameron Joshua was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and a felon in possession of a weapon in connection to Takeoff’s death.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gunfire reported outside Baybrook Mall, police say; 2 suspects arrested

HOUSTON – Authorities say two suspects have been taken into custody after they reportedly opened fire at Baybrook Mall. According to Houston police, one teenager and two young adults were said to have fired a few gunshots in the air outside the Macy’s entrance at the mall. Officials...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 arrested after selling meth to undercover agent, police say; Suspect ran into oncoming traffic attempting to evade arrest

SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man and a woman are now behind bars after allegedly selling drugs to an undercover agent. According to Shenandoah Police Department, an officer and his K9 conducted an undercover narcotics operation located in Montgomery County. During the operation, two individuals reportedly sold an undercover TXDPS...
SHENANDOAH, TX
Click2Houston.com

Double stabbing reported in Sunnyside area, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officials say two men have been reportedly stabbed in the Sunnyside community. According to Houstn police, the stabbing took place Thursday night in the 300 block of Sunnyside. Authorities say the men were transported to area hospitals, but have yet to give word on their condition. It...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Porch pirate caught on camera stealing from house near Katy

A so-called “porch pirate” has been stealing packages in Cinco Ranch, including Ridgefield Heights in Cinco Ranch Northwest. The man, not yet officially identified by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, is both brazen and sloppy. His face was caught on a doorbell camera this week, although...
CINCO RANCH, TX
Click2Houston.com

Families demand answers after the bodies of 3 men were found in Houston waterways

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, along with the family of 26-year-old Delano Burkes say that there may be more information about his death. Hours after the news conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner released a statement saying, in part, that the department’s detectives have worked countless hours on the case.
HOUSTON, TX

