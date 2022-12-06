Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Driver dead after crash involving wrecker on 610 West Loop near Westheimer; 21-year-old driver charged with DWI, police say
HOUSTON – A driver is dead after Houston police say he slammed into a wrecker driver while towing a stalled vehicle on 610 West Loop. At 1:35 a.m. Thursday, Houston TranStar reported a stalled vehicle, a silver-colored Lexus in a moving lane of traffic on 610 West Loop southbound lanes near Westheimer Road.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Houston’s south side, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run incident on Houston’s south side Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian crash around 2:30 a.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene,...
Click2Houston.com
Man killed after being shot in the head in Greater Third Ward, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been pronounced dead after he was reportedly shot in the head on Saturday afternoon in Greater Third Ward. According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 4970 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Arvilla at around 5:18 p.m. It is unclear...
Click2Houston.com
Woman killed, man injured in double shooting in San Leon, police say
HOUSTON – Officers say a woman was killed and a man was critically wounded in a double shooting Friday night in San Leon. According to deputies, the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 600 block of 25 Street. Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Major Ray Nolen stated that...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Manuel? Reward offered after 2021 deadly double shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a double shooting that left one victim dead and another hurt in north Houston back in December of 2021. Manuel Vidal Garza was shot and killed inside his home after several suspects broke inside, according to police. Another victim, who was with Vidal Garza at the time, was shot but survived.
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally hit by possible stray bullet while sleeping inside north Harris County apartment, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was hit by a possible stray bullet while sleeping in his north Harris County apartment, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. According to Sgt. J. Brown with HCSO Homicide, deputies received multiple reports of a shooting in the...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed after confronting 5 hooded suspects attempting to open vehicles in SW Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot while trying to stop five suspects that were looking into vehicles in a southwest Houston neighborhood Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner fatally shot after confronting suspects outside SE Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed during a confrontation with two masked men outside his SE Houston home, police said. According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, officers received reports of a shooting in the 8400 block of Safeguard Street near Bellfort Avenue shortly after midnight.
Click2Houston.com
Man found fatally shot outside of motel room in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot outside of a motel room in southwest Houston, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Rest Up Inn motel located at 10015 Main St. around 6:55 a.m. Police...
Click2Houston.com
Human remains found inside burnt vehicle at construction site in Montgomery County, authorities say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after human remains were found inside a burnt vehicle in Montgomery County, according to deputies. Deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and officials with South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at a construction site in the 10800 block of Sleepy Hollow Road.
Click2Houston.com
New details released in deadly shooting of Takeoff: Migos associate also fired shots during altercation, docs show
HOUSTON – A search warrant for the suspect accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston on Nov. 1 details the altercation that led up to the deadly shooting. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder and 22-year-old Cameron Joshua was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and a felon in possession of a weapon in connection to Takeoff’s death.
Click2Houston.com
Gunfire reported outside Baybrook Mall, police say; 2 suspects arrested
HOUSTON – Authorities say two suspects have been taken into custody after they reportedly opened fire at Baybrook Mall. According to Houston police, one teenager and two young adults were said to have fired a few gunshots in the air outside the Macy’s entrance at the mall. Officials...
Click2Houston.com
METRO police chief talks safety following pair of deadly confrontations on METRO Rail
HOUSTON – For many people in the Houston area, METRO is a critical mode of transportation moving them to and from work, school, doctor’s appointments, and even entertainment events over a 1,300 square-mile area. “I think it’s pretty fair, I don’t have a problem with it,” said rider...
Click2Houston.com
Capital murder suspect out on $1.2M bond arrested after driving stolen vehicle in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas – A capital murder suspect and a female passenger were both arrested after being caught driving a stolen vehicle in Spring Wednesday, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Deputies stopped a vehicle that was reportedly stolen in the 100 block of Cypresswood Drive. Deputies...
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested after selling meth to undercover agent, police say; Suspect ran into oncoming traffic attempting to evade arrest
SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man and a woman are now behind bars after allegedly selling drugs to an undercover agent. According to Shenandoah Police Department, an officer and his K9 conducted an undercover narcotics operation located in Montgomery County. During the operation, two individuals reportedly sold an undercover TXDPS...
Click2Houston.com
Double stabbing reported in Sunnyside area, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officials say two men have been reportedly stabbed in the Sunnyside community. According to Houstn police, the stabbing took place Thursday night in the 300 block of Sunnyside. Authorities say the men were transported to area hospitals, but have yet to give word on their condition. It...
Click2Houston.com
Boyfriend arrested, charged in death of Houston woman who was found shot to death in burning car 6 years ago, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has made an arrest in the six-year-old case involving the murder of a Houston woman who was shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend. On Jan. 11, 2017, at around 1:42 a.m., FBCSO’s deputies...
Click2Houston.com
Porch pirate caught on camera stealing from house near Katy
A so-called “porch pirate” has been stealing packages in Cinco Ranch, including Ridgefield Heights in Cinco Ranch Northwest. The man, not yet officially identified by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, is both brazen and sloppy. His face was caught on a doorbell camera this week, although...
Click2Houston.com
Families demand answers after the bodies of 3 men were found in Houston waterways
HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, along with the family of 26-year-old Delano Burkes say that there may be more information about his death. Hours after the news conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner released a statement saying, in part, that the department’s detectives have worked countless hours on the case.
Click2Houston.com
HPD homicides clearance rate rising, but families of unsolved homicides have questions
HOUSTON – Houston and homicides -- the two have been much more prevalent since 2020. A historic surge producing numbers not seen in nearly 30 years on the streets of Houston. However, as 2022 begins to close its final chapter, there is good news... The city is seeing fewer...
Comments / 0