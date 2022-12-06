Read full article on original website
Foundation pays off mortgage of Mass. state trooper killed in line of duty
Twelve years after the family of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton suffered an immeasurable loss — the death of their loved one, a 28-year law enforcement veteran — they are receiving some respite this holiday season. As part of its fourth annual “Season of Hope,” the Tunnel...
Jury deliberating in trial of Ali Jaafar, Yousef Jaafar, accused of $21 million lottery fraud
A jury began deliberating Friday afternoon in the trial of a father and son accused of a multi-million dollar state lottery fraud operation after lawyers offered their closing arguments. Ali Jaafar and Yousef Jaafar appeared before federal Judge Nathaniel Gorton for the final day of their five-day jury trial in...
Turnto10.com
Judge grants temporary restraining order for unhoused encampment
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The state said leave, but a judge on Friday said stay. A group of homeless people can keep sleeping outside the State House for now. Dozens were outside the State House asking the state to let those camping out to be able to stay. Earlier...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 22-year-old with baseball bat to be granted parole with conditions
The Massachusetts Parole Board has granted parole to a southeastern Massachusetts man who was previously convicted of murdering a 22-year-old man. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, on February 21, 1994, then 17-year-old Steven James and several of his friends were in a parking lot of a sandwich shop in Rockland. Some distance away, an argument began between the victim, Edward Sullivan, and one of James’s friends. Sullivan took a baseball bat out of his van and used it to fend off James’s friend, but did not actually swing it. The friend then called to James who, with several of their other friends, ran toward them and began taunting Sullivan. During this encounter, Sullivan, who was pushed to the ground, dropped the bat and lay motionless on his stomach as people repeatedly hit and kicked him. Throughout the beating, Sullivan pleaded with them to stop and made no attempt to fight back. James picked up the bat and swung it three times at Sullivan’s head. Sullivan was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later as a result of head injuries.
Luis Torres of Worcester indicted for alleged drug distribution conspiracy
A federal grand jury in Boston indicted Luis Torres for his alleged role in a cocaine distribution conspiracy on Thursday. From Worcester, Torres was indicted on one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine and one count of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug felony, according to United States Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.
Newport woman gets 2 months for stealing $74K in benefits from veteran
Lisa Heino, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of public funds.
GoLocalProv
RI Man Sentenced to 3 Years on Conspiracy, Bank Fraud, Firearm Charges—While on Probation
A Providence man, Richard Koboi, aka Sunnyboy Taylor, 27, who organized and led a conspiracy to create and deposit approximately $330,000 worth of counterfeit checks, and who illegally possessed and then sold a firearm to a drug dealer, all while serving a state term of probation, was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Woman sentenced to six months in jail for 2018 crash that killed Needham teens
A Wellesley woman who was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls was sentenced to six months in jail during a Norfolk County Superior Court hearing on Friday morning. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was found guilty of motor...
Uprise RI
Prayer vigil held to oppose Governor McKee’s encampment eviction order
“If you want to say a prayer, say a prayer,” said the Reverend Duane Clinker from the Mathewson Street Church in downtown Providence last night to the nearly 200 people in a large circle on the Rhode Island State House Plaza. “God can hear if you talk quiet but we can’t so talk up. If you want to just make a protest because you don’t pray, make a protest. A sentence. Two sentences. Why are we here? What do we want? Fair enough?”
nrinow.news
Burrillville man charged for keeping AR-15 ghost gun at Zambarano
PROVIDENCE — A Burrillville man who works at Zambarano Hospital is facing charges from the Rhode Island State Police after officials reportedly found an AR-15 “ghost gun” he had stored in a locker at the facility. Kenneth Fullam, 60, a carpenter at the hospital, was arraigned on...
ABC6.com
Shots fired by employee outside Ruby’s Sports Bar and Grill in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Shots were fired by an employee after a fight broke out Saturday outside of a Providence bar. Just after 1 a.m., Violent Crime task force saw a gathering outside the front door of Ruby’s Sports Bar and Grill on Academy Avenue. The altercation between...
Warwick police searching for man missing for a month
Police said 53-year-old Sean P. O'Neil left his apartment Thursday evening and has not returned.
Woonsocket police seek person of interest in church rectory break-in
Police say the incident happened at the rectory of Holy Trinity Parish.
Assault in Nebraska led to arrest of Worcester man on charge of sending obscene material to minor
The dating website chat logs of a minor who was sexually assaulted in Nebraska led federal agents to arrest a Worcester man who is now accused of sending that same minor obscene photos of himself, court documents showed. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, was arrested Tuesday and appeared in federal court...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, Brockton, Boston area communities combine to receive $4.8 million in funding for fire, police staffing
BOSTON –The Baker-Polito administration today announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program provides state funding to retain and restore staffing at police and fire departments in communities that meet certain eligibility criteria. Specifically, grants are available to municipalities with a population of at least 60,000 and whose police department had an operating budget of less than $200 per capita in 2010. Only 10 cities across the state meet those criteria; all of those communities have been awarded funding.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island woman formerly from Bristol County sentenced to prison for stealing thousands from disabled veteran
BOSTON – A Rhode Island woman, formerly of Bristol County, MA was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs and Office of Personnel Management benefits from a veteran she was supposed to be protecting. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice,...
GoLocalProv
Shooting at Providence Sports Bar Involving Employee Leads to Emergency Closure
A shooting at a Providence sports bar early Saturday morning has led to its temporary closure. Police say they are investigating the role of a bar employee related to the shooting. About Incident. Police on patrol in the area of Chalkstone and Academy Avenues said they observed a large fight...
GoLocalProv
Man Stabbed at Dexter Training Ground Park in Providence
Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the city on Friday night. Shortly after 10 PM on Friday night, police were called to the Dexter Training Ground Park — behind the Cranston Street Armory — for a report of a stabbing. According to police, the victim...
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
WCVB
Mass. Amazon driver facing felony theft charges after not delivering load of packages
NASHUA, N.H. — A Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman is facing charges after she is accused of failing to deliver packages while working as an Amazon driver, according to police. Rebecca Daigle, 23, was arrested by Nashua, New Hampshire, police and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. Daigle, an Amazon Flex...
MassLive.com
