The Massachusetts Parole Board has granted parole to a southeastern Massachusetts man who was previously convicted of murdering a 22-year-old man. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, on February 21, 1994, then 17-year-old Steven James and several of his friends were in a parking lot of a sandwich shop in Rockland. Some distance away, an argument began between the victim, Edward Sullivan, and one of James’s friends. Sullivan took a baseball bat out of his van and used it to fend off James’s friend, but did not actually swing it. The friend then called to James who, with several of their other friends, ran toward them and began taunting Sullivan. During this encounter, Sullivan, who was pushed to the ground, dropped the bat and lay motionless on his stomach as people repeatedly hit and kicked him. Throughout the beating, Sullivan pleaded with them to stop and made no attempt to fight back. James picked up the bat and swung it three times at Sullivan’s head. Sullivan was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later as a result of head injuries.

ROCKLAND, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO