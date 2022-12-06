ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 22-year-old with baseball bat to be granted parole with conditions

The Massachusetts Parole Board has granted parole to a southeastern Massachusetts man who was previously convicted of murdering a 22-year-old man. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, on February 21, 1994, then 17-year-old Steven James and several of his friends were in a parking lot of a sandwich shop in Rockland. Some distance away, an argument began between the victim, Edward Sullivan, and one of James’s friends. Sullivan took a baseball bat out of his van and used it to fend off James’s friend, but did not actually swing it. The friend then called to James who, with several of their other friends, ran toward them and began taunting Sullivan. During this encounter, Sullivan, who was pushed to the ground, dropped the bat and lay motionless on his stomach as people repeatedly hit and kicked him. Throughout the beating, Sullivan pleaded with them to stop and made no attempt to fight back. James picked up the bat and swung it three times at Sullivan’s head. Sullivan was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later as a result of head injuries.
ROCKLAND, MA
Luis Torres of Worcester indicted for alleged drug distribution conspiracy

A federal grand jury in Boston indicted Luis Torres for his alleged role in a cocaine distribution conspiracy on Thursday. From Worcester, Torres was indicted on one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine and one count of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug felony, according to United States Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.
WORCESTER, MA
RI Man Sentenced to 3 Years on Conspiracy, Bank Fraud, Firearm Charges—While on Probation

A Providence man, Richard Koboi, aka Sunnyboy Taylor, 27, who organized and led a conspiracy to create and deposit approximately $330,000 worth of counterfeit checks, and who illegally possessed and then sold a firearm to a drug dealer, all while serving a state term of probation, was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Prayer vigil held to oppose Governor McKee’s encampment eviction order

“If you want to say a prayer, say a prayer,” said the Reverend Duane Clinker from the Mathewson Street Church in downtown Providence last night to the nearly 200 people in a large circle on the Rhode Island State House Plaza. “God can hear if you talk quiet but we can’t so talk up. If you want to just make a protest because you don’t pray, make a protest. A sentence. Two sentences. Why are we here? What do we want? Fair enough?”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Fall River, Brockton, Boston area communities combine to receive $4.8 million in funding for fire, police staffing

BOSTON –The Baker-Polito administration today announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program provides state funding to retain and restore staffing at police and fire departments in communities that meet certain eligibility criteria. Specifically, grants are available to municipalities with a population of at least 60,000 and whose police department had an operating budget of less than $200 per capita in 2010. Only 10 cities across the state meet those criteria; all of those communities have been awarded funding.
BROCKTON, MA
Man Stabbed at Dexter Training Ground Park in Providence

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the city on Friday night. Shortly after 10 PM on Friday night, police were called to the Dexter Training Ground Park — behind the Cranston Street Armory — for a report of a stabbing. According to police, the victim...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Springfield, MA
