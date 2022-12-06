ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett

They say “it just means more” when it comes to SEC football and it would stand to reason that a Tennessee fan paying a bot farm to shame Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s Heisman candidacy would be a great example of that. As soon as Bennett was announced as one of the four finalists for the Read more... The post Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

College Football Analyst Ranks No. 1 Stadium Environment

College football is well known for its ability to produce some of the most electric atmospheres in sports. On Thursday, 247 Sports analyst Brad Crawford named the top 10 stadium environments from the 2022 regular season. Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is Georgia's Sanford Stadium for this year's...
247Sports

Get to know Lady Vol Tamari Key

This is a series of “get to know” Lady Vols basketball players that starts in preseason and wraps up in December. This is a bittersweet one since Tamari Key was diagnosed this week with blood clots in her lung and will miss the remainder of the season. Key is the 13th of 16 players to be featured.
wivk.com

Jimmy’s blog: Tennessee’s unstoppable offense stopped by two culprits

Tennessee’s high-scoring offense was nearly unstoppable this season. And when it was stopped, there were two primary culprits: sacks and penalties. They accounted for Tennessee’s touchdown-stopping drives 22% of the time. My criteria: I used Power Five opponents only and the first-team offense only. Notice, I said touchdown-stopping...
247Sports

Lady Vols return to court Sunday to face Wright State

The Lady Vols will get back on the court for a game Sunday after a difficult week that saw the loss of Tamari Key for the season because of blood clots in her lungs. As far as available players, the team should have post Jasmine Franklin back from concussion protocol and Rickea Jackson seems closer to a return.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Stadium Controversy

The city of Knoxville has filed a complaint against Tennessee's alcohol vender, claiming that it's responsible for fans being rowdy at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee's current alcohol vendor is Aramark. Last year, alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium generated $2.67 million in sales. According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, the city wants...
The Spun

2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s Bennett decommits from Tennessee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville High’s Mazeo Bennett Jr. is back on the market after announcing he has decommitted from Tennessee. The junior receiver had made his commitment to the SEC power in October, saying he knew the moment he saw it; it was home. Flash forward two...
wvlt.tv

Williams, Jackson and Bishop bring home Titans Mr. Football awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the...
tigerdroppings.com

Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy

Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
