They say “it just means more” when it comes to SEC football and it would stand to reason that a Tennessee fan paying a bot farm to shame Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s Heisman candidacy would be a great example of that. As soon as Bennett was announced as one of the four finalists for the Read more... The post Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
After winning their first 14 games this season, Jeremiah Telander and his Gainesville (Ga.) High School team fell just short of winning Georgia's Class 6A state championship Friday night. But the Tennessee commitment still put on an impressive performance in the final game of his high school career. Telander, a...
It’s been less than a week since Alex Golesh resigned as the Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator to become the new head coach at South Florida, but UT is already feeling the effects of losing the popular assistant coach. 2024 four-star athlete Mazeo Bennett decommitted from Tennessee on Thursday. The...
College football is well known for its ability to produce some of the most electric atmospheres in sports. On Thursday, 247 Sports analyst Brad Crawford named the top 10 stadium environments from the 2022 regular season. Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is Georgia's Sanford Stadium for this year's...
This year's Orange Bowl matchup between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson should be a high-scoring affair. The Volunteers have scored or allowed more than 55 points in each of their last three games. While that in mind, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has a message for his players.
This is a series of “get to know” Lady Vols basketball players that starts in preseason and wraps up in December. This is a bittersweet one since Tamari Key was diagnosed this week with blood clots in her lung and will miss the remainder of the season. Key is the 13th of 16 players to be featured.
Tennessee’s high-scoring offense was nearly unstoppable this season. And when it was stopped, there were two primary culprits: sacks and penalties. They accounted for Tennessee’s touchdown-stopping drives 22% of the time. My criteria: I used Power Five opponents only and the first-team offense only. Notice, I said touchdown-stopping...
Tennessee has joined the list of major programs in the running for one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the NCAA transfer portal. Rhode Island sophomore offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius announced Wednesday in a post on his Twitter account that he picked up a scholarship offer from the Vols.
The Lady Vols will get back on the court for a game Sunday after a difficult week that saw the loss of Tamari Key for the season because of blood clots in her lungs. As far as available players, the team should have post Jasmine Franklin back from concussion protocol and Rickea Jackson seems closer to a return.
Tennessee should have sent Eastern Kentucky back up Interstate 40 on Wednesday night with more than a nice paycheck for services rendered. A nice holiday gift basket would’ve been a nice touch. The Vols owe the Colonels some gratitude for the way Wednesday’s 84-49 game was played. Eastern...
The city of Knoxville has filed a complaint against Tennessee's alcohol vender, claiming that it's responsible for fans being rowdy at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee's current alcohol vendor is Aramark. Last year, alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium generated $2.67 million in sales. According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, the city wants...
Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville High’s Mazeo Bennett Jr. is back on the market after announcing he has decommitted from Tennessee. The junior receiver had made his commitment to the SEC power in October, saying he knew the moment he saw it; it was home. Flash forward two...
Phil Serchia, the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, goes in-depth on Tennessee's newest commitment, freshman offensive lineman Larry Johnson III.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's Legislative Council cleared the way for high school athletes to get paid for endorsement deals. Just a day later, two Anderson County students signed Name, Image and Likeness deals with local businesses. NIL deals are a growing...
According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
University of Tennessee architecture students finished a unique project that will now serve as a landmark for UT's Research Park at Cherokee Farms.
