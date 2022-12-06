Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSLA
8-year-old boy wows the crowd with vocal talent at Christmas festival
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - This 3rd grade boy has done it again; he’s blown the crowd away with yet another spectacular performance, singing “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway. Zander Smith, 8, performed in front of a crowd at the Coushatta Christmas Festival on Dec. 8, and wowed...
KSLA
Gordan McKernan law firm gives out free bicycles for Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport law firm took a break from handling their legal cases to hand out free bicycles on Saturday, Dec. 10!. Gordan McKernan and his team stood outside his store front on Youree Drive, giving big and small bikes to families in need. Parents said they are looking forward to giving their child a special Christmas gift.
KTBS
Spirit of the Game: North DeSoto High School
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's the talk of the town. The North DeSoto Griffins are headed to their f…
KSLA
Shreveport boy gives back to community with 3rd annual Christmas Extravaganza drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For 11-year-old Max Robinson, Christmas isn’t about receiving gifts; it’s about giving to others. Max is getting ready to host a food drive at his third annual Christmas Extravaganza!. “I just realized that people, their parents don’t have money to buy food. I just...
KSLA
Arceneaux, Tarver face off for mayor of Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Voters flocked to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 10 for Louisiana’s runoff election. One of the main decisions on the ballot was that of Shreveport mayor. Tom Arceneaux (R) and Senator Greg Tarver (D) are facing off for the title. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, neither...
Win Tix To Date Nite With Nephew Tommy & Friends In Shreveport!
Here's The Details About The Hilarious Funny Man Bringing His Show To Shreveport. You know him well as part of "The Steve Harvey Morning Show" and as the host of the Oprah Winfrey Network’s hit dating show “Ready to Love,” now get ready for Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles and his comedy friends to bring the funny!
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
KSLA
Shreveport elementary school to offer immersive dual language program for kindergartners
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting in fall 2023, the kindergarten class at Fairfield Magnet Elementary will get an early start at learning two languages!. Global Studies Coordinator Amy Williams said the new French immersion program will be a more in-depth experience. “Currently our students receive French and Spanish instruction and...
KTBS
Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway set for Dec. 17 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Looking to spread the joy of the holidays? Here's your chance. The African American Parade Committee is launching a Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway. It's happening Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Park. That's at 4109 Pine Road in Shreveport. All donated toys must be dropped off at the park.
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
KSLA
Tap Cancer Out jiu-jitsu roll-a-thon raises funds for nonprofits who battle the disease
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Tap Cancer Out is raising funds for nonprofits battling cancer and helping survivors. On Dec. 17, Tap Cancer Out starts at 12 p.m. and goes until 3 p.m., at The Summit of Bossier City, 5400 East Texas Street, Bossier City. One of the event founders,...
This is the Most ‘Shreveport’ Gender Reveal We’ve Ever Seen
When it comes to gender reveals for expecting parents we've seen a little bit of everything here in Shreveport-Bossier City; tannerite, smoke from a tractor, you name it... but this one takes the proverbial cake!. One of my horse friends, Stephanie Judkins, shared this video with me and she just...
KSLA
Huntington High students prepare for annual bike, toy drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Huntington High School getting ready to host their annual Christmas in Raiderland Toy Drive and they want your help!. Every year, Huntington’s junior class donates bikes, toys, and candy to children at Turner Elementary. Now that the event is just days away, they want to make sure there are enough bikes and toys to put smiles on kids’ faces.
KSLA
Organizers hope I-Bowl will have big economic impact on Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year’s Independence Bowl will have The University of Louisiana at Lafayette going head to head with the University of Houston. “This matchup with having two teams that are within driving distance it’s great,” said Erik Evenson, director of communications with the bowl.
KSLA
Hearing set Feb. 14 for former Ware Youth Center guard
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — A pretrial conference was held Thursday (Dec. 8) for a former Ware Youth Center guard who faces one count of malfeasance in office. A judge ordered a hearing date of Feb. 14 for 28-year-old Jhanquial Gemarrio Smith, of Coushatta. That’s when his trial date will be decided.
KSLA
Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a 100-year milestone that many wish to reach. A Bossier City woman is celebrating that and more. On Sunday, Dec. 4, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday. “I think it is great I have been here this long,” she said. Long is...
KSLA
New restaurant coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.
Southern University marching band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the shoulder.
KSLA
Home for the Holidays adoption event being presented by Caddo Parish Animal Services
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) is hosting an adoption event for the Christmas season, Home for the Holidays. On Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., CPAS’ Home for the Holidays event begins, and adoption fees will only be $25, including spay/neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. The event is happening at CPAS’ location, 1500 Monty Street, Shreveport.
KTBS
The Morning Break: High School Football Championships & 24 Hours of Giving Toy Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason, Nate, and Jade discussed high school football championships and the 24 Hours of Giving Toy Drive.
