Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Gordan McKernan law firm gives out free bicycles for Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport law firm took a break from handling their legal cases to hand out free bicycles on Saturday, Dec. 10!. Gordan McKernan and his team stood outside his store front on Youree Drive, giving big and small bikes to families in need. Parents said they are looking forward to giving their child a special Christmas gift.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Arceneaux, Tarver face off for mayor of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Voters flocked to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 10 for Louisiana’s runoff election. One of the main decisions on the ballot was that of Shreveport mayor. Tom Arceneaux (R) and Senator Greg Tarver (D) are facing off for the title. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, neither...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway set for Dec. 17 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Looking to spread the joy of the holidays? Here's your chance. The African American Parade Committee is launching a Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway. It's happening Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Park. That's at 4109 Pine Road in Shreveport. All donated toys must be dropped off at the park.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem

If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Huntington High students prepare for annual bike, toy drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Huntington High School getting ready to host their annual Christmas in Raiderland Toy Drive and they want your help!. Every year, Huntington’s junior class donates bikes, toys, and candy to children at Turner Elementary. Now that the event is just days away, they want to make sure there are enough bikes and toys to put smiles on kids’ faces.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Organizers hope I-Bowl will have big economic impact on Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year’s Independence Bowl will have The University of Louisiana at Lafayette going head to head with the University of Houston. “This matchup with having two teams that are within driving distance it’s great,” said Erik Evenson, director of communications with the bowl.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KSLA

Hearing set Feb. 14 for former Ware Youth Center guard

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — A pretrial conference was held Thursday (Dec. 8) for a former Ware Youth Center guard who faces one count of malfeasance in office. A judge ordered a hearing date of Feb. 14 for 28-year-old Jhanquial Gemarrio Smith, of Coushatta. That’s when his trial date will be decided.
COUSHATTA, LA
KSLA

Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a 100-year milestone that many wish to reach. A Bossier City woman is celebrating that and more. On Sunday, Dec. 4, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday. “I think it is great I have been here this long,” she said. Long is...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

New restaurant coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Home for the Holidays adoption event being presented by Caddo Parish Animal Services

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) is hosting an adoption event for the Christmas season, Home for the Holidays. On Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., CPAS’ Home for the Holidays event begins, and adoption fees will only be $25, including spay/neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. The event is happening at CPAS’ location, 1500 Monty Street, Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA

