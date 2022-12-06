ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

AU Career Fair Dec. 6th at Goodwill Connection

By D.V. Wise
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta University is holding a career fair, Tuesday, December 6th.

The event will be at the Goodwill Job Connection located at 3179 Washington Road from 2 pm – 4pm.

Those interested can apply online at www.augusta.edu/careers .

