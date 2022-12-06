ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Turning soggier, milder through midweek

By Alexander Wasilenko
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

An approaching cold front will turn our Tuesday forecast dreary and damp for many as scattered showers are likely. Those showers won’t stray far through midweek either as we have another wet system on the way for Wednesday.

This morning will feature mostly cloudy skies, brisk south winds of 5-15+ mph, and a few rain showers. The mountains may experience a bit of rain/snow shower activity before actually flopping over to just plain light shower action through the rest of the day. Temperatures are in the 40s, but feel a bit more like the 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PuHiK_0jYyj6Is00

Our afternoon will offer up continued cloudiness and damp weather with a few showers likely. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to middle 50s with south winds gusting up to 25 mph. The winds will settle and wet weather will begin to subside as we move closer toward sunset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5IJC_0jYyj6Is00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Nuus_0jYyj6Is00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUSTG_0jYyj6Is00

Wednesday’s forecast will showcase more shower and downpour activity as a warm front lifts through for the morning followed by a cold front for the afternoon. More widely scattered showers are expected through midweek with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtTtn_0jYyj6Is00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFalN_0jYyj6Is00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGxy6_0jYyj6Is00

The North Country and Upper Valley will pick up anywhere between 1/4″ to 1″ through midweek. Some of the higher totals are likely across southern Vermont and New Hampshire where heavier downpours are expected to set up with Wednesday’s event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVPni_0jYyj6Is00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChamplainValley.com

Legislative summit on child care and paid leave

Earlier this week, Vermont's Governor rolled out a new plan for a voluntary paid family and medical leave program, but some democratic leaders in the State House say more can be done for families. Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray and House Speaker Jill Krowinski hosted a legislative summit attended by policymakers and advocates to talk about key points in Governor Phill Scott's plan in which they feel could be revised to better fit the needs of Vermonters at this moment in time.
VERMONT STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy