Turning soggier, milder through midweek

An approaching cold front will turn our Tuesday forecast dreary and damp for many as scattered showers are likely. Those showers won’t stray far through midweek either as we have another wet system on the way for Wednesday.

This morning will feature mostly cloudy skies, brisk south winds of 5-15+ mph, and a few rain showers. The mountains may experience a bit of rain/snow shower activity before actually flopping over to just plain light shower action through the rest of the day. Temperatures are in the 40s, but feel a bit more like the 30s.

Our afternoon will offer up continued cloudiness and damp weather with a few showers likely. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to middle 50s with south winds gusting up to 25 mph. The winds will settle and wet weather will begin to subside as we move closer toward sunset.

Wednesday’s forecast will showcase more shower and downpour activity as a warm front lifts through for the morning followed by a cold front for the afternoon. More widely scattered showers are expected through midweek with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

The North Country and Upper Valley will pick up anywhere between 1/4″ to 1″ through midweek. Some of the higher totals are likely across southern Vermont and New Hampshire where heavier downpours are expected to set up with Wednesday’s event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.