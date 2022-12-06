Even if a nationwide recession happens — which economists agree seems likely — Houston is still expected to gain jobs and the local economy will still come out strong, according to the Greater Houston Partnership forecast. Driving the news: Patrick Jankowski, chief economist at the GHP, said at the economic outlook event Thursday there are three possible outcomes for the economy next year:50% chance that Houston faces a short and shallow recession.30% chance that Houston mostly misses it.20% chance that the recession is longer than expected.The big picture: The GHP estimates that even with a recession, Houston will see a...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO