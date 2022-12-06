Read full article on original website
This house is the most expensive listing on Boulder's market
As Boulder brings in more companies in the technology, aerospace and venture capital industries, demand for luxury real estate in the area is rising.Driving the news: The most expensive listing in the city recently hit the market for a cool $13 million.The listing narrowly beat out Boulder's one-of-a-kind "Glass House," which is offering crystal-clear views of the Rocky Mountains for $12,995,000. 1489 Sunset Blvd. — $13,000,000Why we love it: Talk about the ultimate party pad. This stunner — just blocks from Pearl Street — has been completely renovated and sits on 1.13 acres with mountain views.Neighborhood: Whittier Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6...
Redfin's 2023 housing predictions
Home sales next year may fall to their lowest level in more than a decade, Seattle-based real estate company Redfin predicts. Driving the news: Redfin this week released its 12 predictions for the coming year. Among them:. The number of homes sold in the U.S. is expected to decline about...
GHP has optimistic view for local economy in 2023
Even if a nationwide recession happens — which economists agree seems likely — Houston is still expected to gain jobs and the local economy will still come out strong, according to the Greater Houston Partnership forecast. Driving the news: Patrick Jankowski, chief economist at the GHP, said at the economic outlook event Thursday there are three possible outcomes for the economy next year:50% chance that Houston faces a short and shallow recession.30% chance that Houston mostly misses it.20% chance that the recession is longer than expected.The big picture: The GHP estimates that even with a recession, Houston will see a...
Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $290K
This week's Hot Homes collection features a mix of inviting properties, both classic and contemporary.4525 Park Commons Dr. #220 — $290,000Why we love it: This sunny condo has a modern kitchen, hardwood floors and a spacious den for working from home.Location: St. Louis ParkSpecs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,040 square feetListed by: Kerby Skurat and Patrick Toohey at RE/MAX ResultsFeatures: Underground parking spot, high ceilings, large windows, balcony, shared amenities such as fitness room and heated pool Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts Photo courtesy of Kerby &...
