California State

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
STANFORD, CA
Police Investigating Commercial Burglary At Restaurant

DALY CITY (BCN) Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect...
DALY CITY, CA
The Daily 12-07-22 Employees at prestigious SF high school hold mass 'sickout'

An estimated 99 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School held a one-day "sickout" on Wednesday in protest of San Francisco Unified School District's ongoing EMPowerSF payroll system debacle. The sickout is the latest such labor action by SFUSD employees, coming a month after more than 100 teachers at three San Francisco schools did the same. Educators at Lowell High School — the largest school in the city and the subject of much debate over its merit-based admissions system — say they keep dealing with the same debilitating quality-of-life issues as a result of the district's $14 million chronically plagued payroll system.  Since the start of the year, teachers haven't been paid for months at a time, they've been paid incorrect amounts, they've been overtaxed, and have experienced lapses in health care coverage, said two Lowell teachers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Winds will continue to decrease this morning. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,. Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino.
EUREKA, CA
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-111500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
RENO, NV

