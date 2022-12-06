Read full article on original website
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San...
Over 10,000 without power after storm pummels Bay Area
Over 10,000 homes were left without power following Saturday's heavy rainfall.
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies
A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies.
Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California
A news helicopter was flying right above when a cliffside crashed onto the beach Friday.
Richmond's Butt dynasty put on hold after controversial tiebreaker
The results of the tiebreaker could potentially mean that, for the first time this century, there will not be a Butt in City of Richmond leadership.
‘Disturbing’ intrusions rock Bay Area school
One man reportedly tried to kiss a female student.
Flood advisories issued for parts of the North Bay amid heavy rain
The advisories apply to low-lying areas in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.
Bay Area storm expected to bring most rain 'so far this year'
A storm is forecast to arrive in the Bay Area late Friday night and dump heavy rain.
Police Investigating Commercial Burglary At Restaurant
DALY CITY (BCN) Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect...
The San Francisco man behind Hawaii's famous Road to Hana
The Road to Hana — the famous East Maui road with 620 curves and 59 bridges — is often described as a must-do for tourists to Hawaii. It’s become one of Maui’s biggest attractions, with about 400 to 600 people driving it every day. Anyone who’s...
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
The Lake Tahoe app you can use for free rides instead of Uber
Learn how to book a ride via Lake Link.
When to expect the rainiest weather as 2 storms slam the Bay Area
Two cold fronts are poised to sweep the Bay Area Thursday through Sunday, with the heaviest rainfall expected on Saturday.
Rap legend talks about his debt to Oakland as he gets a huge honor
Oakland is preparing to commemorate Too Short by renaming a street after him.
The Daily 12-07-22 Employees at prestigious SF high school hold mass 'sickout'
An estimated 99 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School held a one-day "sickout" on Wednesday in protest of San Francisco Unified School District's ongoing EMPowerSF payroll system debacle. The sickout is the latest such labor action by SFUSD employees, coming a month after more than 100 teachers at three San Francisco schools did the same. Educators at Lowell High School — the largest school in the city and the subject of much debate over its merit-based admissions system — say they keep dealing with the same debilitating quality-of-life issues as a result of the district's $14 million chronically plagued payroll system. Since the start of the year, teachers haven't been paid for months at a time, they've been paid incorrect amounts, they've been overtaxed, and have experienced lapses in health care coverage, said two Lowell teachers.
OpenTable names 5 Bay Area restaurants among 'most beloved' in America
An old-school SF red meat institution, a waterfront Peruvian spot and more.
SF Giants owner donates to conspiracy theorist who questioned women's suffrage
Weeks before missing out on Aaron Judge, Charles Johnson gave to a candidate who said America has "suffered" as a result of women's suffrage.
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Winds will continue to decrease this morning. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,. Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino.
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-111500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
