There are new information about Street Fighter 6 that we learned during The Game Awards live stream show last Thursday night. The Game Awards is a great place for surprises. This year’s show did not only showcase new game trailers and announcements, but also fantastic updates about some of the most highly-anticipated games of the future. One of these games is Street Fighter 6 – and we got ourselves new character reveals some new information about the lore, and some new gameplay features. Here is a summary of the new stuff we found out:
Street Fighter 6 will be coming out with a roster consisting of both new and returning characters. Here’s the complete Street Fighter 6 Roster. While what’s presumed to be the complete list of characters joining the fight in the game has already been leaked and revealed, Capcom has only revealed a dozen or so officially. These characters are:
Street Fighter 6 is looking really good so far. Here is everything we know so far about Capcom’s upcoming fighting game. Street Fighter 6 was first announced in February 2023 with a very short teaser trailer showing Ryu’s scruffy new look. More details about the game came out during the June 2 State of Play, and even more details have been either revealed or leaked since then. During The Game Awards, we found out that the game’s release date is on June 2, 2023.
