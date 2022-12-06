Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow pushes back on criticism of sentence for man later accused of stabbing 2 people
The campaign for Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow, a Waukesha County judge, is dismissing criticism of the sentence she gave last month to a man who prosecutors say went on to stab his wife's parents. Dorow on Nov. 30 sentenced Michael Y. Liu, 36, of Oak Creek to four months...
YAHOO!
'Always ready with a prayer, a joke or a story': Aundre Cross, the Milwaukee postal worker killed, remembered
Amy Schwabe, Jessica Van Egeren and Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The U.S. Postal Service employee who was shot and killed Friday while delivering mail on the north side of Milwaukee has been identified as Aundre Cross. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service out of Chicago confirmed Cross' identity to the...
Comments / 0