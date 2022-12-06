ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, MA

CBS Boston

3 New England restaurants make "Top 100" list

BOSTON - Two restaurants in Boston and one in Maine have landed on a year-end list of the best restaurants in the country.OpenTable released its ranking of the "Top 100 Restaurants for 2022" based on millions of reviews from diners. The restaurant reservation service says customers had "a new vigor for dining out" this year.Both Boston selections are Back Bay neighbors and owned by the same parent company - one specializing in seafood and the other a steakhouse. Atlantic Fish Co., founded in 1978, has 4-and-a-half stars based on more than 10,000 reviews on the OpenTable website."The food was delicious....
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Tickets Now Available For the 34th Annual Boston Food and Wine Festival

Still looking for the perfect gift for the oenophile in your life? Tickets are now available for the 34th annual Boston Wine and Food Festival, which kicks off at the Boston Harbor Hotel January 12, 2023 and extends into March. The opening weekend features a wine dinner with Staglin Family Vineyard, a virtual journey through the Cote d’Or, and an elegant opening reception.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

14 Ways to Eat, Drink, and Play Your Way Through Winchester

When you visit this quintessentially New England town, there is no shortage of sights and flavors to enjoy. A longtime Winchester institution for a reason, Lucia exemplifies classically elegant Italian dining. 13 Mount Vernon St., 781-729-0515, luciaw.in. A Tavola. Pasta made fresh every day anchors a menu of impeccably executed...
WINCHESTER, MA
97.5 WOKQ

People Are Jazzed That The Office Lounge is Opening a Dover, New Hampshire, Location

When I heard "The Office Lounge", I thought to myself, "is this a 'The Office'-themed restaurant, as in the hit TV show starring Steve Carell?" If you are expecting to see Michael Scott quotes all over the walls and Dunder Mifflin-esque decor, you are barking up the wrong tree. However, people absolutely love this upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar in Rye, New Hampshire.
DOVER, NH
Daily Free Press

New dining area, restaurants coming to Brookline

A new all-weather dining area and several new restaurants are coming to Brookline, potentially as soon as March, according to the real estate agent representing the property. The building, which will house the new dining area and restaurants, sits directly in front of the St. Mary’s Street T stop, right near the corner of St. Mary’s Street and Beacon Street. The dining area will consist of a heated and enclosed glass pavilion-type structure that will provide a place to sit through all four seasons.
BROOKLINE, MA
Boston Globe

These igloos and fire pits are open this winter

A running list of igloo and fire pit hangouts available for booking. As Massachusetts residents seek socially distant ways to dine and hang out this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and other venues have answered the call by offering private igloos and fire pits. Boston’s Evergreen Eatery + Cafe...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Grand opening set for unique-looking Boston University building

BOSTON – An eye-catching building in Boston is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday.You've likely seen it and questioned the design but it's what's inside that's making history. Some people think the building looks like Jenga blocks, while others say it's a stack of books.Designers said the building is meant to be a 300-foot conversation starter. It will serve as Boston University's new Center for Computing and Data Sciences.Located near the banks of the Charles River, it is the largest carbon neutral building in Boston, and one of the "greenest" buildings in New England.WBZ-TV's David Wade recently got an exclusive...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Say goodbye to the voice of the T 😢

Close out the week with today's edition of The B-Side. 🚍 Head’s up, Red Line riders: Shuttle buses will replace service between Harvard and Park Street on Saturday and Sunday due to track work. Plan accordingly!. 👀 What’s on tap today:. ‘Millionaires tax’ tweaks. Red...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Gloucester Pop-Up Space Boosts Small Businesses

About a year and a half ago, Natalia Douglass started a business, channeling her lifelong love of repurposing clothes and other materials to create new, beautifully detailed pieces. She sold her inventory of embellished denim jackets, restyled tops, and upcycled accessories at festivals and weekend-long pop-ups under the name Detali, the Ukrainian word for “details.”
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston

5 South Boston rentals below the typical price

Costs have dropped for several types of units, from studio to two-bedroom apartments. The average monthly rent for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedrooms units in South Boston, not including the Seaport, have dropped, according to data Apartment Advisor released Wednesday:. Unit typemedian list pricemedian list price (Nov.)% change. Studio$3,135$3,326-5.74. 1-bed$3,495$3,542-1.33. 2-bed$4,096$4,200-2.48.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023

The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs

Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
DERRY, NH

