Historic Versailles Building Being Restored as Event Venue, Hotel
RR2 Properties LLC recently received a grant through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. Photo via the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. (Versailles, Ind.) – The Tanglewood is coming soon in Versailles. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs have announced 10...
Ruth A. Greiwe -81 of Westport
Ruth A. Greiwe, 81, of Greensburg, passed away at 2:38 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana inpatient facility. She was born on January 20, 1941, in Decatur County the daughter of Edwin & Opal (Wiggins) Burley. She has lived most of her life in Decatur County. She had graduated in 1959 from Sandcreek High School and attended a Business College in Columbus. She retired from the Postal Service in 2003. She and her husband, Tom owned and operated Briarwood Mobile Home Park in Westport. Ruth was a member of the Kitchen Cookies Home Economics Club, was a past president of Decatur County Extension Homemakers Club and she had also started girls’ softball in Decatur County. She enjoyed boating, fishing, wintering in Florida, antique cars, and the Oliver Super Series tractors. She married Thomas George Greiwe on June 6, 1959, at Mt. Aerie Baptist Church in Letts. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Jill (Brad) Childs of Shelbyville; her son, Thomas Jeffrey (Sandra) Greiwe of Westport; her sister, Ruby Siler of Connersville; her grandchildren, Sara Rae Hampton, Thomas Joshua Greiwe, Morgan Childs, Adam (Sara) Childs, Benjamin (Andrea) Childs and her great grandchildren, Ashton and Ryker Hampton, Kyleigh, Amyah and Naomi Childs, Kennedy, Klara and Norah Childs, Kamden and Weston Greiwe. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas George Greiwe; brother, Bob Burley; sister, Joyce Erskine and grandson, Lucas Childs. The funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Rev. Jon Porter officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Aerie Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Burney Volunteer Fire Department through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
Clara Ellen Houpey – 80 of Columbus
Clara Ellen Houpey, 80, of Columbus, passed away at 7:36 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her residence. She was born on December 4, 1942 in Letts, the daughter of Frederick and Hazel (Doles) Houpey. She was raised in Decatur County and had been a resident of Columbus since 1974. Clara was a 1960 graduate of Jackson Township High School and a member of the Westport Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting. Survivors include her sister, Ruby Mae Henry of Westport;
Robert Caleb Ralston, 20
Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
Batesville Girls JV Basketball
The Girls JV basketball team defeated Lawrenceburg Thursday evening. The box score & stats are listed below:
Karen June Adams
Karen June Adams, age 55 of Batesville, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born on December 20, 1966 in Batesville to Delza Amburgey Jr. and Anna Corine Hammond (nee Short). The 1985 Milan High School graduate went on to earn an associate’s degree from Ivy Tech and...
New aquatic center on the drawing board in Greensburg
Greensburg, IN — Cabanas, lazy river, curly slides and more would highlight a new aquatic center to replace Decatur County’s Allen Memorial Pool under a ‘Concept and Visioning’ rendering presented to the Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee. The Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee is...
Southside construction update
Indianapolis: As Citizens Energy Group continues to make progress on its DigIndy Tunnel System, upcoming construction will require the closure of E. Pleasant Run Parkway S. Dr. between N. Webster Ave. and Sheridan Ave. The closure is expected to last approximately eight months. Local access will remain open. For more information, visit CitizensEnergyGroup.com/Construction.
Shaffer: May be time for a change in Carmel
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff.
Raymond “Butch” Simmermeyer, 78, Oldenburg
Raymond “Butch” Edward Simmermeyer, 78, of Oldenburg, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born on February 17, 1944 in Batesville, Indiana to Joseph and Elizabeth (Freese) Simmermeyer. Butch married Edith Nunlist on September 10, 1966. Butch liked to make things out of wood...
2 Indianapolis-area restaurants land on list of ‘100 Most Beloved Restaurants’ of 2022
Hoosier foodies do not have to travel to Chicago or Cincinnati to dine at one of the nation’s top restaurants, according to a popular reservation service’s new list. OpenTable has released its annual list of the nation’s Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022. While a hefty part of the list is scattered […]
Bernalda Crowell, age 89 Napoleon
Bernalda Crowell, age 89 of Napoleon, passed away early on Thursday December 8, 2022. She was born on February 13, 1933 in Knott County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Perry and Anna (Collins) Sloan. She grew up in Kentucky and attended Hindman High School. She was a graduate of...
MYC launches “Socks for Santa” sock drive
The Batesville Mayor’s Youth Council is asking you to help keep kids warm this holiday season through the “Socks for Santa” Sock Drive. The initiative benefits So Loved Kids Clothing Closet. Donations of new socks are being accepted at the Memorial Building now through December 23.
Mark Yorn, Batesville
Mark Yorn was born in 1955 in Batesville, IN to Melvin and Evelyn Yorn. In 1977, Mark met his wife, Laurie, while she was getting her car repaired at Nobbes’ Dealership and she caught his eye. Together, they raised their family, first in Oldenburg, where he was a volunteer fireman, then in Batesville.
Milan Swimming
Thursday evening from Milan’s pool. Milan hosted East Central in a co-ed dual meet. Emilee Knueven – double winner in Girl’s 200 Freestyle and 500 Freestyle. Submitted by the school’s athletic department.
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
Mrs. Elizabeth (Potter) McKay
Mrs. Elizabeth (Potter) McKay, age 95, of near Lamb, Indiana, was born April 16, 1927 in Jefferson County, Indiana. She was the second child of Bradley and Kathleen (Thomas) Potter. Elizabeth passed away at 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Swiss Villa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Vevay, Indiana. She was a homemaker and co-owner of McKay Lumber Company in Vevay from 1974 – 1989. Elizabeth was a member of Union Baptist Church in Lamb, Indiana and was Treasurer from January 1998 until the end of 2008. She spent her early years near Brooksburg, Indiana and attended school and the Brooksburg Baptist Church. She became a member and was baptized in the Ohio River at Brooksburg. In 1944, she was a Junior War Worker at the P.R. Mallory Company in Indianapolis. Elizabeth graduated from Madison High School, class of 1945. After graduation, Elizabeth worked for Fidelity and Casualty Insurance Company of New York at its Indianapolis branch office. On May 15, 1948, Elizabeth married Frederick McKay in their new home on the family farm. To this union were born three daughters, Linda Diane, Nancy Lynn and Darla Jean. In the early years of their marriage, Elizabeth moved her membership from Brooksburg Baptist Church in Brooksburg, Indiana to Union Baptist Church in Lamb, Indiana. She and Fred had always lived on the farm in Switzerland County the 48 years of their marriage. Elizabeth continued to live there after the death of her husband. She enjoyed reading and sewing, as well as, baking. She loved her home and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived close to her family which was a joy and comfort to her.
Helen Loretta McCarty, 95
Helen Loretta McCarty, 95, of Greensburg passed away on December 8, 2022. She was born on March 7, 1927 in Brookville, Indiana the daughter of Leslie and Laura Bulmer Quinlan. Helen retired from Delta Faucet in 1994. She was a member of the Clarksburg Christian Church and the Loyal Circle.
East Central Swimming and Diving
Senior night hits St. Leon as we honor 13 of our best, hosting the South Dearborn Knights, on Tuesday. EC came away with two victories with the girls winning 137-35 and the boys winning 146-20. Individual winners include:. Riley Reany-200 Free, 500 Free. Kaden Cummins-200 Free, 100 Free. Madison Goodwin-200...
