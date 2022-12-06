Read full article on original website
Probation granted convicted felon in firearm case
Dec. 9—A rural Carthage man was granted a suspended imposition of sentence with probation when he pleaded guilty this week to unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. Shawn D. Sifferman, 50, pleaded guilty to the offense Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement allowing the suspended imposition of sentence, and Judge Gayle Crane placed him on supervised probation for five years.
Asbury resident pleads down to misdemeanor on felony weapon charge
Dec. 9—A 43-year-old defendant from Asbury pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge of misdemeanor trespassing in a gun-pointing incident involving another man. David E. Sly Jr. pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of trespassing in a deal with the prosecutor's office. He had been facing a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Former Webb City woman's drug trafficking case dismissed
Dec. 8—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a drug trafficking charge that a former Webb City woman has been facing for four years. A charge of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine filed in June 2018 on Paula Dominguez Garcia, 40, was dismissed Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. The...
Two sentenced to prison
Two men facing local charges were given sentences in the state penitentiary by Judge Meredith Fredericks following sentencing hearings in Cherokee County District Court. John Wesley Potter, 34, of Riverton, was sentenced to 30 months after he pled guilty to burglary and possessing methamphetamine. The charges stem from a November 2020 incident, in which Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies…
Rogers woman gets more than nine years in prison for drug trafficking
A Rogers woman was sentenced on Dec. 9 to 110 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Nevada man waives hearing on felony counts in Barton County
Dec. 9—LAMAR, Mo. — A Nevada man has been ordered to stand trial in Barton County on six felony counts of stealing and three counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. Denis Masters, 56, waived preliminary hearings Monday on the charges in Barton County Circuit Court. Associate...
Suspended sentence granted in rural Joplin domestic assault case
Dec. 8—A 31-year-old rural Joplin man has pleaded to a felony domestic assault of his girlfriend in a plea deal dismissing a charge that he subsequently tried to get her to drop the original charge. Matthew E. Spurgeon changed his plea to guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court...
News To Know: MO marijuana laws, pedestrian struck by traffic
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation, deputies located and took two suspects into custody: Steven D. Tyner, 49, of Columbus, Kansas and Ivy Christine Simpson, 23, of Webb City, Missouri. Authorities have issued multiple charges to the duo, including conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.
Riverton man sentenced in burglary case
RIVERTON, Kans. — A Riverton man has been sentenced following his guilty plea in a burglary and methamphetamine possession case. John Wesley Potter, 34, was sentenced to 30 months in prison in Cherokee County District Court, according to the sheriff’s office. In November of 2020, police arrested Potter...
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16-months, and 40-months, for running from law enforcement […]
Springfield man indicted for illegal firearm and meth trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing a firearm and methamphetamine to distribute. Timothy S. Brandkamp, 62, was charged as an armed career offender due to his prior convictions for a violent felony and three serious drug offenses, which, if convicted, forces Brandkamp to a mandatory […]
Stabbing near Galena, Kan.; Two arrested on Attempted Murder
Steven Tyner, 49, taken into custody. Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation,...
Two in custody after victim shows up in Joplin with multiple stab wounds
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Two people are in custody after a woman shows up at a Joplin hospital this morning with multiple stab wounds. Steven D. Tyner, 49, of Columbus and Ivy Christine Simpson, 23, of Webb City are the suspects in the case. The victim reported she was...
Seneca Police seek to identify individuals
SENECA, Mo. — Seneca Police Dept seek the public assistance to identify individuals captured on security video within their city. “We need help identifying these individuals. If you know who they are please call 417-776-8158.” – Seneca Police Dept Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover news and stories where you live. Scroll...
Police investigating reported rape at recovery house in Joplin
Dec. 8—Joplin police were called to Freeman Hospital West on Tuesday regarding the possible sexual assault of a 31-year-old woman. The woman, who was being treated at the hospital, told police that she was raped by a man Saturday at a recovery house in Joplin. Capt. William Davis said...
Amber Alert for missing Delaware County teen
JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen. Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing...
Drugs, Cash and a Handgun Seized During Stop
Drugs, cash and a handgun are seized during a traffic stop in Labette County. Late last week, while on routine patrol a Labette County Deputy conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle driving 75mph in a 55mph zone. The driver was identified as Shontes Wright and the passenger as Diego Cornelio. The deputy detected a strong odor associated with burnt marijuana coming from the car.
Joplin Police officer observes smoke coming from a residence; Joplin Fire respond
JOPLIN, Mo. – About 7:15 p.m. Friday evening, December 9, 2022, a Joplin Police officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from a residence at 1925 South Connor. Joplin E-911 alerted the Joplin Fire Dept to respond. Joplin Fire arrival observed smoke coming from the eaves and roof of the residence. Joplin Police tell us on scene there was no sign...
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Police release exchange of deadly gunfire in south Springfield killing man, injuring park ranger from November 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police released bodycam video of a shootout between officers and a suspect in south Springfield from November of 2021. The exchange of gunfire killed one suspect and injured a Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger. The call happened near the Barnes and Noble on Glenstone when a Springfield-Greene...
Human remains found in Bella Vista identified
The Arkansas Crime Laboratory has identified human remains found on October 30 as Matthew Loftin, according to a press release.
