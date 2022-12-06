Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Hunter; Miller
Timothy R. Hunter of Casper, Wyoming, died November 28, 2022 at the age of 65. He was born in Worland, Wyoming on June 22, 1957 to the late Rex and Dona Hunter. He attended school and graduated form Worland High School in 1975. He attended the University of Wyoming. Tim...
oilcity.news
(BACKSTORY) Henning: The home-grown millionaire behind one of Casper’s grandest mansions
CASPER, Wyo. — It was Thursday evening, July 29, 1948, and Welker W.F. “Bill” Henning was inside the palatial mansion he and his wife, Lucille, had built with much fanfare nearly 25 years earlier. Most accounts of his life claim that Henning spent little time inside the...
oilcity.news
Obituary: Robert Edward “Rob” Dobler Jr.
A Celebration of Life for Robert Edward “Rob” Dobler Jr., 60, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Racca’s, 430 South Ash Street, Casper, Wyoming. Rob Dobler passed away at his home in Glenrock, Wyoming on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 of natural causes.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: McFarland; Montoya Jr.
Mary Kathryn McFarland, born July 25, 1949 in Casper, Wyoming passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Mary lived in Casper until she was 18, married, and moved to Cheyenne. Mary did many things in her life, but she worked as a surgical technician for 35 years in Cheyenne, Denver, and Casper. She was in the first graduating class at the new Kelly Walsh High School and the first girl to be in the auto mechanics class.
cowboystatedaily.com
$100,000 Wyoming Bell-Ringer Will Man His Red Kettle ‘As Long As I Possibly Can’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Martin Tigar’s two-fisted bell-ringing technique is unique. While he trains others in the fine art of drawing attention to those familiar Salvation Army red kettles without being brash or annoying, some things – like Tigar’s instinctive ambidextrous and agile wrist flicks – are pure instinct.
David Street Station Announces Move to The Nolan for Remaining Winter Events
In lieu of their traditional ice skating rink this winter, due to supply and demand issues, David Street Station announced the creation of 'The Den' at David Street Station. The Den would play host to numerous events over the holiday season and beyond, from ugly sweater parties, to indoor concerts, photos with Santa and more.
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?
It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming-Based Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The little town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming is among communities that have made the short list for the latest expansion of fiber optic internet in the West. To that end, Gillette-based Visionary Broadband has announced a $100...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper residents capture lenticular cloud hovering in Friday morning sky
CASPER, Wyo. — Anyone in or headed around Casper on Friday morning had an opportunity to see a unique formation in the sky. The strange, otherworldly cloud hovered over the city, but despite its appearance, there’s a logical explanation, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. It’s...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Clark; Clouser
Karen K. Clark: November 16, 1960 – November 14, 2022. Karen Kay Clark, 61, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on November 14, 2022 in Casper with her family by her side. Karen was born in Worland, Wyoming on November 16, 1960 to Charles and Hazel Williams. Karen enjoyed camping,...
oilcity.news
Strong winds in store for Casper over the weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — This weekend will feature strong wind gusts throughout Casper and Natrona County, though clear skies should keep any precipitation at bay until the start of the new week. The National Weather Service reports that Casper will see strong winds coming from the southwest at up to...
oilcity.news
Casper Humane Society calling for artwork for ‘Paws for Art’ fundraising show at Backwards Distilling Co.
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Humane Society is calling for artists to submit work for a “Paws for Art” fundraising show that will be held Sunday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Backwards Distilling Co., 214 S. Wolcott St. The theme for the show is “Forever Wyoming,” and donated...
oilcity.news
Four Lady T-Birds sign letters of intent to play soccer at university level
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, four Casper College Lady Thunderbirds signed letters of intent to continue their soccer careers at university. Yissel Navarro, Sydney Hiatt and Valeria Hernandez all signed letters of intent to play at Kansas Wesleyan University, according to a press release by Lisa Icenogle, spokesperson for Casper College. Sophia Henley committed to play for Louisiana State University of Alexandria.
oilcity.news
Bus stop shelters to be added throughout Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — In 2021, the City of Casper assumed control of public transportation throughout the city and neighboring Natrona County communities. Now, they’re working to make it more convenient and comfortable by adding shelters at various stops. Casper’s fixed-route bus line, known as The Link, has six...
Mills to Evansville Road Closed to Light, High-Profile Vehicles
Here's the tweet from @WYDOT_Central about five hours ago and it hasn't improved on Casper's Outer Drive. "09-DEC-2022 01:12 - WY258 Mills - Evansville: Closed to light, high-profile veh BOTH DIR due to Gusting Winds." WYDOT District 2 posted this to their Facebook Page:. "Our weather station near the McKinley...
oilcity.news
Humphrey warns locked Casper store may be blocking residents’ access to over $30K of their own property
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Casper City Councilmember Kenyne Humphrey said she has heard allegations against a “Sew More Than Vacuums,” a business at 275 S. Montana Ave. in the Hilltop Shopping Center, that she thinks the public should be aware of. “We have quite a few...
oilcity.news
Casper College soccer captain who scored 15 goals to lead Region IX commits to University of Missouri–Kansas City
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, Casper College forward Jesper Van Halderen signed a letter of intent to continue his soccer career at the University of Missouri–Kansas City. Van Halderen was a captain for the T-birds during the 2022–23 season and led Region IX with 15 goals and 11 assists, according to a press release by Lisa Icenogle, spokesperson for Casper College. He was named to the All-Region IX First Team.
oilcity.news
NWS: ‘Significant snow’ possible Monday in Casper area, 60 mph gusts today
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is in the forecast for early next week as high winds stick around through the weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, gusts of up to 60 mph are likely today, with 50 mph gusts on Saturday. The highs will be in the upper 30s today and tomorrow, with a high around 45 on Sunday.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office spotlights sworn and civilian staff at annual ceremony
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office held its annual awards ceremony this week, recognizing sworn and civilian staff for outstanding work in 2021. Below are the honorees and information shared by the office in a series of posts this week. “We invite you to join us...
