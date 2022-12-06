ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFMJ.com

Woman dies in Youngstown house fire

A woman died in a house fire on the South Side of Youngstown Wednesday night. Fire crews were called out to the 300 block of Auburndale Ave. just before 6 p.m. Battalion Chief Chad Manchester tells 21 News the fire likely started on the fisrt floor and was contained to the living room.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

CFD Deals With Bus Fire, Injury Crash on I-77

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters and other first responders spent a lot of time on Southbound I-77 in the city on Wednesday night, dealing with two incidents. They were initially called out just after 9 to the freeway just south of West Tusc for an...
CANTON, OH
wccsradio.com

ICY ROADS LEAD TO CRASH IN EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

First responders had an early start to the weekend as a vehicle accident was reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. along Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Department and state police were initially dispatched, and Commodore Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called in to assist 11 minutes later.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtuz.com

No Injuries in New Phila Apartment Fire

A fire was quickly contained yesterday afternoon and an apartment suffered minor damage. New Philadelphia fire crews were called out to 439 W. High Avenue for the confirmed structure fire at an apartment complex. Chief Jim Parrish says they responded around 3:20pm. “There was a small fire in the ventilation,...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WKYC

OSHP: Suspect led Geauga County deputy on chase, nearly hit state trooper before crashing in Portage County

MANTUA, Ohio — A North Royalton man is in custody following an apparent police chase Thursday evening across two counties in Northeast Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the ordeal began around 7:41 p.m. when a trooper pulled over the suspect's vehicle in Auburn Township. As the trooper tried to identify the man and asked him to exit the car, a Geauga County Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene, but the suspect sped away westbound on U.S. Route 422, nearly hitting the trooper in the process.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Village: Opening of Winter Blitz Delayed One Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Saturday’s scheduled opening of the Winter Blitz holiday festival at the Hall of Fame Village is pushed back one week, to December 17. The Village says in a press release that there are “additional program enhancements” coming. They say...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

State approves nearly $34 million for construction of new North Canton middle school

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — North Canton City Schools will be receiving a big boost in its plans to construct a new middle school. On Thursday, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) approved $33.8 million in state funding for a new building to house grades 5-8 in North Canton. This will combine with another $57.6 million in local funding for a $91.4 million public construction project.
NORTH CANTON, OH

