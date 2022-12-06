Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Mom turns to faith; becomes a fosterer to have more kids: "Care for them when nobody else can"Amy ChristieHartville, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
Crews battle large fire at Portage County excavating and trucking company
RAVENNA, Ohio — Officials in Portage County tell 3News that crews from multiple departments battled a large fire at the Patrick Excavating & Trucking Company on State Route 5 in Charlestown Township on Thursday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Lowe’s incorrectly built gas grill, causing fire that burned down Summit County home, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal lawsuit accuses Lowe’s of incorrectly building a gas grill for a customer, leading to a fire that burned down a Summit County home. The July 2021 fire destroyed Justin and Kayla Mosley’s home on Kruger Avenue in New Franklin. The fire happened on the day they bought the grill.
Stark County: Man arrested, charged after setting fire to house with people inside
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in police custody after setting fire to a Stark County home. The incident happened on Friday, December 9 when the Plain Township Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Fairmount Street after a report of a fire at a residence. SUBSCRIBE:...
WFMJ.com
Woman dies in Youngstown house fire
A woman died in a house fire on the South Side of Youngstown Wednesday night. Fire crews were called out to the 300 block of Auburndale Ave. just before 6 p.m. Battalion Chief Chad Manchester tells 21 News the fire likely started on the fisrt floor and was contained to the living room.
whbc.com
CFD Deals With Bus Fire, Injury Crash on I-77
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters and other first responders spent a lot of time on Southbound I-77 in the city on Wednesday night, dealing with two incidents. They were initially called out just after 9 to the freeway just south of West Tusc for an...
Victim of fatal Youngstown fire was using space heaters to heat home
Crews were called to a fire on Auburndale Avenue in Youngstown Wednesday night.
wccsradio.com
ICY ROADS LEAD TO CRASH IN EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders had an early start to the weekend as a vehicle accident was reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. along Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Department and state police were initially dispatched, and Commodore Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called in to assist 11 minutes later.
Interstate lanes reopen after semi, vehicle collide
Part of a major interstate is closed Saturday morning after a semi and vehicle collided.
wtuz.com
No Injuries in New Phila Apartment Fire
A fire was quickly contained yesterday afternoon and an apartment suffered minor damage. New Philadelphia fire crews were called out to 439 W. High Avenue for the confirmed structure fire at an apartment complex. Chief Jim Parrish says they responded around 3:20pm. “There was a small fire in the ventilation,...
See video of escaped inmate’s capture in Wadsworth neighborhood
Two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria have been found and arrested.
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
Two men escape correctional facility in Ohio
Deputies are searching for two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria.
Warren police investigating after 2 toddlers left home alone
They found a one-year-old and a two-year-old home by themselves crying
2 suspects identified after shooting in Austintown
The two suspects from a Friday afternoon shooting in Austintown were identified Saturday morning.
OSHP: Suspect led Geauga County deputy on chase, nearly hit state trooper before crashing in Portage County
MANTUA, Ohio — A North Royalton man is in custody following an apparent police chase Thursday evening across two counties in Northeast Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the ordeal began around 7:41 p.m. when a trooper pulled over the suspect's vehicle in Auburn Township. As the trooper tried to identify the man and asked him to exit the car, a Geauga County Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene, but the suspect sped away westbound on U.S. Route 422, nearly hitting the trooper in the process.
whbc.com
Village: Opening of Winter Blitz Delayed One Week
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Saturday’s scheduled opening of the Winter Blitz holiday festival at the Hall of Fame Village is pushed back one week, to December 17. The Village says in a press release that there are “additional program enhancements” coming. They say...
Semi crash slows traffic in Mahoning County
A semi went off the road and overturned in Beaver Township Thursday.
WTRF
Update: Male driver found by Martins Ferry Police in “hit-skip” with an officer
BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) — * UPDATE: Male has been located. Martins Ferry Police Department would like to thank everyone for their quick responses leading to the location of this male. *. ———————————————————————————————————-...
State approves nearly $34 million for construction of new North Canton middle school
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — North Canton City Schools will be receiving a big boost in its plans to construct a new middle school. On Thursday, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) approved $33.8 million in state funding for a new building to house grades 5-8 in North Canton. This will combine with another $57.6 million in local funding for a $91.4 million public construction project.
Comments / 0