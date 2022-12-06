Read full article on original website
Russia’s ‘Merchant of Death’ Makes Homeland Debut With Putin-Loving Propaganda Video
Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer who was freed in a prisoner swap with Brittney Griner, made his first public debut back home with an interview praising Russian President Vladimir Putin and cheering on the war against Ukraine. Interviewed by Maria Butina, a convicted “Russian spy” who spent time behind bars in the U.S. as well, Bout spoke highly of Putin and claimed Russia “will win” the war against Ukraine. “I am proud that I am a Russian person, and our president is Putin,” he said. The arms dealer, dubbed the “Merchant of Death,” said he wished Griner luck as the two crossed paths in the UAE airport tarmac on the way home to their respective countries. Bout had been sentenced in 2012 to 25 years in prison for terrorism charges.Read it at The Moscow Times
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
