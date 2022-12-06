Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer who was freed in a prisoner swap with Brittney Griner, made his first public debut back home with an interview praising Russian President Vladimir Putin and cheering on the war against Ukraine. Interviewed by Maria Butina, a convicted “Russian spy” who spent time behind bars in the U.S. as well, Bout spoke highly of Putin and claimed Russia “will win” the war against Ukraine. “I am proud that I am a Russian person, and our president is Putin,” he said. The arms dealer, dubbed the “Merchant of Death,” said he wished Griner luck as the two crossed paths in the UAE airport tarmac on the way home to their respective countries. Bout had been sentenced in 2012 to 25 years in prison for terrorism charges.Read it at The Moscow Times

28 MINUTES AGO