Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup: Daily update from the quarter-finals
Here, the Independent takes a look at what happened in the Qatar World Cup quarter-finals.England ultimately go out after a missed penalty from a star, but this wasn’t a shoot-out, and it wasn’t a case of Southgate’s side getting outplayed in midfield. It wasn’t even a player of Mbappe’s class scorching them. They just didn’t have much luck.Morocco have become Africa’s maiden semi-finalists and Walid Regragui, the manager who encouraged his country to dream, has given them reason to believe the greatest World Cup shock of all is possible.Sign up to our newsletters here
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Comments / 0