Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Lawsuit seeks end to NY ban on jurors with felony records
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York civil rights organization sued the state’s court system Thursday seeking to overturn a law barring people with felony convictions from serving on juries. The New York Civil Liberties Union argues that the statute spelling out qualifications for jury service disproportionately excludes...
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
Flint, Mich. — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor counts...
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Dec. 10, 2022
We’re another week closer to the new year, which means another week closer to possible legal adult-use sales in New York. But for now, let’s take a look at what we at NY Cannabis Insider covered last week:. Editor/Publisher Brad Racino went to Jamestown, and came back with...
Reform NY parole to let people like me prove they can change (Guest Opinion by Ronald Dennis)
Ronald Dennis, of Syracuse, is a formerly incarcerated New Yorker and leader with VOCAL-NY, a statewide organization that builds power among low-income people directly impacted by HIV/AIDS, the drug war, mass incarceration and homelessness.. No one can change their past, but everyone can change their future with enough work. I...
NY Dems eye revamped expanded child tax credit for families across the state
Albany, N.Y. — Democratic lawmakers want reduce poverty by putting money back in New York parents’ pockets. Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D- Brooklyn) and other legislators will unveil a measure Thursday modeled on the lapsed federal child tax credit that backers say could decrease child poverty in the state by as much as 19%.
Proposed $52B storm protection for NY, NJ raises many questions
PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
GOP Assembly winner could be ousted over Brooklyn residency
Albany, N.Y. — In an election in which Republicans underperformed nationally, Lester Chang was a success story. He beat a New York City Democrat who’d been in office for almost 36 years, and in doing so became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democrat to independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style of...
Hospital staff shortages have reached crisis level, Upstate NY health care leaders say
Albany, N.Y. — Upstate New York health care leaders and lawmakers on Wednesday called for the passage of legislation that they say will ease the hiring challenges that have created untenable emergency room wait times and put hospital budgets in the red. There are 9,300 job openings for nurses...
We can do better to train, support, pay child protective workers (Guest Opinion by Kaylee Lammers)
Kaylee Lammers, of Baldwinsville, is pursuing a master’s in public health at the University of Minnesota. A year and a half ago, Jordan Brooks from Palermo, New York, malnourished and deathly sick, was rushed to the hospital, where he died. The events leading up to Jordan’s death, unfortunately, are...
Race for Central New York House seat ranks among nation’s most expensive
Washington – The election for Central New York’s seat in Congress ended as one of the most expensive races in the nation, with more than $16 million spent by the candidates and political groups, new data shows. Most of the money came from political parties and special-interest groups...
NY state investigation finds racial disparities in Syracuse mortgage lending
A new state study suggests that mortgage lenders are discriminating against minorities in Syracuse, putting up barriers to home ownership among people of color. About 18.7% of the Syracuse metropolitan area’s population is non-white but lenders on average made 8.7% of their loans to borrowers who identify as people of color, according to a report released today by the state Department of Financial Services.
Upstate University Hospital blasted for suing more than 1,500 patients over unpaid bills
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital is one of the most aggressive hospitals in the state when it comes to suing patients for unpaid medical bills, according to a report coming out today. The state-owned hospital sued more than 1,500 patients for medical debt in 2019, a disproportionate...
American, JetBlue expand deal that US is trying to kill
Fort Worth, Texas — American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are pushing ahead with an expansion of their partnership in the Northeast, even as a federal judge considers the government’s attempt to kill the deal. The airlines said Friday that American will add six new routes from New York...
Solar companies’ fees must now go to farmland preservation in NY
Albany, N.Y. — Fees paid to the state by solar companies that convert agricultural land into solar farms will now go toward preserving other farmland, pursuant to a new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul last week. The fees were formerly placed in the state’s general fund but will...
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
Services set for longtime day care director found killed in Van Buren condo
Van Buren, N.Y. — Funeral services have been scheduled for a woman who was found killed in a Van Buren condo this week. Calling hours for Leora A. Chilson, 74, are Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. with funeral services following right after at the Jordan United Methodist Church, where Chilson was a parishioner.
Ending nuclear power would do more harm than good (Your Letters)
The recent guest opinion voicing opposition to both existing and new nuclear power generation in New York state is disappointing and shows a lack of understanding of our grid. Firstly, the article makes an incorrect comparison about CO2 emissions. If history is any teacher, the plants, if closed like Indian Point, would not be replaced by renewables, but by natural gas. This replacement did not just cause an increase in emissions but also lead to an increase in power bills.
Upstate New York’s most iconic beer brand is changing its packaging. Again
Rochester, N.Y. — Since its launch in 1960, Genesee Cream Ale has become perhaps the most recognized beer ever produced in Upstate New York. And though the recipe/formula hasn’t changed, the Rochester brewery has often tinkered around with the look and packaging of it signature cream ale, most recently in 2019.
Nimmo staying with Mets on $162M, 8-year deal, source says
New York — Center fielder Brandon Nimmo is staying with the free-spending New York Mets, agreeing to a $162 million, eight-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement is subject to...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0