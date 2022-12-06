Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley Dead: Star of Cheers Dies at 71 After Short Battle with Cancer
The actress' death was confirmed by her children on Monday evening: "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother" Kirstie Alley, the star of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous, has died. She was 71. Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced the actress had died from cancer. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie confirmed that Alley died on Monday. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,"...
Late Kirstie Alley and Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Shared 2 Kids: Meet Her Family
Kirstie Alley is survived by her two adopted children, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, shares Lillie and William with her second ex-husband Parker Stevenson. Lillie and William, who goes by his middle name, shared a heartfelt statement on...
‘Cheers’ star Kirstie Alley dies at 71, family says
Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, according to a statement from her family.
What We Know About Kirstie Alley's Death
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, reports Variety. She was best known for roles in "Cheers," "Drop Dead Gorgeous," and her breakout performance in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" (per IMDb). An official announcement was made on the star's Twitter and Instagram...
John Travolta Gushes Over Late Pal Kirstie Alley Following Her Tragic Death: 'One Of The Most Special Relationships I've Ever Had'
In mourning: John Travolta couldn't help but say kind words about Kirstie Alley following her tragic death. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again," the actor, 68, captioned a throwback photo of the actress via Instagram. Of course, people sent well-wishes to the Grease star. One person wrote, "I’m so sorry buddy I know you loved her," while another added, "My heart is broken for you 💔. Too much loss in your life in such a short time. Look Who’s Talking is where my love...
