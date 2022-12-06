ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU this holiday season! (12/11)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Phoenix Sky Harbor is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train® Station located at 44th and Washington streets. The station is easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail and transit pass will be offered to attendees. Parking is also available. No preregistration is required to attend the event. Hundreds of available positions are looking to be filled including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security. Benefits vary by each company, but may include health, insurance and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Looking to remodel your kitchen or master bathroom? Call Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona

Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Locally owned and operated, Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona was established in 2011. We are based in Phoenix and provide cabinetry and design services for kitchens, bathrooms, in-home office designs. We know that premium cabinets make a world of difference to the appearance of your home or business. We are committed to the absolute highest standards of professionalism. This means that we maintain the accreditation, insurance, and licensing that provides you the protection and peace of mind you deserve.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

How Peoria is handling drought, potential water cuts

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria implemented stage 1 of its drought management plan in June, which means the city is cutting 5% of its use and is asking residents to voluntarily do the same. It's another way the shortage on the Colorado River is shifting how cities handle their water.
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Free dental work for two days only at Arizona State Fairgrounds

PHOENIX — The largest free dental care event in Arizona is happening on Friday and Saturday in Phoenix. The Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation (CADSF) is hosting its 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy at the Veteran's Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. More than 300 volunteer...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Tiffany Ryan, of Timeless at Tiffany's Medspa has ways to make you look and feel your best

Timeless at Tiffany's Medspa is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. At Timeless at Tiffany's Medspa they provide every patient with an exceptional experience and unparalleled results. From the moment you enter their upscale and inviting facility, you will immediately understand that you are their #1 priority. Their goal is to enhance your health and natural beauty with specialized services designed to help you look and feel your best.
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Goodyear community celebrates holiday with golf cart parade

GOODYEAR, AZ — It’s a parade like no other. Golf carts could be seen decked out and ready to go for the annual holiday parade inside the PebbleCreek community in Goodyear. Dozens of non-traditional sleighs rolled out to kick off the parade. “Here we are in PebbleCreek all...
GOODYEAR, AZ
ABC 15 News

Family of man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake seeking $3 million from city

TEMPE, AZ — The family of a man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake while police officers watched is seeking $3 million from the City of Tempe. On Thursday, the family of Sean Bickings filed a notice of claim alleging the city, police department and chief, fire department, and Tempe Town Lake were negligent in the May 28th death of Bickings.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Kari Lake files lawsuit against Hobbs, other Maricopa County election officials

Kari Lake filed a lawsuit Friday against Katie Hobbs and other Maricopa County election officials Friday afternoon. In the lawsuit, Lake claims that "hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election in Maricopa County" and between 15,603 and 29,257 Republican voters were disenfranchised as a result of tabulator or printer failures experienced at polling locations on election day.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Motorcyclist killed in crash near US 60 and Greenfield

MESA, AZ — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along US 60 in Mesa on Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near Greenfield Road. The motorcyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries at...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Discussions for name changes for streets, parks with Klan ties continue

TEMPE — It’s time for change. That’s what community members told ABC15 while attending the final scheduled meeting for the Streets and Parks Renaming Committee in Tempe. The community input meeting was held at the Tempe History Museum Wednesday, where the community got to hear new name recommendations for names of several parks and streets in the City of Tempe.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead, three injured in south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — One person is dead and three others are injured Friday night after a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue. Callers told police that several gunshots were heard, with multiple people running away from the area. There, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Motorcyclist killed in crash near 21st Street and Bell Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday morning along Bell Road in Phoenix. The motorcyclist, only identified as a woman, was involved in a crash with a vehicle near 21st Street. She was taken to a hospital for treatment where she died. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy