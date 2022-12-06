Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU this holiday season! (12/11)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Phoenix Sky Harbor is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train® Station located at 44th and Washington streets. The station is easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail and transit pass will be offered to attendees. Parking is also available. No preregistration is required to attend the event. Hundreds of available positions are looking to be filled including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security. Benefits vary by each company, but may include health, insurance and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.
ABC 15 News
ABC 15 News
How Peoria is handling drought, potential water cuts
PEORIA, AZ — Peoria implemented stage 1 of its drought management plan in June, which means the city is cutting 5% of its use and is asking residents to voluntarily do the same. It's another way the shortage on the Colorado River is shifting how cities handle their water.
ABC 15 News
Free dental work for two days only at Arizona State Fairgrounds
PHOENIX — The largest free dental care event in Arizona is happening on Friday and Saturday in Phoenix. The Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation (CADSF) is hosting its 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy at the Veteran's Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. More than 300 volunteer...
ABC 15 News
Maricopa Pantry founder focused on rebuilding 'bigger and better' facility after fire
MARICOPA — A food pantry in Maricopa is recovering from a devastating fire. Maricopa Pantry is moving forward after flames ripped through, destroying tens of thousands of pounds of food. "Where these trailers are, I want to go about 85 feet across and want to go 200 feet back,”...
ABC 15 News
Saturday in Scottsdale: Drink, be merry, and help foster kids at the same time!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It's your chance to drink, be merry, and take action for foster kids across Arizona at the same time!. On Saturday night, The Spot Neighborhood Grill in North Scottsdale is hosting a tree lighting and holiday party at their location at 18251 N. Pima Rd. The...
ABC 15 News
100-year-old Goodyear bar vows to retain legacy after demolition
GOODYEAR — Standing in the same spot for a century, an iconic bar in Goodyear is set to be leveled and relocated for a road widening project. Back in the 60s, the late Roman Comer won a bet in a pool game that changed his life. The eight-ball rolling...
ABC 15 News
ABC 15 News
Queen Creek community holds parade to collect military care package items
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Nearly 2,000 side-by-side owners will roll through Queen Creek Saturday night. Their rigs will be decked out in decorations and their hearts with our troops serving all over the world. “Let’s put a couple over there,” said Nick Masse on Friday. Nick and...
ABC 15 News
ABC 15 News
Goodyear community celebrates holiday with golf cart parade
GOODYEAR, AZ — It’s a parade like no other. Golf carts could be seen decked out and ready to go for the annual holiday parade inside the PebbleCreek community in Goodyear. Dozens of non-traditional sleighs rolled out to kick off the parade. “Here we are in PebbleCreek all...
ABC 15 News
Family of man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake seeking $3 million from city
TEMPE, AZ — The family of a man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake while police officers watched is seeking $3 million from the City of Tempe. On Thursday, the family of Sean Bickings filed a notice of claim alleging the city, police department and chief, fire department, and Tempe Town Lake were negligent in the May 28th death of Bickings.
ABC 15 News
Kari Lake files lawsuit against Hobbs, other Maricopa County election officials
Kari Lake filed a lawsuit Friday against Katie Hobbs and other Maricopa County election officials Friday afternoon. In the lawsuit, Lake claims that "hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election in Maricopa County" and between 15,603 and 29,257 Republican voters were disenfranchised as a result of tabulator or printer failures experienced at polling locations on election day.
ABC 15 News
Motorcyclist killed in crash near US 60 and Greenfield
MESA, AZ — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along US 60 in Mesa on Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near Greenfield Road. The motorcyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries at...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Nice weather continues heading into the weekend
PHOENIX — Clouds are moving in overnight, but our forecast will stay dry as we head into the weekend. Valley temperatures will top out in the mid 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the low 40s. By Sunday night, our next big storm will be moving...
ABC 15 News
Discussions for name changes for streets, parks with Klan ties continue
TEMPE — It’s time for change. That’s what community members told ABC15 while attending the final scheduled meeting for the Streets and Parks Renaming Committee in Tempe. The community input meeting was held at the Tempe History Museum Wednesday, where the community got to hear new name recommendations for names of several parks and streets in the City of Tempe.
ABC 15 News
Mesa PD investigating death of man found dead inside his business near Center and Main streets
MESA, AZ — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead at a Mesa business. On December 6, Mesa police were called to Lamb's Boot Repair near Main and Center streets. The owner, 58-year-old Jesus De La Rosa, was found dead inside his business. Police...
ABC 15 News
One dead, three injured in south Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — One person is dead and three others are injured Friday night after a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue. Callers told police that several gunshots were heard, with multiple people running away from the area. There, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
ABC 15 News
Motorcyclist killed in crash near 21st Street and Bell Road
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday morning along Bell Road in Phoenix. The motorcyclist, only identified as a woman, was involved in a crash with a vehicle near 21st Street. She was taken to a hospital for treatment where she died. Police...
ABC 15 News
One dead, one hurt after shooting at Phoenix Jack-in-the-Box restaurant
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one person is dead after a double shooting at a Phoenix restaurant late Thursday night. Officers were called to the Jack-in-the-Box location near 19th Avenue and Bell Road after 10 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. A man and woman were found at...
