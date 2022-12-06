Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
iheart.com
Here Are The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles
The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles. If you're looking for a new car and hope to be driving it for the next several DECADES, this list is for you . . . A new study looked at the makes and models most likely to get you to 250,000 miles. And if you want your next ride to be on the road that long, your best bet's probably a TRUCK or SUV.
Top Speed
The Most Powerful Oldsmobile Cars Ever Built
Oldsmobile might not be around anymore after the company shut down in 2004, but many of us grew up with an Oldsmobile in our lives. We still see them at shows today, and they bring back fond memories. It's a classic American automotive brand that has a lot of very cool cars in its lineup - some of which are absolute beasts on the road. Let's take a look at some of the fastest Oldsmobiles ever made with horsepower as our unit to measure by.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Most targeted cars for catalytic converter thefts in Midwest
Recent years have seen an increase of more than 1,000% in catalytic converter theft, and if you own a certain type of vehicle in the Midwest, you may be more at risk than other drivers.
ConsumerAffairs
Here are the cars that hold their value the most
Buying a new car? You may be considering a vehicle that gets excellent fuel economy. But fuel costs are not the biggest expense a car owner faces. The biggest cost is depreciation as the vehicle loses its value. In fact, it’s been said a new car loses several thousand dollars in value when the new owner drives it off the lot.
Top Speed
A Modern Ford Torino Could Change The Future Of Muscle Cars
Should the next muscle car revival be based on the Ford Torino, there's now a good indication of what it may look like. Hot Cars and freelance auto designer Bimble Design are offering images of a 21st century Torino. Bimble Design’s Torino concept appears as a mash-up of the 2022 Ford Mustang with the original Torino. The concept has no visible exhaust system, leading Hot Cars to speculate it is an EV, which could pair alongside the Mustang Mach-E in Ford's lineup. If it were to make its way into production, it could be Ford's answer to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV as the world of muscle cars moves toward electrification.
Honda Sales Are in Trouble
Honda sales are suffering compared to its biggest competitors. Here's a look at the problem and when the auto giant expects sales to rebound. The post Honda Sales Are in Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Chrysler Built An Awesome Hemi-Powered Muscle Sedan, But Nobody Wanted It
Alongside the Charger and Challenger SRT was a tamer, more refined Chrysler sedan that also received the SRT treatment — and was just as crazy on the road.
The Bizarre 1920s Harley-Davidson That Was Never Sold To The Public
Dangerous for everyday use, Harley-Davidson priced the 8-Valve Racer at a staggering $1,500 — four times the avarage bike cost.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
These Cars Have the Longest Lifespans
There’s a ton of value in getting the most from your household vehicle. Cars, trucks, and SUVs that can provide 200,000 miles or more translate into more cash in the bank (with no auto payments). Cars with long lifespans can also provide vehicle owners with peace of mind, knowing they don’t have to deal with the soaring cost of new and used cars and the rising interest rates that come with them.
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
SlashGear
59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 1