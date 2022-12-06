ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Exterminators kill spiders in Manitowoc school

Investigators who questioned Beyer say the more they pressed him on his explanations, he'd offer new ones. Leavy-Carter upset over lack of attorney, bound over for trial. Jordan Leavy-Carter is accused of giving a gun to children before one was fatally shot. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Make-a-Wish fundraiser uses...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Arrested Again on Numerous Bail Jumping Charges

The Manitowoc man who was arrested on 12 bail-jumping charges last week is once again in legal trouble. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of a situation at the 10th Street Kwik Trip at 6:30 last night involving an intoxicated man attempting to buy alcohol. The suspect, 51-year-old Brian Bell,...
MANITOWOC, WI
wapl.com

Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi

APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Investigation Into Unusual Police Shooting Continues

HOBART, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding a traffic stop where a Hobart-Lawrence police officer accidently shot himself. The officer, a 7-year veteran on the force, remains hospitalized after Wednesday’s incident. As the 36-year-old officer who accidently shot himself recovers, a 30-year-old Hobart...
HOBART, WI
seehafernews.com

Additional Details Released Regarding Wounded Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department has released some additional details regarding the Wednesday incident where an officer accidentally shot himself. We already knew the incident occurred on Highway 29 near County Road FF during a standoff with a fleeing suspect, but now we know the officer is in stable condition. While...
HOBART, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Teen sentenced for killing 7-year-old boy appeals conviction

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The lawyer for a Mishicot teen filed a formal appeal Friday to overturn Damian Hauschultz’s conviction for the death of a 7-year-old boy who was in his family’s care. Hauschultz was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide after Ethan Hauschultz died from hypothermia and...
MISHICOT, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in High-Speed Chase Case

A Manitowoc woman has been sentenced for her role in a high-speed chase that injured a K-9 Deputy. 31-year-old Jessica Nicole Loney was found guilty due to no-contest pleas of charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Striking a Police Animal, Fleeing an Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Felony Bail Jumping, and has been sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by four and a half years on extended supervision.
MANITOWOC, WI
wwisradio.com

Arrest Made in Decades Old Appleton Murder

(Appleton, WI) — There’s finally a suspect in custody in an Appleton murder from 1988. Prosecutors yesterday announced charges against Gene Meyer. He’s been living in Washington state for years, but used to live in Valders, Wisconsin. Investigators connected him to the 1988 murder and sexual assault of Betty Rolf through DNA evidence.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Advance Titan

Dog found deceased near campus

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of a dog that was found dead on the 300th block of Bowen Street last Friday. Police were dispatched at 3:16 p.m. to Jansen’s Bar in Oshkosh after staff from the business reported that they had found a deceased dog next to the dumpsters.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two teenage brothers officially charged in Green Bay shooting, details surrounding incident released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two teenagers allegedly involved in a shooting on Green Bay’s east side have officially been charged with attempted homicide. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, 18-year-old Anthony Simbler and 16-year-old Avion Simbler were both charged with attempted homicide. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Four sentenced in Manitowoc meth bust

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Four people have been sentenced in connection with the June bust of a meth manufacturing site in Manitowoc. Sarah Gunn was convicted Wednesday of purchasing pseudoephedrine for another to produce methamphetamine. She was sentenced to probation for two years. Nicholas Bevan was sentenced to 14 months...
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-9-22 fdl man enters not guilty plea in homicide case

A Fond du Lac man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree intentional homicide. Thirty two year old Timothy Brown entered the plea during an arraignment hearing this week. Brown is charged in the August 20 shooting death of 40 year old Brandon Johnson. Johnson was found dead in the 200 block of Marquette Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in September. He is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on a million dollars cash bond.
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy