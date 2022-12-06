Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
THC-infused candy bags and $70K in cash found during Fond du Lac traffic stop, Wisconsin man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac arrested a Langlade County man during a traffic stop after finding a loaded gun, 29 bags of THC-infused candy, and roughly $70,000 in cash. In a Facebook post, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that the...
WBAY Green Bay
Exterminators kill spiders in Manitowoc school
Investigators who questioned Beyer say the more they pressed him on his explanations, he'd offer new ones. Leavy-Carter upset over lack of attorney, bound over for trial. Jordan Leavy-Carter is accused of giving a gun to children before one was fatally shot. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Make-a-Wish fundraiser uses...
Marinette Police: No charges will be filed in shooting death of woman
A man won't face charges in the shooting death of a woman in a Marinette apartment that happened earlier this month.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Arrested Again on Numerous Bail Jumping Charges
The Manitowoc man who was arrested on 12 bail-jumping charges last week is once again in legal trouble. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of a situation at the 10th Street Kwik Trip at 6:30 last night involving an intoxicated man attempting to buy alcohol. The suspect, 51-year-old Brian Bell,...
wapl.com
Green Bay Police investigating daytime burglaries in west side neighborhood
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police are investigating a string of home burglaries on the city’s west side. Thieves have broken into ten homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, just off Velp Avenue, in the past few weeks. Each of the burglaries took place during daylight hours. Cash, electronics,...
wapl.com
Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi
APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
wtaq.com
Investigation Into Unusual Police Shooting Continues
HOBART, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding a traffic stop where a Hobart-Lawrence police officer accidently shot himself. The officer, a 7-year veteran on the force, remains hospitalized after Wednesday’s incident. As the 36-year-old officer who accidently shot himself recovers, a 30-year-old Hobart...
Oshkosh Police investigating incident where man approached child, offering candy
Oshkosh Police is investigating a suspicious situation involving a male approaching a child in the 1000 block of North Washburn Street in Oshkosh.
WSAW
Waupaca Co. crash sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriffs Office responded to a call of a one vehicle crash around 9:31 p.m. Friday night in the Town of Caledonia, about 5 miles east of Fremont. It happened on Highway 45, north of County Highway W. The vehicle was traveling southbound, lost...
seehafernews.com
Additional Details Released Regarding Wounded Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer
The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department has released some additional details regarding the Wednesday incident where an officer accidentally shot himself. We already knew the incident occurred on Highway 29 near County Road FF during a standoff with a fleeing suspect, but now we know the officer is in stable condition. While...
WBAY Green Bay
Teen sentenced for killing 7-year-old boy appeals conviction
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The lawyer for a Mishicot teen filed a formal appeal Friday to overturn Damian Hauschultz’s conviction for the death of a 7-year-old boy who was in his family’s care. Hauschultz was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide after Ethan Hauschultz died from hypothermia and...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in High-Speed Chase Case
A Manitowoc woman has been sentenced for her role in a high-speed chase that injured a K-9 Deputy. 31-year-old Jessica Nicole Loney was found guilty due to no-contest pleas of charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Striking a Police Animal, Fleeing an Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Felony Bail Jumping, and has been sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by four and a half years on extended supervision.
wwisradio.com
Arrest Made in Decades Old Appleton Murder
(Appleton, WI) — There’s finally a suspect in custody in an Appleton murder from 1988. Prosecutors yesterday announced charges against Gene Meyer. He’s been living in Washington state for years, but used to live in Valders, Wisconsin. Investigators connected him to the 1988 murder and sexual assault of Betty Rolf through DNA evidence.
WBAY Green Bay
Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
Advance Titan
Dog found deceased near campus
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of a dog that was found dead on the 300th block of Bowen Street last Friday. Police were dispatched at 3:16 p.m. to Jansen’s Bar in Oshkosh after staff from the business reported that they had found a deceased dog next to the dumpsters.
wearegreenbay.com
Two teenage brothers officially charged in Green Bay shooting, details surrounding incident released
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two teenagers allegedly involved in a shooting on Green Bay’s east side have officially been charged with attempted homicide. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, 18-year-old Anthony Simbler and 16-year-old Avion Simbler were both charged with attempted homicide. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
Fox11online.com
Four sentenced in Manitowoc meth bust
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Four people have been sentenced in connection with the June bust of a meth manufacturing site in Manitowoc. Sarah Gunn was convicted Wednesday of purchasing pseudoephedrine for another to produce methamphetamine. She was sentenced to probation for two years. Nicholas Bevan was sentenced to 14 months...
radioplusinfo.com
12-9-22 fdl man enters not guilty plea in homicide case
A Fond du Lac man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree intentional homicide. Thirty two year old Timothy Brown entered the plea during an arraignment hearing this week. Brown is charged in the August 20 shooting death of 40 year old Brandon Johnson. Johnson was found dead in the 200 block of Marquette Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in September. He is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on a million dollars cash bond.
WBAY Green Bay
Beyer suggested his brother, sleepwalking as explanations for children’s murders
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution has rested its case against Matthew Beyer, who’s charged with stabbing and killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. A chilling video played during the seventh day of Beyer’s trial brought Will and Dani’s mother to tears...
