WISN
Milwaukee home shot up, then mistakenly labeled a 'nuisance'
MILWAUKEE — Michael Gill pointed to the evidence on his northside Milwaukee home of a recent random shooting. "Right there is a bullet hole and right there is a bullet hole," he said. "My wife was maybe two feet away. Because she was traveling through the house when the bullet came in, she went diving in the bedroom."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Violence in Milwaukee, candlelight vigil honors victims
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's homicide numbers continue to climb, but there are a number of groups in the city working to change that. From a postal worker shot and killed on the job, to a mother and daughter's death deemed a murder-suicide, the city has experienced heartbreaking losses this week. "We...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car crash near 91st and Bradley; woman dead, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - One woman is dead, and another is injured after a car crash near 91st and Bradley on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The car was speeding northbound on 91st when it drove off the road, striking a tree. The passenger of the vehicle,...
Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said. When police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, they were told that residents were still trapped inside the house, according to a news release from the Watertown Fire Department. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but were pushed back by the smoke and flames engulfing the home.
Family identifies woman, child found dead inside submerged car
Family identified the 25-year-old Milwaukee woman and seven-year-old girl that were found dead inside their submerged car in Northridge Lake in Brown Deer on Thursday.
WISN
Rat infestation landlord responds
MILWAUKEE — A rat problem at a Milwaukee apartment got so bad, the tenant turned to her family for help Sunday. They killed nine, but more remained. The tenant Dalyvette Baez told WISN 12 News “the rats are everywhere, we're scared to go to the bathroom, we're scared to go to the kitchen, everywhere, it's a lot.”
shepherdexpress.com
Gabriel Thomas Brings Light to Vacant Buildings
Milwaukee has roughly 2,500 vacant properties across the city, a problem that weighs more heavily on predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods. Research has shown that vacant houses attract crime, are easier to set on fire, and can lower the value of homes nearby. The difference in number of boarded up...
WISN
Bodies of a Milwaukee woman and child found in car on Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say the bodies of a 7-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were found inside a car submerged in Northridge Lake. Police added they responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near 71st Street and Brown Deer Road after a person noticed the car in the water. The car was pulled out and the bodies were discovered. The identities of the girl and the woman have not been revealed.
CBS 58
Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
YAHOO!
'Always ready with a prayer, a joke or a story': Aundre Cross, the Milwaukee postal worker killed, remembered
Amy Schwabe, Jessica Van Egeren and Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The U.S. Postal Service employee who was shot and killed Friday while delivering mail on the north side of Milwaukee has been identified as Aundre Cross. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service out of Chicago confirmed Cross' identity to the...
Postal worker shot and killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee
A 44-year-old United States Postal Carrier was shot and killed near 65th and Lancaster Friday night. Milwaukee police say the man had over 18 years of service.
Three killed in Watertown house fire
Three people were killed in a Watertown house fire overnight, the Watertown Police Department confirmed.
WISN
Milwaukee seniors live without hot water for nearly a week
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee seniors living in the Sherman Park Senior Living community on 37th Street near Fond du Lac Avenue haven't had hot water since last week. "You should not have ever been without hot water with senior citizens in this building for that long," said resident Gregory Taylor Myeres. "The problem is we're not here to make trouble or cause trouble. I'm here to get what's right for right."
Mail carrier killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a U.S. Postal Service employee as he was delivering mail in Wisconsin. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Friday on the city’s north side. The Milwaukee Police Department said the 44-year-old mail carrier was pronounced dead at the scene. He had worked for the Postal Service for 18 years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pedestrian hit by bus, taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus hit a pedestrian Friday, Dec. 9. An MCTS spokesperson said the Route 57 bus was "going slow due to weather conditions" Friday afternoon when it hit the pedestrian near 30th and Lisbon. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when they were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fight, shooting on Milwaukee's south side; man injured
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded during a fight on the city's south side Thursday, Dec. 8. The incident happened near 5th and Layton shortly after noon. The victim, 30, was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
multihousingnews.com
Hines Breaks Ground on Luxury Milwaukee Community
The development is taking shape in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines has officially broken ground on 333 N. Water St., a 333-unit luxury multifamily development in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines’ U.S. Direct Investments platform secured financing for the $165 million project, while the Union Labor Life Insurance Co. provided an additional construction loan.
Portable toilets placed at MacArthur Square for homeless population
Portable toilets have been placed in Milwaukee's MacArthur Square following approval from the Hunger Task Force.
communityjournal.net
Where to locate Youth Prison
Not long ago I wrote about the new youth prison that was going to be built in Milwaukee. This prison was going to replace the one up north that was several hours away. Many of the juveniles in this facility were from the Milwaukee area so it was a long drive for family members to visit. In addition, there were some legal and excessive force issues with the current location. The state is currently holding several listening sessions that people can come and express their opinions on the new possible location. That location is on Milwaukee’s north side around 76th and Clinton Avenue. This session was held at the Milwaukee Police Academy, 6680 N. Teutonia Avenue.
Warrant issued after accused reckless driver in Milwaukee is a no-show in court
A man facing more than 40 traffic-related violations and a civil lawsuit filed by the City of Milwaukee did not appear at the scheduled court date Friday prompting an arrest warrant.
Comments / 2