NCC plans to open new career center
SHELDON—Northwest Iowa Community College is in the real estate market after getting a $1 million grant from the state. Details are not yet public. The NCC board of trustees convened a special meeting in closed session Wednesday night. The agenda’s only action item was to discuss a potential land purchase.
Dolores Schipper, 79, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Dolores Schipper, age 79, of Sioux Center, IA, passed away Thursday evening Dec. 8, 2022, at Crown Pointe Care Center in Sioux Center, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Memorial Funeral Home of Sioux Center, Iowa, with Pastor Rich Bosman officiating.
Brian Williams, 48, formerly of Sheldon
SHELDON—Brian Joseph Williams, 48, Omaha, NE, formerly of Sheldon, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation with family present will be noon-1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Tourism, fund key for O'Brien County
REGIONAL—O’Brien County Economic Development Corporation continues to demonstrate there is much to do within the county’s borders in the way of unique travel and recreation, thanks to the efforts of four bloggers who chronicled the experiences they had at various junctures throughout the past year. Executive director...
Conquering Cancer celebrates anniversary
It has been about a year since Conquering Cancer 4 O’Brien County formed. The group was formed so all the money raised by the organization could stay in the county. When dealing with the American Cancer Society as part of the O’Brien County Relay For Life, some of the board members did not always know where the money went.
Renew Massage in Sioux Center moves to new home
SIOUX CENTER—A massage therapist is celebrating the holiday season with a new location. Renew Massage, owned by Amy Vanden Hull, 37, of Sioux Center, can be found at 645 Sixth St. NW. The move was six months in the making as Vanden Hull’s parents and husband worked to make...
Some All Seasons Center rates change in 2023
SIOUX CENTER—The price of admission for youth to swim at Siouxnami Waterpark/All Seasons Center indoor pool will go up for the 2023 season, which is June 1, 2023- May 31, 2024. The Sioux Center City Council approved increasing the rate to $8 for youth (kindergarten-12th grade students), up from...
Vos: Women’s club will be 120
The oldest women’s club in Sheldon is the Merry-Go-Round Club that was established Oct. 7, 1903, and remains in existence today. The women’s club will be 120 years old in 2023. The organization initially was started by Isabelle Woodruff, Addie Woods and Lillian Boies. They each nominated an...
Sheldon school board to discuss state aid
SHELDON—The Sheldon School District Board of Education will take a look at the State Supplemental Aid and what effect a zero percent increase could have on the residents of the district during its meeting 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Sheldon Middle School. State Supplemental Aid is set by the...
Dordt students raise pups for club
SIOUX CENTER—Finals season approaches at Dordt University’s campus, but for several students, there’s more responsibilities than making sure they’re up on their studies. Lauren Hedman, a 21-year-old junior, Christine Turek, a 20-year-old junior, and Hope Weyrick, a 22-year-old senior were each inspired by former Dordt student...
Sibley City Council discusses tweaks for fines, website
SIBLEY—An ongoing museum project was the top topic of Sibley City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. Scott Huisenga, Beth Thole and Steve Voss representing the McCallum Museum and Osceola County Livestock Show attended the meeting to discuss the FARM SHED. “The museum board is looking for direction on...
Arts Council hosts its first Hawarden Holiday Express
HAWARDEN—Hawarden Area Arts Council had one word they wanted portrayed through all their hard work during the Hawarden Holiday Express event Saturday in Hawarden — believe. Four one-hour long train rides ventured from the loading site at Schoeneman’s Lumber to Santa’s Village, which was located by Chatsworth, before...
Alvord teenager charged for intox at NCC
SHELDON—A 19-year-old Alvord man was arrested about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in Sheldon on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Nolan Bart Vander Veen stemmed from him walking around the parking lot of O’Brien Hall on the campus of Northwest Iowa Community College while intoxicated, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Sioux Center Ambulance gives report
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Ambulance’s 19 volunteer members covered a total of 14,664 hours so far in 2022. That averages out to 711 call hours per member or about 32.1 days. Each member also puts in 450 hours annually for training/meeting time. “If there’s one number to highlight, it’s...
UDMO has open slots for Adopt-A-Family holiday effort
SIBLEY—The season of giving is underway, and Upper Des Moines Opportunity of Osceola County has again opened their Adopt-A-Family program to help provide Christmas gifts to area residents in need. Pam Braun took on the role of outreach specialist — Osceola County at the end of October, and quickly...
Highway reconstruction may begin in March
SIOUX CENTER—Phase I of the Highway 75 reconstruction project is slated to begin in March, with an anticipated completion date of December 2023. Phase 1 will be from 20th Street South (near Pizza Hut) to 13th Street South (near Sioux Center Dental). Plans include new and replaced sidewalks and trail connections for improved bike and pedestrian access.
Le Mars teen charged for OWI near Ashton
ASHTON—A 19-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Reese Randall Bock stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Sonic for crossing the centerline on the Highway 60 expressway at the Northwest Boulevard intersection south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Dec. 9 boys wrestling
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock def. Sheldon-South O'Brien 42-32 MOC-Floyd Valley def. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 56-20.
One injured in crash involving DOT truck
HOSPERS—One person received minor injuries in a motor vehicle accident about 7:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south of Hospers. Forty-two-year-old Matthew Eugene Ryba of Merrill was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram north on the expressway. Fifty-three-year-old Troy Lawrence Clouse of Le Mars,...
Dec. 9 girls wrestling
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock def. MOC-Floyd Valley 30-24 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock def. Sheldon-South O'Brien 34-18.
