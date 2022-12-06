New report by Precisely and SAPinsider uncovers how innovation in process automation, fueled by trusted data, is key to a robust supply chain during economic uncertainty. Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, in collaboration with SAPinsider, announced the results of new global research that highlights the importance of process automation in building robust supply chains. Findings from the new benchmark report, Process Automation in Supply Chain, show that 51% of respondents cite resiliency as the top supply chain concern driving the need for process automation, with agility close behind at 46%. A backdrop of disruptive world events means businesses are increasingly battling against global supply chain disruption, as well as mounting pressures to keep pace with changing consumer preferences for digital, local, and sustainable goods – resulting in an urgent need for supply chain transformation.

