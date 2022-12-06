Read full article on original website
HGS Continues to Expand Its Digital Focus, Announces Acquisition
Signed a definitive agreement to acquire TekLink International, Inc., to strengthen HGS’ analytics practice and expand platform & data visualization capabilities. Signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire uKnowva, a Cloud-based HRMS business to expand its HR Platform technology portfolio. In line with its ongoing evolution into a...
US Fed poised for smaller rate hike with eye on wage growth
The US Federal Reserve is poised to slow its interest rate hikes next week, economists say, as central bankers' most forceful moves in decades to fight inflation ripple through the economy. - 'Signs of stress' - Despite the Fed's forceful moves, consumer inflation stood at 7.7 percent in October while job gains remained robust, sending jitters through markets on worries that the central bank would prolong its aggressive campaign.
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
E2open’s 22.4 Technology Update Deepens Network Coverage Across All Supply Chain Ecosystems to Minimize Disruption Risks
Companies on e2open’s connected platform can make more accurate, efficient, and autonomous decisions and improve execution for operations spanning channel, planning, logistics, global trade, and supply. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, announces the release of its fourth-quarter technology update,...
Automation Hero Builds LATAM Partner Momentum to Ignite Intelligent Document Processing Adoption
Automation Hero, a global leader in intelligent document processing, has seen a significant upswing in Latin America partnerships as the region’s adoption of cutting-edge technology takes off. Automation Hero’s Partner Program enables partners to leverage the power of automating unstructured data, grow their business and boost their customers’ productivity....
Palantir and Crisis24, a GardaWorld Company, Announce New Partnership to Revolutionize Security and Risk Management for the 21st Century
Palantir Technologies Inc., a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, announced a strategic partnership with leading integrated risk management firm Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, to transform security and risk management with the power of AI. This multi-million dollar long-term strategic partnership will help to reshape security and...
Biden tries to reboot US brand in Africa amid China, Russia inroads
When Barack Obama welcomed African leaders to Washington in 2014, many viewed the summit as historic, not just due to the US president's background but for the pledges to make the partnership deeper and such events routine. Mvemba Phezo Dizolele, director of the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the United States was entering the summit with a "trust deficit" from Africans due to the long wait since 2014.
Activists warn a toothless UN nature pact will fail
The world's next global pact for nature is doomed without clear mechanisms for implementing targets, conservation groups said Saturday on the sidelines of UN talks, as hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Montreal demanding greater action. Implementation mechanisms are at the heart of the Paris agreement on the fight against global warming, in the form of "nationally determined contributions."
New Research Reveals Supply Chain Resiliency and Agility are Key Drivers for Process Automation
New report by Precisely and SAPinsider uncovers how innovation in process automation, fueled by trusted data, is key to a robust supply chain during economic uncertainty. Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, in collaboration with SAPinsider, announced the results of new global research that highlights the importance of process automation in building robust supply chains. Findings from the new benchmark report, Process Automation in Supply Chain, show that 51% of respondents cite resiliency as the top supply chain concern driving the need for process automation, with agility close behind at 46%. A backdrop of disruptive world events means businesses are increasingly battling against global supply chain disruption, as well as mounting pressures to keep pace with changing consumer preferences for digital, local, and sustainable goods – resulting in an urgent need for supply chain transformation.
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track the Movement of Direct and Indirect Materials Across Their Networks; Verusen Unveils 2022 State of Supply Chain Management Research Findings
A top priority of supply chain industry leaders is reducing material supply risk to avoid unplanned production delays and outages. It has been an incredibly trying year for manufacturers operating complex and global supply chains as a combination of factors has hindered the smooth functioning of their businesses. Eighty percent of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. This is one of the eye-opening findings from the just-released ‘2022 State of Supply Chain Management’ report from supply chain innovator Verusen, a global leader in materials intelligence.
Black Kite Names Eireann Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer
Third-Party Cyber Risk Ratings Leader Welcomes Esteemed Sales Veteran to Accelerate Rapid Growth. Black Kite, the only Cyber Security Ratings Service (SRS) to deliver the highest quality intelligence, announced the appointment of Eireann Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer. A distinguished leader in building high-performing sales teams, Connolly will support Black Kite in driving customer and revenue growth as the company experiences record demand.
Teleperformance Brings Home The Gold at This Year’s ECCSA’s Awards
Teleperformance takes the top spot in the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards. The longest-running and most prominent awards programme in Europe announced this year’s winners in front of more than 1,200 guests from 32 nations. Teleperformance was honoured with a total of 8 prizes for excellence in customer service.
Zenarate Wins the Financial Technology 2022 Tech Trailblazers Award for Simulation Training in Contact Centers
Zenarate recognized for its breakthrough approach to help contact center and training leaders develop confident top-performing agents with Simulation Training. Zenarate, the world’s leading Simulation Training solution for contact centers, is the winner of the Tech Trailblazer Award for Financial Technology. The Tech Trailblazers Awards recognizes technological and commercial innovation and excellence.
StackPros and DRVN Intelligence Join Forces to Form Stacktics
After 5 years of close partnership, StackPros and DRVN Intelligence have formally merged in order to utilize the full strength of their collective teams and technologies. Unified and empowered under a common mission, Stacktics is now positioned to reach new heights and best deliver against its mission of liberating teams from the status quo.
Nordic Companies Warm to Automation as Platforms Evolve
Labor costs, digital transformations spark enterprises’ interest in increasingly intelligent, AI-powered tools, ISG Provider Lens™ report says. Enterprise use of AI-powered automation platforms has soared over the past year in the Nordics, although challenges to enterprise and public sector adoption remain, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Enterprise Connect 2023 Adds Keynotes by Google Conversational AI and Zoom Platform Leaders
Leading Event for Enterprise Communications and Customer Experience Takes Place in March; Women in Communications Spotlight and IT Hero Awards Submission Deadlines Extended. Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience, announces executives from Google and Zoom will deliver keynote presentations. Enterprise Connect 2023 takes place March 27-30, 2023 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL and digitally. Register to attend here.
Edify Names Industry Veteran, Tony Lama, Chief Revenue Officer
Edify Labs, the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, today announced the appointment of its new Chief Revenue Officer, Tony Lama. In this role, Lama will lead global sales and go-to-market, bringing the sector’s first cloud-native, truly unified, AI-powered CCaaS + UCaaS + CPaaS solution to companies everywhere.
Mobisoft Infotech Introduces New Salesforce Consulting Services to Power Digital Transformation Initiatives
The power of connected data and automation skills will be combined by Mobisoft Infotech with Salesforce to improve customer experiences. Mobisoft Infotech to bring together the power of connected data and automation capabilities with Salesforce to deliver personalized customer experiences across digital channels. Mobisoft Infotech will expand its service offerings with specialized editions of Salesforce to create a culture that embraces change and keeps digital transformation gear on.
Click, Click, Customized… Impartner’s New Custom Objects Functionality Eliminates Reliance on CRM for Partner Management
Impartner Custom Objects positions the company’s PRM as the must-have partnership management platform, enabling all the functionality needed for the PRM system to control and be the system of record for all indirect revenue activities and programs. Impartner, the world’s most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management...
Tech Analyst: Decision Intelligence Delivers Unparalleled Value to Organizations
Decision intelligence enables business leaders to navigate volatility and uncertainty that impacts the decision-making process by analyzing more available enterprise and external data. With data analytics and reporting quickly becoming standard managerial responsibilities, decision intelligence can provide sophisticated analytical support for critical business decisions. A platform that combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment amplifies strategic value. That is the conclusion of Decision Intelligence Brings Unparalleled Value, a new report from Aberdeen Strategy & Research. The study is available for free from Pyramid Analytics, which commissioned the study.Key Points:
