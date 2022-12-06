Cloud-Based Platform Automates Complex Processes, Streamlines Billing, and Eases Revenue Recognition in One System. SOFTRAX, a leading provider of cloud-based revenue management solutions, today announced the release of the SOFTRAX Revenue Management System (RMS), which provides the industry’s first and only combination of sophisticated order management, billing, contract renewal management, and revenue recognition software in one system. The SOFTRAX RMS supports one-time, milestone, subscription, consumption, and renewal billing to allow the swift roll-out of new billing models as well as ease the transition from legacy billing systems. The Platform offers one of the world’s most flexible and robust revenue recognition systems available, building on more than 20 years of revenue management excellence. With the SOFTRAX RMS, companies have a single-system approach to offer a variety of billing models and manage revenue recognition to allow transparency and ease compliance with standards like ASC 606 / IFRS 15.

