salestechstar.com
Palantir and Crisis24, a GardaWorld Company, Announce New Partnership to Revolutionize Security and Risk Management for the 21st Century
Palantir Technologies Inc., a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, announced a strategic partnership with leading integrated risk management firm Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, to transform security and risk management with the power of AI. This multi-million dollar long-term strategic partnership will help to reshape security and...
salestechstar.com
Subscription Management Platforms and How they Can Drive eCommerce
The Subscription industry is booming day by day. The industry offers predictable recurring revenue along with consistent cash flow. The health of a subscription business depends on the ability to retain more customers and acquire new ones. Not to mention the increasing competition and amidst such break-neck competition, it becomes hard for businesses to strike a balance between business development and customer satisfaction. A fool-proof subscription management platform can help you.
salestechstar.com
EPAM Named a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2022 NEAT Evaluation for Overall Salesforce Services
EPAM’s Salesforce practice earns a leadership position in the overall evaluation, marketing cloud and revenue cloud services. With an increasing demand for Salesforce-driven digital transformation, customers need a technology partner with the vision and expertise to help get the best results. EPAM Systems, Inc., a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, has been named a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2022 NEAT Evaluation for Overall Salesforce Services—positioned as first-tier in best-performing vendor overall and leader in Marketing Cloud and Revenue Cloud Services. Additionally, EPAM was named an Innovator in MuleSoft, Commerce Cloud and Field Services.
salestechstar.com
Tech Analyst: Decision Intelligence Delivers Unparalleled Value to Organizations
Decision intelligence enables business leaders to navigate volatility and uncertainty that impacts the decision-making process by analyzing more available enterprise and external data. With data analytics and reporting quickly becoming standard managerial responsibilities, decision intelligence can provide sophisticated analytical support for critical business decisions. A platform that combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment amplifies strategic value. That is the conclusion of Decision Intelligence Brings Unparalleled Value, a new report from Aberdeen Strategy & Research. The study is available for free from Pyramid Analytics, which commissioned the study.Key Points:
salestechstar.com
HGS Continues to Expand Its Digital Focus, Announces Acquisition
Signed a definitive agreement to acquire TekLink International, Inc., to strengthen HGS’ analytics practice and expand platform & data visualization capabilities. Signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire uKnowva, a Cloud-based HRMS business to expand its HR Platform technology portfolio. In line with its ongoing evolution into a...
salestechstar.com
E2open’s 22.4 Technology Update Deepens Network Coverage Across All Supply Chain Ecosystems to Minimize Disruption Risks
Companies on e2open’s connected platform can make more accurate, efficient, and autonomous decisions and improve execution for operations spanning channel, planning, logistics, global trade, and supply. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, announces the release of its fourth-quarter technology update,...
salestechstar.com
Mobisoft Infotech Introduces New Salesforce Consulting Services to Power Digital Transformation Initiatives
The power of connected data and automation skills will be combined by Mobisoft Infotech with Salesforce to improve customer experiences. Mobisoft Infotech to bring together the power of connected data and automation capabilities with Salesforce to deliver personalized customer experiences across digital channels. Mobisoft Infotech will expand its service offerings with specialized editions of Salesforce to create a culture that embraces change and keeps digital transformation gear on.
salestechstar.com
Nordic Retailer Elkjop Deploys SnapLogic Platform to Power Customer Search
Data integration platform enables connection of systems to deliver search engine information in real-time. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced that Elkjop, the largest consumer retailer in the Nordics, has adopted its platform as a way to easily deliver search engine information in real time.
salestechstar.com
Egnyte Appoints Ben Saville to Its Sales Leadership Team as New Head of EMEA
Saville joins the sales leadership team focused on expanding Egnyte’s customer base and brand in the UK. Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, announced the appointment of Ben Saville to its sales leadership team as Head of EMEA. In this role, Saville will lead an organization focused on expanding Egnyte’s customer base and brand in the UK.
salestechstar.com
Zenarate Wins the Financial Technology 2022 Tech Trailblazers Award for Simulation Training in Contact Centers
Zenarate recognized for its breakthrough approach to help contact center and training leaders develop confident top-performing agents with Simulation Training. Zenarate, the world’s leading Simulation Training solution for contact centers, is the winner of the Tech Trailblazer Award for Financial Technology. The Tech Trailblazers Awards recognizes technological and commercial innovation and excellence.
salestechstar.com
Waterfield Tech Launches Ascend Solution to Streamline CX Value for Organizations
Cloud subscription service model, Ascend, helps organizations scale CX-cloud solutions and achieve operational efficiency. Waterfield Tech, a leading global customer engagement solutions provider, today announced the launch of Ascend, a first-of-its-kind subscription service that helps organizations lower their cloud migration cost while driving long-term customer experience (CX) and business value. Ascend combines an organization’s choice of a Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform with a full end-to-end CX service layer in one, flat-rate subscription.
salestechstar.com
Nordic Companies Warm to Automation as Platforms Evolve
Labor costs, digital transformations spark enterprises’ interest in increasingly intelligent, AI-powered tools, ISG Provider Lens™ report says. Enterprise use of AI-powered automation platforms has soared over the past year in the Nordics, although challenges to enterprise and public sector adoption remain, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
salestechstar.com
Fluent Commerce Cited by Independent Research Firm in Order Management System Overview Q4 2022
Fluent Commerce announced it has been recognized as one of the OMS sector’s large notable vendors in its Order Management Systems Landscape, Q4 2022. Fluent Commerce, a leading provider of a cloud-native distributed Order Management System (OMS), announced it has been recognized for the first time by Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, as one of the OMS sector’s large notable vendors in its Order Management Systems Landscape, Q4 2022.
salestechstar.com
Entytle announces integration with Microsoft Teams bringing collaboration to Installed Base sales & service workflows
Entytle’s latest offering is a new way for an OEM’s customer-facing teams to bring the “wisdom of the crowds” in the service of their customers. Entytle, Inc., provider of the only purpose-built Installed Base Platform (IBP) for Industrial OEMs, announces Microsoft Teams integration to enhance collaboration and productivity of customer-facing teams as they work to serve and sell to their existing customers and their Installed Base.
salestechstar.com
Pactum Raises $20M to Strengthen How Enterprises Negotiate Deals and Counter Recession Impacts
3VC leads investment in digital negotiation pioneer; Maersk Growth joins round after its procurement team successfully deployed Pactum’s technology to negotiate spot trucking rates. Pactum, the business negotiation technology pioneer that enables enterprises to unlock value in deals they typically can’t negotiate on their own, has raised $20 million...
salestechstar.com
OneDay Announces Integration With ResMan
Dallas-based video technology company, OneDay, partners with industry-leading property management platform, ResMan, to bring creation, sharing, and tracking into one place. OneDay, a video-based sales enablement platform, and ResMan, a leading property management SaaS platform, announced their platform integration. Together the companies will create an easier and more streamlined experience for shared users by blending video creation, content sharing, and tracking into one place.
salestechstar.com
StackPros and DRVN Intelligence Join Forces to Form Stacktics
After 5 years of close partnership, StackPros and DRVN Intelligence have formally merged in order to utilize the full strength of their collective teams and technologies. Unified and empowered under a common mission, Stacktics is now positioned to reach new heights and best deliver against its mission of liberating teams from the status quo.
salestechstar.com
SOFTRAX Unveils Industry’s First and Only All-Inclusive Revenue Management System for Sophisticated Billing, Revenue Recognition, and Contract Management
Cloud-Based Platform Automates Complex Processes, Streamlines Billing, and Eases Revenue Recognition in One System. SOFTRAX, a leading provider of cloud-based revenue management solutions, today announced the release of the SOFTRAX Revenue Management System (RMS), which provides the industry’s first and only combination of sophisticated order management, billing, contract renewal management, and revenue recognition software in one system. The SOFTRAX RMS supports one-time, milestone, subscription, consumption, and renewal billing to allow the swift roll-out of new billing models as well as ease the transition from legacy billing systems. The Platform offers one of the world’s most flexible and robust revenue recognition systems available, building on more than 20 years of revenue management excellence. With the SOFTRAX RMS, companies have a single-system approach to offer a variety of billing models and manage revenue recognition to allow transparency and ease compliance with standards like ASC 606 / IFRS 15.
salestechstar.com
Unanet to Accelerate Growth With Strategic Investment from Onex and Addition of Three New Board Members
Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions for government contractors (GovCons) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms, announced it has closed a new round of strategic financing from Onex Corporation. The investment will help Unanet accelerate its product innovation, go-to-market strategies, and plans for continued growth. Onex becomes the second major investor in Unanet, which is primarily funded by Baltimore and San Diego-based JMI Equity.
salestechstar.com
Veeam Names Channel Veteran Leader as New Vice President of Global Channel and Alliances
Larissa Crandall to lead Veeam 100% partner-driven ecosystem strategy as the leader of Modern Data Protection continues to mature and evolve into the enterprise market. Veeam Software, the leader in Modern Data Protection, today announced the appointment of Larissa Crandall as vice president of Global Channel and Alliances. Most recently, the Vice President of Global Channel and Alliances at Gigamon, Crandall is an industry leader that will guide Veeam’s investments in a global partner and alliance ecosystem that ensures customers’ data is protected across multiple environments, whether cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS or Kubernetes.
