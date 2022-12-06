ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

When are the train strikes happening and what impact will they have?

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T7aaG_0jYydvIG00
Financial News

Train passengers face weeks of disruption over Christmas and into the New Year.

Here the PA news agency answers eight key questions on what is happening.

-What is the dispute about?

Trade unions representing railway workers at Network Rail and train operating companies have been engaged in a long running row over jobs, pay and conditions.

-Which workers are going on strike in the coming weeks?

Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

-When are the strikes happening?

There are two 48-hour strikes planned for before Christmas, and two in the New Year.

The affected dates in December are Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14, and Friday 16 and Saturday 17.

The affected dates in January are Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4, and Friday 6 and Saturday 7.

-Is that it?

No. On Monday night, the RMT announced further strike action at Network Rail from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.

-What impact will the strikes have on services?

Strike day timetables have not been announced, but passengers are being warned to expect a “very limited service” with “no trains at all on some routes”.

Services are also likely to start late and end early.

-How will the additional strike dates affect maintenance work?

The Christmas period is key for Network Rail to carry out maintenance work so the new strike dates are a major blow for the infrastructure management company.

-What services are normally scheduled over the festive period?

Services normally wind down earlier than normal on Christmas Eve, with no trains on Christmas Day and a very limited timetable on Boxing Day.

December 27 is usually a bumper day for rail travel with many people returning home from visiting loved ones.

-What about the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA)?

The TSSA has called off its Network Rail strikes planned for December and is putting an offer to its members.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Pubs and restaurants face surge in Christmas party cancellations over strikes

Pubs and restaurants are expecting up to 40% of bookings on strike days next week to be cancelled as Christmas party celebrations are disrupted by the UK rail strikes. Industry bosses have warned that strikes throughout this month are expected to cost hospitality firms around £1.5 billion. The Rail,...
newschain

Archie speaks with American accent in Harry and Meghan Netflix series

Archie speaks with an American accent in private footage shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of their new Netflix programme. The first three episodes of the bombshell docuseries offer insight into their family life in Montecito, California and glimpses of Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

‘I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family’ – Anne Sacoolas

Anne Sacoolas has expressed her sorrow over the “tragic mistake” that caused the death of a teenage motorcyclist, saying: “I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family.”. The mother of three wiped away tears when she appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from the...
newschain

Meghan says she learnt details about her father through the media

The Duchess of Sussex has said she discovered her father Thomas Markle was not going to attend her wedding “through a tabloid”. Mr Markle made global headlines after he was caught staging paparazzi photographs in the days ahead of the Sussex’s wedding on May 19 2018. In...
newschain

World Cup favourites Brazil stunned by Croatia in quarter-final shootout

Croatia stunned favourites Brazil on penalties as the 2018 runners up reached the World Cup semi-finals again. Marquinhos hit the post and Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo’s spot-kick in the shootout as Croatia won 4-2 – with star man Neymar never even taking a penalty. The Paris St Germain...
newschain

US trades basketballer Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer in prisoner swap

Jailed basketball star Brittney Griner has been released by Russia – with the US handing over notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange, officials have said. The high-level prisoner swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieves a top goal for US President Joe Biden but carries a heavy price and leaves behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
MICHIGAN STATE
newschain

Semi-final bound Morocco are the Rocky of the World Cup – Walid Regragui

Coach Walid Regragui hailed Morocco as the “Rocky of this World Cup” after they made history by becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals. The Atlas Lions followed up their victories over Belgium and Spain by defeating Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals thanks to a goal from Youssef En-Nesyri.
newschain

Gareth Southgate fully supported Raheem Sterling’s return trip after break-in

England boss Gareth Southgate totally understood why Raheem Sterling needed to return home during the World Cup and revealed he has needed to step up security at his own house. The 28-year-old forward did not feature in last Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing...
newschain

Gareth Southgate casts doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play against France

Gareth Southgate has cast doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play a part in England’s World Cup quarter-final with France having only returned to Qatar on Friday. The 28-year-old did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.
newschain

Kyle Knoyle fires Doncaster to victory at Newport to temper Exiles revival

Kyle Knoyle’s second-half rocket earned Doncaster a 1-0 win at Newport to halt their own recent slump and temper the Exiles’ revival under new manager Graham Coughlan. Knoyle lashed the ball high into the net from a tight angle to break the deadlock in the 58th minute and give the visitors a much-needed boost after defeats by Colchester and Walsall.
newschain

Alex Neil rues ‘stonewall’ penalty not given after Stoke held by Cardiff

Alex Neil lamented not being awarded a “stonewall” penalty as Stoke were held to a 2-2 draw by fellow strugglers Cardiff. The Potters came from behind to take the lead in a dramatic first half before Liam Delap was twice felled in the area by a clumsy Cedric Kipre.
newschain

Josh Warrington loses IBF featherweight title to Luis Alberto Lopez

Luis Alberto Lopez inflicted only the second defeat of Josh Warrington’s career with a superb display to claim the IBF featherweight title in Leeds. The challenger recovered from an early cut to his left eye to shock the home favourite after two of the judges scored the bout in favour of the Mexican, with the other deeming the contest a draw.
newschain

Tory backbenchers urge Chancellor to curb equality and diversity spending

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is reportedly facing calls from around 40 MPs to cut Government spending on equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives. The Telegraph newspaper reported that a significant number of MPs have written to the Chancellor on the matter. It comes as the Conservative Way Forward group claims that millions...
newschain

Callum McGregor gets valuable minutes as Celtic lose training game with Rennes

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was delighted to get Callum McGregor back on the pitch after his captain played in a training-ground game against Rennes. McGregor played 78 minutes in the Algarve as Celtic rounded off their warm-weather training camp with a 4-3 defeat. The midfielder suffered a knee injury against...
newschain

Harry Kane equals Wayne Rooney record before late penalty miss proves costly

Harry Kane equalled Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record after netting his 53rd goal for his country but ended the World Cup quarter-final against France distraught after his costly late penalty miss. The England skipper, earning his 80th cap, smashed home his first spot-kick to make it 1-1 after Bukayo...
newschain

England fans bemoan refereeing decisions as Three Lions on brink of exit

England fans have taken to social media to heavily criticise refereeing decisions as France put the Three Lions on the brink of a World Cup exit. A long-range strike from French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was the difference between the two sides at half-time, as fan parks around the nation fell silent.
newschain

Ian Burchnall hails Myles Peart-Harris development after netting derby winner

Brentford loanee Myles Peart-Harris is beginning to flourish for Forest Green, according to head coach Ian Burchnall. The 20-year-old headed Rovers’ winner against arch rivals Cheltenham to settle the first-ever third-tier Gloucestershire derby. “Myles came out of the team not long ago and he was disappointed with that, but...
newschain

Jude Arthurs at the double to rescue a point for Bromley

Jude Arthurs scored two of Bromley’s goals as they came from behind three times to claim a 3-3 draw with Wealdstone in the Vanarama National League. The visitors drew first blood in the mid-table battle at Hayes Lane when Olufela Olomola found the bottom corner just before the break but Omar Sowunmi headed an equaliser early in the second half.
newschain

Joey Barton hails ‘class act’ Aaron Collins after late Bristol Rovers winner

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton praised match-winner Aaron Collins after the striker’s late goal secured a 1-0 victory over Port Vale at The Memorial Ground. Collins’ dramatic 87th-minute clincher meant Barton’s 100th game in charge of Rovers ended on a high and his boss was quick to pay tribute to the Wales international hopeful, who now has 11 goals to his credit this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy