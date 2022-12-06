Rain stays put through the weekend with cooler temperatures across the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy Thursday!
Make sure to take it slow this morning as we deal with dense fog.
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low/mid-60s.
Rain chance: 60%.
Winds: 5/10 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: Lower rain chance tomorrow under a mostly cloudy sky. Another rain chance Saturday and again on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s storms could be on the strong to severe side. Stay tuned for more updates.
