Rain stays put through the weekend with cooler temperatures across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy Thursday!

Make sure to take it slow this morning as we deal with dense fog.

Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low/mid-60s.

Rain chance: 60%.

Winds: 5/10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Lower rain chance tomorrow under a mostly cloudy sky. Another rain chance Saturday and again on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s storms could be on the strong to severe side. Stay tuned for more updates.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.