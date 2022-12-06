Read full article on original website
Aaron Dean trial: First responders, medical examiner and Atatiana Jefferson’s eldest sister take stand on day 3
FORT WORTH, Texas — The first two days of the trial were focused on emotion and eye-witness testimony. Day three was about the science and family, yet filled with audio issues and off-camera testimony. Wednesday started with Fort Worth crime scene investigator James Van Gorkom taking the stand to...
Court documents: Man indicted by grand jury for killing 2 nurses in October Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS — Editor's note: The above surveillance, bodycam video was released in November by Dallas police. The man accused of shooting and killing two nurses inside Methodist Hospital has been indicted by a Dallas County jury Thursday. Nestor Hernandez, 30, has been charged with capital murder in the deaths...
Former Dallas Police officer arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor over a necklace, arrest warrant states
DALLAS — A former North Texas officer has been arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor in connection to a dispute about a necklace, according to Tarrant County Judge Patricia Summers. Former Dallas Police officer Cathryn Lafitte has been charged and arrested for the murder of her neighbor, Jamarlon Clardy.
'We'll leave no stone unturned,' says attorney for Athena Strand's mother
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Newly retained legal counsel for Athena Strand's mother told WFAA Wednesday night the little girl's death will be thoroughly investigated and that "any action inaction that led to the death of Strand is something that we are going to look into." Benson Varghese of Varghese...
Two arrested by Dallas police in connection to murder of 14-year-old in September
Two suspects have been arrested and charged with the killing of 14-year-old Manuel Edwards, police say. Trevelon Harris, 22, and Alonzo Simpson, 17, were arrested and charged with capital murder in the case. Police say a third suspect, 19-year-old Gregory Ellison, is still at large. The victim, Edwards, was shot...
'It was a poor prosecution' | Community leader says prosecutors haven't presented a good case to the jury
FORT WORTH, Texas — Prosecutors promised, after three years of waiting, they would prove to the jury and the public Aaron Dean is guilty of murder. "He didn’t see a gun in her hand. This is not justification. This is not a self defense case. This is murder,” said Ashlea Deener, prosecutor.
Atatiana Jefferson's nephew takes stand on first day of Aaron Dean murder trial
FORT WORTH, Texas — On the first day of the murder trial of former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean, Atatiana Jefferson's nephew, Zion Carr, took the stand. Carr was inside the home on Oct. 12, 2019, when Dean shot and killed his aunt. He was the first witness to take the stand.
Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
Atatiana Jefferson's nephew testifies she didn't raise gun at Aaron Dean: Day 1 recap
FORT WORTH, Texas — The 11-year-old nephew of Atatiana Jefferson on Monday surprised both prosecutors and defense lawyers when he changed his account of the 2019 fatal shooting of his aunt, telling jurors in the murder trial of Aaron Dean that his aunt did not raise her handgun toward the former Fort Worth police officer.
Two, including teen, charged with capital murder in shooting death of 21-year-old man, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a man found dead inside a running vehicle in November, the Arlington Police Department announced Friday. Arlington Police said 20-year-old Bryce Oliver and a teen male, whose name will...
Man dies after DWI arrest in Denton, police say
DENTON, Texas — A 46-year-old man died a little more than a week after an arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Denton, police said Friday. Andrew Louden was arrested by Denton police on Nov. 30. On Thursday, police said they were notified that Louden, who had been taken to a hospital, had died, according to a police news release.
How crimes are solved using a high-tech system at Dallas ATF
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Ever wonder how police departments across North Texas connect crimes through the guns being used on the streets? It’s not a simple process. WFAA went inside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to show you how officials do it. ATF's building is...
Police bodycam video: North Texas officers catch mail theft suspects in the act
LAKE WORTH, Texas — After mail thefts all across North Texas, Lake Worth Police finally caught two suspects in the act outside the city's main post office. Recently released dashcam video shows the moments before officers sprang into action to make the arrests. A Lake Worth Police K-9 Officer...
'It was our whole life': Decades-old Dallas business destroyed in fire
DALLAS — Fire officials were responding to a blaze in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard on Friday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. DFR officials told WFAA that crews were assigned to this call at 7:01 a.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported a "huge fire across the street” at 11287 Harry Hines Boulevard.
DPS: 1 killed in I-20 crash along Parker, Palo Pinto County line involving four 18-wheelers, car
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — One person has died from a crash on Dec. 9 along Interstate 20 near the Parker County and Palo Pinto County line, Texas DPS said. DPS told WFAA that deputies responded to the crash, which happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 9, involving four 18-wheelers and one passenger car.
Wise County Sheriff shares what punishment he recommends for accused killer of 7-year-old Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas — The sheriff working the Athena Strand murder said Wednesday he will ask the district attorney to seek the death penalty for the accused abductor and murderer. Investigators are keeping information about the case involving the murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand close to their vest. However,...
No Black jurors selected for former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean's murder trial
FORT WORTH, Texas — A jury of eight men and six women has been selected for the trial of former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean, who is charged with murder in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. No Black jurors were selected for the case, which in 2019...
Lanes reopened in Fort Worth, Grand Prairie after accidents
FORT WORTH, Texas — Roadways are open after two accidents caused shutdowns across the Dallas-Forth area. One crash in Fort Worth had shut down the eastbound lanes of I-20 at FM 2871 near Benbrook. A source at the scene said there was a crash involving multiple 18-wheelers. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office confirmed with WFAA that there were no fatalities.
8-year-old girl shot in North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — North Richland Hills are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street. The child is expected to survive, police say. Parents drove her to the hospital...
Fort Worth family says home rental scammers took money and threatened to hurt kids
FORT WORTH, Texas — Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington were excited to finally find a house they can make a home for the holidays. They found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that fit the needs of their young family of four. They found the home online and within hours of showing interest in the home they received a phone call from someone claiming to be the homeowner.
