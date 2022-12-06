Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Nordic Retailer Elkjop Deploys SnapLogic Platform to Power Customer Search
Data integration platform enables connection of systems to deliver search engine information in real-time. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced that Elkjop, the largest consumer retailer in the Nordics, has adopted its platform as a way to easily deliver search engine information in real time.
salestechstar.com
ServiceNow Named a Value Stream Solutions Leader Again
ServiceNow is among top providers in the VSM Solutions market, “aligns its strategy to meet enterprise needs”. ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Value Stream Management Solutions, Q4 2022. ServiceNow was evaluated based on the value stream management (VSM) capabilities embedded throughout its IT Service Management (ITSM) and Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) solutions. According to the report, “ServiceNow is well-known for its IT Service Management (ITSM) offering that powers many teams’ change management processes and is one of the largest players in the VSM market.”
salestechstar.com
CallMiner Selects DecisionLink to Scale Conversations Around Business Outcomes Pre- and Post-Sale
DecisionLink, the leading provider of Customer Value Management (CVM) solutions that simplify and automate customer value conversations at all stages of the customer journey, announced today that CallMiner has selected DecisionLink to scale conversations around business outcomes across its organization. DecisionLink will help CallMiner scale the delivery of business cases pre-sale and track value achievement post-sale to delight and establish customers for life.
salestechstar.com
Altimetrik Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Business Services
Prestigious award honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact on their fields and society. Altimetrik, a global pure-play digital business and digital transformation company, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business list in the Business Services category. The award honors companies that use their influence to improve the world around them — whether it’s through innovative products or services, working to make their industry more sustainable, supporting underserved communities, or championing social causes.
salestechstar.com
New Talkdesk Research Reveals the Trends to Watch in Retail CX
Over the next two years, brands aim to move beyond the transactional to more interactive, unified experiences, yet barriers to staffing and IT integration remain. Against the backdrop of growing market uncertainty, retail CX professionals (58%) say boosting revenue is the top driver of their customer service investments. Forward-thinking brands...
salestechstar.com
Waterfield Tech Launches Ascend Solution to Streamline CX Value for Organizations
Cloud subscription service model, Ascend, helps organizations scale CX-cloud solutions and achieve operational efficiency. Waterfield Tech, a leading global customer engagement solutions provider, today announced the launch of Ascend, a first-of-its-kind subscription service that helps organizations lower their cloud migration cost while driving long-term customer experience (CX) and business value. Ascend combines an organization’s choice of a Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform with a full end-to-end CX service layer in one, flat-rate subscription.
salestechstar.com
HGS Continues to Expand Its Digital Focus, Announces Acquisition
Signed a definitive agreement to acquire TekLink International, Inc., to strengthen HGS’ analytics practice and expand platform & data visualization capabilities. Signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire uKnowva, a Cloud-based HRMS business to expand its HR Platform technology portfolio. In line with its ongoing evolution into a...
salestechstar.com
Automation Hero Builds LATAM Partner Momentum to Ignite Intelligent Document Processing Adoption
Automation Hero, a global leader in intelligent document processing, has seen a significant upswing in Latin America partnerships as the region’s adoption of cutting-edge technology takes off. Automation Hero’s Partner Program enables partners to leverage the power of automating unstructured data, grow their business and boost their customers’ productivity....
salestechstar.com
Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
Data model mapping relationships between industries and countries provides better visibility in complex supply chain networks, enabling more effective strategies to significantly reduce Scope 3 emissions by 2050. Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that...
salestechstar.com
Pactum Raises $20M to Strengthen How Enterprises Negotiate Deals and Counter Recession Impacts
3VC leads investment in digital negotiation pioneer; Maersk Growth joins round after its procurement team successfully deployed Pactum’s technology to negotiate spot trucking rates. Pactum, the business negotiation technology pioneer that enables enterprises to unlock value in deals they typically can’t negotiate on their own, has raised $20 million...
salestechstar.com
E2open’s 22.4 Technology Update Deepens Network Coverage Across All Supply Chain Ecosystems to Minimize Disruption Risks
Companies on e2open’s connected platform can make more accurate, efficient, and autonomous decisions and improve execution for operations spanning channel, planning, logistics, global trade, and supply. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, announces the release of its fourth-quarter technology update,...
salestechstar.com
Vericast Survey Finds Brands Struggle to Cash in on Consumer Spending
Inflation, rising interest rates and disruption are driving brands to pivot. Despite inflation and recession fears, consumers are spending money – and plenty of it. But according to the latest research from Vericast, companies in multiple industries are having a tough time figuring out how to engage them to drive optimal performance.
salestechstar.com
Entytle announces integration with Microsoft Teams bringing collaboration to Installed Base sales & service workflows
Entytle’s latest offering is a new way for an OEM’s customer-facing teams to bring the “wisdom of the crowds” in the service of their customers. Entytle, Inc., provider of the only purpose-built Installed Base Platform (IBP) for Industrial OEMs, announces Microsoft Teams integration to enhance collaboration and productivity of customer-facing teams as they work to serve and sell to their existing customers and their Installed Base.
salestechstar.com
Diebold Nixdorf Names Ilhami Cantadurucu to Lead Global Retail Business
Diebold Nixdorf, a world leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that Ilhami Cantadurucu has been named executive vice president, Global Retail, effective Jan. 1, 2023. He will replace Hermann Wimmer, who joined the company in 2019 and is stepping down from the role for personal reasons.
salestechstar.com
Doing More With Less: Organic Ways to Grow Your B2B Sales Funnel
Between 2018 and 2020, the average marketing budget hovered around 10.9% of a company’s revenue. In 2021, this almost halved to 6.4%. At the beginning of 2022, levels were around 9.5%—but this still lags behind pre-pandemic spend, and the economic headwinds we’re seeing now are putting downward pressure on budgets once again.
salestechstar.com
Amid Uncertain Economic Forecast DigitalOcean Report Finds SMBs are Optimistic
63% feel positive about the outlook for 2023; 79% feel positive about the next three years. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., the cloud for developers, startups and small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the findings of its bi-annual Currents report. While economic growth is forecasted to continue to slow in the coming...
salestechstar.com
Informatica Receives “Strong” Vendor Rating by Gartner in Product/Services and Support/Account Management in 2022 Vendor Rating Report
Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that it has received a Strong rating in two categories in the 2022 Gartner Vendor Rating report. Informatica received a Strong rating for the product/service category and improved their rating in the support/account management category from Positive to Strong. The company also received Positive ratings for Pricing Structure, Strategy, Technology/Methodology, and Corporate Viability.
salestechstar.com
Black Kite Names Eireann Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer
Third-Party Cyber Risk Ratings Leader Welcomes Esteemed Sales Veteran to Accelerate Rapid Growth. Black Kite, the only Cyber Security Ratings Service (SRS) to deliver the highest quality intelligence, announced the appointment of Eireann Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer. A distinguished leader in building high-performing sales teams, Connolly will support Black Kite in driving customer and revenue growth as the company experiences record demand.
salestechstar.com
Jesta I.S.’s Omni + Solution Transforms Omnichannel Order Fulfillment and Customer Service with Real-Time Unified Commerce
Each year, Jesta I.S. works closely with apparel, footwear, accessories and hardlines clients to understand their critical priorities and challenges. Unified Commerce was a recurring theme that emerged throughout 2022. Global brands are facing an urgent need to integrate all their enterprise data about products, customers and orders into a single platform, and upgrade their Omnichannel technology to keep pace with the popularity of e-commerce.
salestechstar.com
Connectly App Recovers Abandoned Shopify Carts & Generates 5X Revenue
WhatsApp marketing platform Connectly has created an AI-powered app to help Shopify store owners recover and generate up to 5X revenue. WhatsApp is the world’s best-performing communication channel, with a 95% engagement rate. Connectly.ai leverages the power of WhatsApp and multiplies sales by recovering abandoned shopping carts. It also allows Shopify stores to sell products all within a WhatsApp thread.
