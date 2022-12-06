Read full article on original website
2 people killed in rollover crash in Town of Clay
Editor’s Note (12/9): This article has been updated to reflect new information from New York State Police. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police (NYSP) are investigating a rollover car crash that occurred in the Town of Clay that killed a Penfield woman and a Brewerton man. The rollover occurred late Thursday evening […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Man caught speeding allegedly drove vehicle with plates listed stolen, suspended license and possessed contraband: LCSO
WEST TURIN- A local man caught speeding Friday evening in Lewis County allegedly possessed contraband and was driving a vehicle that had plates reported as stolen, authorities say. Tyler J. Wilkinson, 31, of Lowville, NY is officially charged by the Sheriff’s Office with criminally possessing a controlled substance in the...
Police looking for suspects following Town of Union explosion
On December 8th, at approximately 5 a.m., New York State Police responded to reports of an explosion on Cardinal Way in the Town of Union.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident charged with shoplifting in Watertown: State Police
WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. McCreery, 29, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). McCreery is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers said the arrest stems from shoplifting...
Otsego County man charged with vehicular manslaughter
oday, New York State Police arrested 22-year-old Brian Christman of Fort Plain and charged him with DWI and Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree.
wwnytv.com
Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road. A family member tells 7 News that a dog...
WCAX
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK
ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have obtained new photos of who they say is connected to a late-night shooting in the Northeast Kingdom. Police say the suspect is accused of firing several rounds in a parking lot on Church Street in the village of Orleans. Police say nobody...
Medical examiners say mother was stabbed in neck, Van Buren homicide
VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 43-year-old Daniel D. Chilson was arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree, a class “A-1” felony and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class “E” felony after his mother was found dead in her Van Buren home. New York State Police say they were dispatched by the Onondaga County […]
wwnytv.com
Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
wwnytv.com
Fire destroys town of Rodman home
TOWN OF RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - A home in the town of Rodman is a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday evening. Volunteers were called to a home on Lowe Road just after 4:30 p.m. Officials say they believe no one was home when the fire started.
MSP troopers arrest woman as she crosses Mackinac Bridge after allegedly threatening husband with gun
A woman from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is facing assault charges after allegedly threatening her husband with a gun over the weekend. She was arrested just after crossing the Mackinac Bridge.
wwnytv.com
Missing Watertown teen found safe
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown teen who went missing Sunday has been found safe. Watertown city police say 16-year-old Isabella Kneier has been located and is safe. Police announced Monday that she had gone missing. She had last been seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man accused of criminally possessing controlled substance: NYSP
WATERTOWN- A North Country man is faced with a drug possession accusation in Jefferson County, authorities say. Michael A. Robinson, 34, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
Larceny complaint from Lowville area business leads to arrest of North Country man: Police
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of larceny after failing to deposit nearly $6,000 from a Lowville area business, authorities say. William G. White, 33, of Gouverneur, NY was arrested by the Lowville Village Police. He is officially charged with grand larceny in the third-degree. Investigators looked into a...
wxhc.com
Multiple Violations Found After Inspection of Mobile Home Park
Multiple violations were found during an inspection of the Cortland Estates Mobile Home park on October 12th of this year by the Town of Cortlandville Code Department. The inspection found numerous violations at multiple trailers in the park. The most notable violation found was the “accumulation of garbage/rubbish.” Another violation noted was the placement of propane tanks being stored on the side of trailers with exposure to driveway and vehicular damage, a fire code violation.
localsyr.com
Pulaski man charged with attempted rape of toddler
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old James Gleason of Pulaski on Wednesday, December 7. Gleason was arrested for Attempted Rape in the first degree, Sexual Abuse in the first degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. These charges come from an investigation...
Oswego man arrested after found asleep in car stopped in middle of road
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 23-year-old man was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon after he was found asleep in a car stopped in the middle of the road, according to Oswego City Police Department. On December 1 at around 12:13 p.m., Oswego City Police Department officers responded to a complaint of a man […]
WKTV
Rome woman killed when van, tractor-trailer collide in Chenango County
COLUMBUS, N.Y. (UPDATE) – A woman from Rome was killed in a crash between a van and tractor-trailer in Chenango County Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to Route 8 in the town of Columbus after police say the van hit the back of the tractor-trailer while it was turning onto County Route 25. Both vehicles were headed south.
informnny.com
Some Fort Drum gates closing during holidays
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some entry gates on the Fort Drum military base will be closed starting mid-December. On December 16, Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield gate will close at 10 p.m. The Airfield gate will remain closed until 5:30 a.m. on January 3, 2023. Those who...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Skip’s Fish Fry to close; mobile operation to continue
OSWEGO – A seafood eatery on the city’s West Side will close its brick-and-mortar location, but continue its mobile food operation. Skip’s Fish Fry will close its physical location at 42 W. Second St. on Dec. 16, the business announced in a post on its Facebook page. Until then, it will continue to be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays.
