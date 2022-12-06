Read full article on original website
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
LMPD's International Leadership Program hopes to build trust with immigrant community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers worked to bridge the gap between police and the immigrant community in Louisville Thursday. LMPD's International Leadership Program hosted a meeting where they listened to the community's concerns and shared insight into officers' responsibilities. It was held at the Americana World Community...
Louisville preschool donates nearly 4,700 canned goods to charity after month-long food drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Primrose School at Old Henry Crossing and Primrose School of East Louisville donated nearly 4,700 canned goods to Eastern Area Community Ministries. This annual food drive took place at both schools over the month of November. A spokesperson with the school says this donation will support...
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr
Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr. Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know before...
Master P, Snoop Dogg appointed to Louisville non-profit organization board of directors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 2X Game Changers, a Louisville-based non-profit organization supporting families impacted by violence, announced on Saturday the leadership appointments of Master P and Snoop Dogg to its board of directors. A spokesperson for 2X Game Changers says Master P, who previously served as 2X Game Changers' special...
'We're just excited for what is happening in the Russell community': MOLO Village kicks off holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MOLO Village hosted an admission-free event in West Louisville to kick off the holiday season. The holiday jazz and shopping experience allowed attendees to shop from local businesses. Dr. Jamesetta Ferguson says the whole idea was to give the Russell community options to get their holiday...
Juneteenth declared paid holiday in Louisville Metro following ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Juneteenth will now be recognized as a paid holiday for Louisville government employees after an ordinance was signed on Thursday. The ordinance was passed by Metro Council to observe June 19 each year as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, which will become a paid holiday for employees working for the Louisville Metro Government.
Clarksville donates $50K, vehicle to non-profit that serves town's houseless community
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A Clarksville non-profit that serves the houseless community in Southern Indiana is receiving a big gift from the town. A spokesperson for the town of Clarksville says during a regular council meeting the members unanimously voted to donate $50,000 and a used vehicle to the Catalyst Rescue Mission.
Charlestown City Police take first graders shopping during annual tradition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the spirit of the holiday season, this Indiana police department took some first graders shopping for clothes and toys. According to a Facebook post, officers with the Charlestown City Police Department and their families took 20 first graders out shopping before they had dinner. Santa Claus even made an appearance while they ate!
Officials: JCPS reassigns 2 staff members at separate schools for investigations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two staff members at separate JCPS schools have been reassigned due to investigations. Lassiter Middle Schools sent out a letter to parents on Wednesday saying that the Crimes Against Children’s Unit (CACU) is investigating an allegation involving one of their staff members. "Following JCPS protocols,...
Kentucky awarded $5.8M for “Internet for All” funding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8M to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth. The grant comes after the state applied for and was awarded the funding through...
‘We have diversity’: Louisville Metro Police adds 26 new recruits to force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police celebrated their most recent graduating class of officers Friday. At the ceremony, outgoing Police Chief Erika Shields said she was proud of the 26 recruits and the strides the department is making to diversify itself. “We have so many different nationalities, countries, we...
'Red for Colt'; Elementary school students, staff support teacher who lost young son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They stepped off the bus layered in red, from t-shirts to hoodies and winter hats down to festive red headbands. Students wore the color proudly, and with purpose, for this was no ordinary Friday at Hite Elementary School. Bridgett Buckner has taught second grade at the...
Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
'We're getting tired of the crime': Juvenile justice bill to head back to Frankfort
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teenagers in Kentuckiana have often been the suspects of violent crimes – from carjacking, to arson, to murder. A bill that aims to crack down on juvenile crime in Kentucky is once again heading to Frankfort for consideration in the upcoming session, and parents could also be held responsible.
Kentucky governor recalls the night deadly tornadoes struck the commonwealth
MAYFIELD, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has visited western Kentucky more than 40 times since devastating tornadoes ravaged the commonwealth a year ago. The warnings had been coming for more than a week. Experts knew the possibilities of severe weather, but first responders have since said nothing could have prepared their community for the wrath of this storm.
Kentucky National Guardsman paralyzed in wreck gets help from Radcliff restaurant
RADCLIFF, Ky. — The owners of a Little Caesars Pizza in Radcliff are making a big contribution, and they're asking for the community's support to help a family in need. “He's always there to help other people, and I think it's our time to help him,” said Penny Michalak.
Kentucky leads the way in improving college completion rates
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is at the head of the pack nationally for its improvements in six-year college completion rates, state higher education officials said. The six-year college completion rate in Kentucky increased by 1.1 percentage points, making it one of only five states to record gains of 1 percentage point or more, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said in a news release Thursday.
Kentucky to use $2.5M in grants for flood study
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky officials say they will use $2.5 million in grants to study flood mitigation strategies in some of the areas that saw historic flooding in 2021. Gov. Andy Beshear's office says the money to fund a study about the Kentucky River in Beattyville and portions of Lee County includes federal and state money.
'Please God, don't let this happen again': Revisiting western Kentucky one year after deadly tornadoes
For the survivors who stayed after the tornadoes touched down last December, the past several months have been filled with grief and hope. Late into the night on Dec. 10, 2021, devastating tornadoes ripped through several western Kentucky communities. Dozens of Kentuckians were killed and hundreds of lives were forever...
Remembering the victims killed in the 2021 western Kentucky tornadoes
KENTUCKY, USA — The December 2021 tornado outbreak changed the lives of thousands of people in Kentucky. For dozens of families, their lives were altered by the loss of a loved one. In total, 80 people were killed across the commonwealth. Now, those families and friends are doing what...
