Louisville, KY

fox56news.com

Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr

Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr. Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know before...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Juneteenth declared paid holiday in Louisville Metro following ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Juneteenth will now be recognized as a paid holiday for Louisville government employees after an ordinance was signed on Thursday. The ordinance was passed by Metro Council to observe June 19 each year as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, which will become a paid holiday for employees working for the Louisville Metro Government.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Kentucky awarded $5.8M for “Internet for All” funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8M to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth. The grant comes after the state applied for and was awarded the funding through...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky governor recalls the night deadly tornadoes struck the commonwealth

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has visited western Kentucky more than 40 times since devastating tornadoes ravaged the commonwealth a year ago. The warnings had been coming for more than a week. Experts knew the possibilities of severe weather, but first responders have since said nothing could have prepared their community for the wrath of this storm.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky leads the way in improving college completion rates

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is at the head of the pack nationally for its improvements in six-year college completion rates, state higher education officials said. The six-year college completion rate in Kentucky increased by 1.1 percentage points, making it one of only five states to record gains of 1 percentage point or more, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said in a news release Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky to use $2.5M in grants for flood study

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky officials say they will use $2.5 million in grants to study flood mitigation strategies in some of the areas that saw historic flooding in 2021. Gov. Andy Beshear's office says the money to fund a study about the Kentucky River in Beattyville and portions of Lee County includes federal and state money.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

