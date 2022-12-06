2nd Pittsburgh show added to Morgan Wallen tour

Country musician Morgan Wallen has added a second Pittsburgh concert date during his 2023 world tour.

Wallen announced on his social media that he will play at PNC Park on June 14. That is in addition to a June 15 show at the same venue as part of his One Night at a Time tour that was unveiled last week.

Fellow country singer Hardy will open for Wallen, as will Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.

The tour will kick off March 15 in Auckland, New Zealand, before traveling to Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Wallen’s show at The Pavilion at Star Lake near Burgettstown in July sold out and officials encouraged fans to arrive early.