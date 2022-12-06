ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jill Scott returns to Philadelphia for 'Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1' anniversary tour

 4 days ago
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down Jill Scott's 2020 tour, but "Jilly from Philly" is finally getting back on the road.

The "Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1" 23rd Anniversary Tour will be at The Met on Thursday, March 16 and Saturday, March 18.

Scott will play her iconic debut album front to back, with hits such as "A Long Walk," "Gettin the Way," and "He Loves Me."

This will mark the first time the North Philadelphia native will play at The Met.

Singer-songwriter Jill Scott performs on stage during CMT Artists of the Year 2016 on October 19, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Pre-sale tickets start Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

The Philadelphia stop also includes a fundraiser at the Arden Theatre in support of her nonprofit, the
Blues Babe Foundation .

"Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1" was released in July 2000 and became a double platinum album, earning Scott several Grammy nominations including Best New Artist.

