Tearful Neymar Consoled By Son Of Croatia Star Ivan Perisic After Brazil's Penalty-Shootout Loss
Leonardo Perisic wanted to make sure Neymar was okay.
Watch: Brawl breaks out between Argentina and Netherlands as Virgil van Dijk FLATTENS Leandro Parades
Netherlands vs Argentina breaks out into a brief chaotic moment, as Virgil van Dijk pole-axes Leandro Parades
Popculture
World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife
A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
CBS Sports
Brazil eliminated from World Cup: Neymar had his game-winning, heroic moment, and then Croatia took it back
For 10 minutes, the World Cup obeyed the script that Neymar and Brazil had prepared for it. The supreme talent of the greatest footballing nation on the planet had delivered a moment worthy of crowning any triumph. If the Hexa dream had indeed come true in Doha next Sunday, Neymar's majestic solo strike would have been the moment when it all clicked, when Brazil had proven they had the grit to go with the gold.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Look: Pass From Lionel Messi Leading To Argentina Goal Going Viral
The World Cup is the one trophy that has eluded Argentina megastar Lionel Messi in his legendary career. Today he rose to the occasion in the biggest possible way with one of the most incredible passes in World Cup history. In the 35th minute of today's World Cup quarterfinal against...
Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Weighs in On His World Cup Snub
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting...
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to reports he wants to leave World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out about claims that he wants to leave Portugal squad & quit the World Cup after being benched by Fernando Santos.
Yardbarker
Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target could be available for just £43m
Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target Tammy Abraham could be available for just £43m. Abraham left Chelsea in 2021 after Romelu Lukaku rejoined his former club. Since moving to Roma, Abraham has kicked on to become a key player for the Italian side, but clubs in the Premier League have shown an interest in signing him.
Why Brazil won’t recognise Neymar equalling Pele goal record
Why Brazil believe Pele scored more international goals than FIFA's official records show - as Neymar equals record.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
Yardbarker
Video – On this day, Juventus lifted the 85 Intercontinental Cup
On this day in 1985, Juventus and Argentinos Juniors clashed heads in Tokyo for the annual Intercontinental Cup, a competition that used to take place between the European champions and their South American counterparts. The Argentines took the lead twice, but the Bianconeri equalized the first time through Michel Platini’s...
Where To Watch Croatia v Brazil, FIFA World Cup Quarter Finals, Live Stream
Croatia take on Brazil today in the World Cup quarter finals. Here is where you can watch the game.
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died during Argentina-Netherlands game at FIFA World Cup Qatar, brother says
In an emotional video, his brother Eric Wahl said that Grant Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to a World Cup game in Qatar.
DC United targeting move for Leeds United midfielder - reports
DC United are targeting Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich as part of their January transfer plans, according to reports. Wayne Rooney is hard at work rebuilding his roster after the Black and Red finished bottom of the overall standings in 2022, winning just seven of 34 matches and taking only 27 points - although Rooney only took over from Hernan Losada over midway through the season.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo never told me he wanted to leave Man Utd, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag only discovered Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United when he saw the interview where the Portuguese forward said he had "no respect" for the Dutch manager. Ronaldo gave the controversial interview in November in which the 37-year-old also criticised the club and said he "felt betrayed".
Yardbarker
Report: Joao Felix Wants Manchester United Move Amid Chelsea Interest
Joao Felix would prefer a move to Manchester United instead of anywhere else, amid links from Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League. Felix is set to leave Atletico in the coming months. The Portuguese forward has had a falling out with Diego Simeone, and the club believe the best...
Yardbarker
Carlo Ancelotti explains change that revitalised career at Real Madrid
It is a well known fact that Carlo Ancelotti was not Real Madrid’s first choice when he returned to the role in the summer of 2020. In fact, he was supposedly three or four rungs down the list, with Juventus’ Maximiliano Allegri turning the job down before him.
BBC
Transfer news: PSG eye Rashford
Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, could be a summer target for the French club. (Sky Sports), external. Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, 18. (Revelo - in Spanish), external. But Real Madrid are not intending to make...
Pele sends message to Neymar after tying Brazil scoring record
Brazil legend Pele has sent a message of support to Neymar following the Selecao's shock elimination from the World Cup.
90min
