Gift ideas for the adults in your life who have it all

 3 days ago
(BPT) - You make your holiday shopping list and check it twice, but there's always that certain someone — parent, coworker, neighbor or in-law — who is hard to shop for. It's the quintessential person who has it all, so you're left wondering how to show you care this holiday season.

Wonder no more, Build-A-Bear has a plethora of ideas and offerings to consider if you're struggling to find the perfect gift for a loved one, no matter their age, location or interests:

Experiences to suit any personality

When you're unsure what to buy, consider what they like to do or what they've always wanted to try. An experiential gift can be customized to their personality and your budget. From theater tickets and museum memberships to cooking classes and outdoor adventures, the sky is the limit when it comes to experiences that will create lasting memories. For a family member that values time together and creating memories, give them the gift of a trip to Build-A-Bear Workshop or a gift card to look forward to in the new year!

Curated gift box with heart

Send a sweet yet sophisticated box that appeals to everyone! The Build-A-Bear offers HeartBox, curated gift boxes that are thoughtful, personalized and unique for anyone on your list. You can shop custom themed boxes that fit a variety of occasions, such as The Very Merry Christmas HeartBox. This holiday inspired, curated gift box includes seasonal surprises such as an adorable Christmas Cheer Bear with Merry Christmas mug, Plaid Teddy Bear Ornament, Spicewalla Classic Hot Chocolate and a 12-ounce HeartBox Swig Mug tumbler. Gift givers can customize each plush bear with a pre-recorded message with the Record Your Voice feature.

Nonprofit donation in their name

For a feel-good gift that does some good, consider making a donation to a charity in the gift recipient's name. You can make this gift more personal by selecting a nonprofit close to the person's heart or one in a category that interests them. Some charitable thought starters to consider: adopt an animal, sponsor a child in need, support a small-business owner in a developing nation, plant a tree, buy a wish list item at the local school or donate to their community food shelf.

The Build-A-Bear Foundation has contributed more than $22 million and 1.5 million furry friends to charitable organizations around the world. Through three core programs, they’re adding a little more heart to people's lives and providing bears to comfort people in times of need. Check out how you can contribute on behalf of yourself and others!

Quality time with planned activities

Share the gift of quality time through planned activities as simple as playing a board game, putting together a puzzle and/or snuggling up with their favorite plush to watch a movie. Conduct research and find something that matches the interests of the recipient. If you're local, set a date and bring over some food plus drinks to share while you play or a new character plush from Build-A-Bear to match a favorite movie you’re watching. If you live farther away, consider setting a virtual date to play or watch together. Either way, the gift of time and friendly competition/bonding is a winning combination.

ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

