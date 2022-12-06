Read full article on original website
North Korea says its nukes are about the children after photos dropped of Kim Jong Un bringing his daughter to a missile launch
State media outlet KCNA confirmed that Kim visited the Hwasong-17 ICBM launch site "with his beloved daughter and wife."
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
NBC News
Kim Jong Un’s sister warns U.S. of ‘a more fatal security crisis’
SEOUL, South Korea — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s...
North Korea plans 'world's most powerful' nuclear force, Kim Jong Un says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is planning to build "the world's most powerful" nuclear force, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday.
North Korea: Biden warns Xi US will have to step up military presence if nuclear and missile tests continue
Joe Biden has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Beijing carried the obligation to tell North Korea to not engage in long range nuclear testing, failing which Washington will step up its military presence in the Korean region to defend itself and its allies South Korea and Japan.It is difficult to say with certainty that China can exert pressure on its longtime ally North Korea to abstain from the nuclear testing of weapons which it has not done after 2017, Mr Biden said, as the two world leaders met in Bali on Monday."I’m confident China’s not looking for...
U.S. Has These Options to Stop A Missile Coming from North Korea
On Friday, Japan warned that the U.S. is within the range of the intercontinental ballistic missiles launched by North Korea.
Putin says one missile will trigger ‘hundreds’ of warheads in stark message on nuclear deterrence
Russian President Vladimir Putin drew international attention after he warned that even one missile on Russian territory would be met with 'hundreds' of warheads amid an address on nuclear deterrence.
U.S., Asian allies hit North Korea with new sanctions over missile tests
Washington, Seoul and Tokyo imposed new sanctions on North Korea in the wake of the secretive regime's latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch.
At Least 62 Killed and Hundreds Injured as 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia
"The majority who died were hit by buildings," said one local official Dozens of people died and hundreds more are injured after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia on Monday, with local officials saying the number of victims will likely continue to increase. At least 62 people have died, according to the latest information from Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB). Additionally, over 700 people are injured, according to CNN, NBC News, and The Wall Street Journal. "The majority who died were hit by buildings. Some were hit on the head," said Herman Suherman,...
Russia warms to U.S. prisoner swap for weapons trader Bout
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it hoped to clinch a prisoner swap with the United States to return convicted Russian weapons trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death", in an exchange that would likely include U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
Biden says U.S., Japan, S.Korea are 'more aligned than ever' on North Korea
PHNOM PENH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea are "more aligned than ever" on North Korea's "provocative behaviour," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday, as his national security adviser promised a joint response if Pyongyang carries out a seventh nuclear test.
Russia Ambassador Says Putin Nuclear Deterrence 'Works'—Biden Would Do Same
"Russia will defend itself and protect its allies with all available means, if necessary. Is the U.S. position any different?" Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek.
Chinese and Russian Warplanes Patrol the Pacific in a Show of Strengthening Military Ties
While Beijing and Moscow share aspirations to push the U.S. from its hegemonic role over world affairs, a formal alliance between the two nations will prove challenging to sustain.
Russia Test Flying Nuclear-Capable Bombers Within Range of Border: Ukraine
"The aim of the enemy's actions is to cause panic among the population to destabilize the internal situation," one Ukrainian official said.
North Korea to convene rubber-stamp parliament in mid-January
SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The North Korean Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the isolated country's rubber-stamp parliament, will convene on Jan. 17 to discuss government budget and other issues, state media said on Wednesday, amid mounting economic challenges.
'Squid Game' Star O Yeong-su Indicted in South Korea
A Squid Game actor has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges that he says are bogus. O Yeong-su, the South Korean actor known for his performance in the Netflix smash hit series, was indicted on Thursday. The incident stems from an incident five years ago in which O allegedly inappropriately touched the body of a woman. The 78-year-old was released without detention after being charged, prosecutors in Suwon, near Seoul, revealed Friday, according to local reports and AFP, per Deadline.
Kim Jong Un took his daughter to a missile launch and no one is quite sure why
Father and daughter walking hand in hand near a towering weapon of mass destruction. That was the scene North Korea showed the world on Saturday as state media released the first pictures of Kim Jong Un with a child believed to be his daughter, Ju Ae.
The Flag of North Korea: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
North Korea is located in East Asia and is bordered by China, South Korea, and Russia. The country occupies a mountainous peninsula on the continent’s eastern coast, with the Sea of Japan to the east, the Yellow Sea to the west, and the Korean Strait connecting the two bodies of water.
