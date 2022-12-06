Read full article on original website
Gun pulled on NC elementary school parent, records say
Reports say the reporting person stated, "the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun."
wccbcharlotte.com
‘My Son Is Innocent’; Local Mother Says Police Arrested Wrong Man For Shooting, Vandalism Of Daycare
CHARLOTTE — A local mother says Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested the wrong man. CMPD announced Tuesday they arrested Tyson Corpening for two separate crimes that they believe are connected. Sunday, November 27th, a park ranger was shot in the leg at the Friendship Sportsplex on Cindy Lane off Statesville Avenue. Then, Monday, five miles away from that scene, police responded to a daycare off Beatties Ford Road. Authorities say someone threw a rock through the window of the daycare with a note containing hate speech and threats toward children.
NC men arrested outside elementary school after tip 1 might pick up child, deputies say
Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville.
Rock Hill home argument turns deadly
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single […]
Lancaster restaurant a victim of vandalism, theft
The front door to a Lancaster family restaurant is covered with wood now after vandals smashed the glass, and it's just a fraction of the damage the suspects left behind.
VIDEO: North Carolina businesses suffer overnight break-ins
Thieves targeted two South End businesses overnight in a smash and grab. The break-ins happened around 1:30 Thursday morning at Flower Child and Futo Buta.
TikTok videos warn roadside scammer has made his way to Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Some women are using TikTok to warn about a man’s suspicious actions on local highways. They said he stops on the side of the road, claiming he has car trouble and needs money. He then offers strange items in exchange for help. Channel 9′s...
WRAL
Rally held in Charlotte for woman killed at Mexico resort
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The community will gather Saturday afternoon to hold a rally for Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died in Cabo San Lucas during a Mexico trip with friends. WCNC Charlotte reports the rally will be held Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at the Little...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Family Wants Accused Killers To Be Tried As Adults For Sons’ Murder
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family is preparing to bury their second son killed in a shooting at a northwest Charlotte park. 18-year-old Dominic Salazar died Sunday after he was shot at Fred Alexander park back on November 15th. His adopted brother, 17-year-old Damian Gonzalez died at the scene. CMPD...
3 years since beloved restaurant owner was killed: 'Your memory is our treasure'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, Dec. 9, marks three years since the shooting death of Scott Brooks, the co-owner of Charlotte staple Brooks' Sandwich House. Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while he was preparing to open the restaurant, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with Brooks' killing. Both suspects are now awaiting trials after pleading not guilty in the case in July.
‘Unfathomable’: Boy finds discarded, loaded gun in family’s Huntersville backyard
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man said his son found a discarded, loaded gun Sunday while raking their home’s backyard. “He sees what looks like metal on the ground, and so he starts rummaging through the leaves thinking, maybe it’s a toy,” said Mike Hege. “Ultimately, (he) picks up, what I didn’t really know at the time, to be a loaded gun.”
WBTV
One in custody after deadly shooting on N. Flint St. in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is in custody following a deadly shooting late Wednesday night in Lincolnton. According to the Lincolnton Police Department, officers were called to the shooting on North Flint Street at 11 p.m. Investigators said the victim, 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward, died after being taken...
Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
WBTV
Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home
Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
2nd suspect arrested after CMS student killed getting off bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot and killed while getting off his bus. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries last week. He was shot while getting off a school bus on Lanza Drive near Culver Spring Way.
Woman shot, killed in Lincolnton; suspect in custody, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A woman was shot and killed at an apartment in Lincolnton Wednesday, authorities said. Lincolnton police said officers were called around 11 p.m. that day to a home on North Flint Street, where they found 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward who was taken to a hospital where she died, investigators said.
qcnews.com
New details released in fatal motorcycle crash involving school bus in Steele Creek
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released new details in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Thursday morning that involved a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in the Steele Creek area. The deadly accident happened at 5:20 a.m. Thursday. Dec. 8, at the intersection of South...
First of three defendants sentenced in brutal 2019 Rowan Co. murder
The judge decided on a plea deal after 23-year-old Carlos Rosas Jr. confessed to his involvement in Earley’s 2019 murder. The agreement specifies that Rosas Jr. cannot serve more than 60 years in prison.
WSOC-TV
UNSOLVED: Police have new DNA evidence in Charlotte mom’s 1990 murder, attorney says
CHARLOTTE — Investigators said Kim Thomas, 32, was found inside her Cotswold home on July 2, 1990. She was handcuffed and her throat was repeatedly slashed, police said, and her 10-month-old son was in his crib nearby. A prominent Charlotte defense attorney said police have uncovered evidence that could...
Man arrested in fatal shooting on N. Flint Street in Lincolnton: Police
The deadly shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, along North Flint Street.
