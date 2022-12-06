ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

‘My Son Is Innocent’; Local Mother Says Police Arrested Wrong Man For Shooting, Vandalism Of Daycare

CHARLOTTE — A local mother says Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested the wrong man. CMPD announced Tuesday they arrested Tyson Corpening for two separate crimes that they believe are connected. Sunday, November 27th, a park ranger was shot in the leg at the Friendship Sportsplex on Cindy Lane off Statesville Avenue. Then, Monday, five miles away from that scene, police responded to a daycare off Beatties Ford Road. Authorities say someone threw a rock through the window of the daycare with a note containing hate speech and threats toward children.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Rock Hill home argument turns deadly

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WRAL

Rally held in Charlotte for woman killed at Mexico resort

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The community will gather Saturday afternoon to hold a rally for Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died in Cabo San Lucas during a Mexico trip with friends. WCNC Charlotte reports the rally will be held Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at the Little...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

3 years since beloved restaurant owner was killed: 'Your memory is our treasure'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, Dec. 9, marks three years since the shooting death of Scott Brooks, the co-owner of Charlotte staple Brooks' Sandwich House. Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while he was preparing to open the restaurant, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with Brooks' killing. Both suspects are now awaiting trials after pleading not guilty in the case in July.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Unfathomable’: Boy finds discarded, loaded gun in family’s Huntersville backyard

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man said his son found a discarded, loaded gun Sunday while raking their home’s backyard. “He sees what looks like metal on the ground, and so he starts rummaging through the leaves thinking, maybe it’s a toy,” said Mike Hege. “Ultimately, (he) picks up, what I didn’t really know at the time, to be a loaded gun.”
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

One in custody after deadly shooting on N. Flint St. in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is in custody following a deadly shooting late Wednesday night in Lincolnton. According to the Lincolnton Police Department, officers were called to the shooting on North Flint Street at 11 p.m. Investigators said the victim, 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward, died after being taken...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home

Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

2nd suspect arrested after CMS student killed getting off bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot and killed while getting off his bus. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries last week. He was shot while getting off a school bus on Lanza Drive near Culver Spring Way.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy